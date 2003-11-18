Pharmacoeconomics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443072406

Pharmacoeconomics

1st Edition

Authors: Tom Walley Alan Haycox Angela Boland
Paperback ISBN: 9780443072406
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 18th November 2003
Page Count: 216
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This introductory textbook of pharmacoeconomics is ideal for all those working in, aspiring to work in or interested in the pharmaceutical industry. It assumes no prior knowledge of this subject but is written at a level appropriate, for example, for those studying for a postgraduate degree or diploma in pharmaceutical medicine and who already have a first degree in science or medicine.

Key Features

  • Emphasizes how pharmacoeconomics can be of assistance in "real world" decision making.
  • Covers the development of insuring, financing and delivery of health care in the developed world and the increasing role of governments.
  • Explains the trend towards the critical scrutiny of health service activity.
  • All topics explained assuming no specialist knowledge.

Table of Contents

Basics of economics, health economics and pharmacoeconomics. The policy context for pharmacoeconomics. The economics of health care and health care systems. Pharmacoeconomics: an industry perspective. Disease management and programme budgeting and marginal analysis. Cost of illness studies. Approach to pharmacoeconomic analysis. Pharmacoeconomics and clinical trials. Modeling in health economics. Quality assurance in pharmacoeconomic analyses. Future directions.

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443072406

About the Author

Tom Walley

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, University of Liverpool; Honorary Consultant Physician, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, UK

Alan Haycox

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Liverpool Medical School, Liverpool, UK

Angela Boland

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Liverpool Medical School, Liverpool, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.