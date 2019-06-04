Pharmacoepigenetics, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The Epigenetic Machinery in the Life Cycle and Pharmacoepigenetics
2. Pharmacoepigenetics: Basic Principles for Personalized Medicine
3. Epigenetic Mechanisms in the Regulation of Drug Metabolism and Transport
4. MicroRNA-Dependent Gene Regulation of the Human Cytochromes P450
5. Pathoepigenetics: The Role of Epigenetic Biomarkers in Disease Pathogenesis
6. Pharmacoepigenetic Processors: Epigenetic Drugs, Drug Resistance, Toxicoepigenetics, and Nutriepigenetics
7. Pharmacoepigenetics of Novel Nucleoside DNA Methyltransferase Inhibitors
8. Pharmacoepigenetics: Novel Mechanistic Insights in Drug Discovery and Development Targeting Chromatin-Modifying Enzymes
9. Pharmacoepigenetics of EZH2 Inhibitors
10. Regulators of Histone Acetylation: Bromodomain Inhibitors
11. Bromodomain Inhibition and Its Application to Human Disease
12. Epigenetic Drug Discovery for Cancer
13. Pharmacoepigenetics of Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors in Cancer
14. Pharmacoepigenetics of LSD1 Inhibitors in Cancer
15. Pharmacoepigenetic Considerations for the Treatment of Breast Cancer
16. Pharmacoepigenetics of Acute Myeloid Leukemia
17. Therapeutic Potential of Pharmacoepigenetics in Cholangiocarcinoma
18. Pharmacoepigenetics in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
19. Pharmacoepigenetics of Immunological Disorders
20. Pharmacoepigenetics of Rheumatic Disorders
21. Pharmacoepigenetics of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
22. Epigenetics and Pharmacoepigenetics of Neurodevelopmental and Neuropsychiatric Disorders
23. Pharmacoepigenetics and Toxicoepigenetics in Neurodevelopmental Disorders
24. Pharmacoepigenetics of Autism Spectrum Disorder
25. Pharmacoepigenetics of Antipsychotic Drugs
26. Pharmacoepigenetics of Bipolar Disorder
27. Pharmacoepigenetics of Major Depression
28. Pharmacoepigenetics of Vertigo and Related Vestibular Syndromes
29. Pharmacological Nicotinamide: Mechanisms Centered Around SIRT1 Activity
30. Pharmacoepigenetics and Pharmacoepigenomics of Valproate in Neurodegenerative Disease
31. Pharmacoepigenetics of Statins
32. Pharmacoepigenetics of Memantine in Dementia
33. Epigenetics in Doxorubicin Cardiotoxicity
34. Pharmacoepigenetics of Brassica-Derived Compounds
35. Pharmacoepigenetics of Chinese Herbal Components in Cancer
36. Epigenetics of Aging and Age-Related Disorders
37. Epigenetics of Aging and Cancer: A Comprehensive Look
38. Epigenetics and Pharmacoepigenetics of Age-Related Neurodegenerative Disorders
Pharmacoepigenetics, Volume Eleven provides a comprehensive volume on the role of epigenetics and epigenomics in drug discovery and development, providing a detailed, but accessible, view of the field, from basic principles, to applications in disease therapeutics. Leading international researchers from across academia, clinical settings and the pharmaceutical industry discuss the influence of epigenetics and epigenomics in human pathology, epigenetic biomarkers for disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment, current epigenetic drugs, and the application of epigenetic procedures in drug development.
Throughout the book, chapter authors offer a balanced and objective discussion of the future of pharmacoepigenetics and its crucial contribution to the growth of precision and personalized medicine.
- Fully examines the influence of epigenetics and epigenomics in human pathology, epigenetic biomarkers for disease prediction, diagnosis, treatment, current epigenetic drugs and the application of epigenetic procedures in drug development
- Features chapter contributions from leading international researchers in academia, clinical settings and the pharmaceutical industry
- Instructs researchers, students and clinicians on how to better interpret and employ pharmacoepigenetics in drug development, efficiency and safety
- Provides a balanced and objective discussion of the future of pharmacoepigenetics and its crucial role in precision medicine
Translational researchers, clinicians and graduate students in genomic medicine, epigenetics; life science researchers; developmental biologists; MDs/clinicians; pharmacologists in industry and academia; cardiologists, psychiatrists, oncologists, hospitalists, primary care doctors, neurologists, immunologists, medical chemists, molecular biologists
- 983
- English
- © Academic Press 2019
- 4th June 2019
- Academic Press
- 9780128139400
- 9780128139394
Ramón Cacabelos Series Volume Editor
Dr. Ramón Cacabelos is Professor and Chairman of Genomic Medicine and President of the EuroEspes Biomedical Research Center, Corunna, Spain. He received his M.D. from Oviedo University, Oviedo, Spain; Ph.D. from Santiago University, Santiago de Compostela, Spain; and D.M.Sci. (Psychiatry) from Osaka University Medical School, Osaka, Japan. After a decade at the Department of Psychiatry in Osaka, he returned to Spain and focused his research activity on the genomics, epigenomics and pharmacogenomics of brain disorders, with special emphasis on neurodegenerative disorders (Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease). He has published over 700 papers and 30 books and is Editor-in-Chief of the first World Guide for Drug Use and Pharmacogenomics and President of the World Association of Genomic Medicine.
Professor of Genomic Medicine, Visiting Professor of Health Science, Aino University, Osaka, Japan, President, World Association of Genomic Medicine, President, Spanish Society of Genomic Medicine