Pharmacoeconomics
1st Edition
Description
This introductory textbook of pharmacoeconomics is ideal for all those working in, aspiring to work in or interested in the pharmaceutical industry. It assumes no prior knowledge of this subject but is written at a level appropriate, for example, for those studying for a postgraduate degree or diploma in pharmaceutical medicine and who already have a first degree in science or medicine.
Key Features
- Emphasizes how pharmacoeconomics can be of assistance in "real world" decision making.
- Covers the development of insuring, financing and delivery of health care in the developed world and the increasing role of governments.
- Explains the trend towards the critical scrutiny of health service activity.
- All topics explained assuming no specialist knowledge.
Table of Contents
Basics of economics, health economics and pharmacoeconomics. The policy context for pharmacoeconomics. The economics of health care and health care systems. Pharmacoeconomics: an industry perspective. Disease management and programme budgeting and marginal analysis. Cost of illness studies. Approach to pharmacoeconomic analysis. Pharmacoeconomics and clinical trials. Modeling in health economics. Quality assurance in pharmacoeconomic analyses. Future directions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 18th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443072406
About the Author
Tom Walley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, University of Liverpool; Honorary Consultant Physician, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, UK
Alan Haycox
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Liverpool Medical School, Liverpool, UK
Angela Boland
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Liverpool Medical School, Liverpool, UK