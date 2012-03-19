Pharmaceutical Organic Chemistry
1st Edition
Pharmaceutical Organic Chemistry has been written keeping in mind the severe need for a comprehensive text to meet the curriculum needs of the undergraduate pharmacy students. It not only provides all the curriculum topics to the students but also contains all the vital reactions/mechanisms that the students look for in an organic chemistry book.
- Entire subject matter has been written in a systematic and lucid style in simple language.
- All the basic concepts and fundamentals of organic chemistry have been explained with well-chosen examples.
- For better understanding of the subject matter, important points have been highlighted in the form of the textboxes titled as Remember, Learning Plus and Noteworthy Points, wherever required.
- Summary of the topics in the form of Memory Focus has been given at relevant places to help the students to revise the subject matter quickly.
- Stepwise mechanism of the reactions as per the syllabus has been illustrated, laying emphasis on the reactive intermediates involved.
- At the end of each chapter, Revision Questions including descriptive questions and short answer questions have been given for the students to practice.
Multiple Choice Questions with answers have been included at the end of each chapter.
Preface v
CHAPTER 1 STRUCTURE AND PROPERTIES
Part A: Wave Mechanical Model of Atom
1.1 Introduction 001
1.2 Wave Mechanical Model of Atom (Atomic Orbitals) 002
1.3 Quantum Numbers 005
1.4 Shapes of Orbitals 011
1.5 Rules for Filling of Orbitals or Electronic Configuration of Atoms 016
1.6 Extra Stability of Half-Filled and Completely Filled Subshells 021
Part B: Formation of Molecules
1.7 Introduction 029
1.8 Valence Bond (VB) Theory 030
1.9 Molecular Orbital (MO) Theory 033
1.10 Formation of Bonding and Antibonding Molecular Orbitals (LCAO Method) 037
1.11 Combination of Atomic Orbitals–Sigma (s) and Pi (π) Molecular Orbitals 040
1.12 Comparison of Valence Bond Theory and Molecular Orbital Theory 042
1.13 Hybridization 043
1.14 Intermolecular Forces 053
1.15 Hydrogen Bonding 056
1.16 Bond Dissociation Energies 063
Part C: Acids and Bases
1.17 Introduction 071
1.18 Arrhenius Concept of Acids and Bases 071
1.19 Bronsted-Lowry Concept of Acids and Bases 073
1.20 Lewis Concept of Acids and Bases 077
CHAPTER 2 NOMENCLATURE OF ORGANIC COMPOUNDS
2.1 Introduction 091
2.2 IUPAC Nomenclature of Organic Compounds 092
2.3 General Rules of IUPAC System 093
2.4 Nomenclature of Hydrocarbons 097
2.5 IUPAC Nomenclature of Compounds Containing One Functional Group, Multiple Bonds and Substituent 105
2.6 Nomenclature of Polyfunctional Compounds 108
2.7 Nomenclature of Substituted Alicyclic Compounds Having Some Functional Group Along with Other Substituents 115
2.8 Nomenclature of Aromatic Compounds 116
CHAPTER 3 STEREOCHEMISTRY
3.1 Introduction 133
3.2 Isomerism 133
3.3 Structural Isomerism 135
3.4 Stereoisomerism 138
3.5 Optical Isomerism 138
3.6 Concept of Chirality 140
3.7 Types of Optical Isomers 143
3.8 Planar Representation of Three-Dimensional Formulae: Fischer Projection Formulae 145
3.9 Diastereomerism: Compounds Having More than One Chiral Carbon 148
3.10 Meso Compounds 150
3.11 Number of Possible Stereoisomers in Compounds Containing Different Number of Chiral Centres 152
3.12 Racemization 153
3.13 Internal and External Compensation 153
3.14 Resolution of Racemic Modifications 155
3.15 Specification of Configuration 156
3.16 Specification of Configuration by R and S Notations 161
3.17 Geometrical Isomerism 166
3.18 Conformation of Alkanes 175
CHAPTER 4 ALKANES
4.1 Introduction 189
4.2 Structure of Alkanes 189
4.3 Structural Isomerism 191
4.4 General Methods of Preparation of Alkanes 192
4.5 Physical Properties of Alkanes 200
4.6 Chemical Properties of Alkanes 202
4.7 Mechanism of Halogenation 208
CHAPTER 5 ALKENES
5.1 Introduction 217
5.2 Structure of Alkenes (Structure of Carbon–Carbon Double Bond) 217
5.3 Nomenclature of Alkenes 219
5.4 Isomerism in Alkenes 220
5.5 Method of Preparation of Alkenes 221
5.6 Physical Properties of Alkenes 230
5.7 Chemical Properties of Alkenes 231
CHAPTER 6 ALKYNES
6.1 Introduction 257
6.2 Structure of Alkynes (Carbon–Carbon Triple Bond) 257
6.3 Isomerism in Alkynes 258
6.4 Nomenclature of Alkynes (Acetylenes) 259
6.5 Classification of Alkynes 260
6.6 Commercial Methods of Preparation of Acetylene 261
6.7 General Methods of Preparation of Alkynes 261
6.8 Physical Properties of Alkynes 263
6.9 Chemical Properties of Alkynes 263
6.10 Low Reactivity of Alkynes Towards Electrophilic Addition Reactions 264
6.11 Addition Reactions 264
6.12 Addition of Hydrogen 264
6.13 Electrophilic Additions 266
6.14 Nucleophilic Addition Reactions 271
6.15 Acidity of Acetylenic Hydrogen 272
6.16 Oxidation Reaction of Alkynes 274
6.17 Polymerization 276
6.18 Distinction between Alkane, Alkene and Alkyne 277
CHAPTER 7 CYCLOALKANES
7.1 Introduction 285
7.2 Nomenclature of Cycloalkanes 285
7.3 Preparation of Cycloalkanes 289
7.4 Physical Properties 295
7.5 Chemical Properties 296
7.6 Relative Stability of Cycloalkanes (Baeyer’s Strain Theory) 298
7.7 Heat of Combustion and Stability of Cycloalkanes 299
7.8 Sachse–Mohr Theory of Strainless Rings 300
CHAPTER 8 DIENES
8.1 Introduction 307
8.2 Nomenclature 308
8.3 Methods of Preparation of Conjugated Dienes 308
8.4 Relative Stability of Conjugated Dienes 309
8.5 Chemical Properties of Conjugated Dienes 312
CHAPTER 9 BENZENE AND POLYNUCLEAR COMPOUNDS
9.1 Introduction 325
9.2 Nomenclature of Aromatic Compounds 325
9.3 Isomerism of Benzene Derivatives 328
9.4 Preparation of Benzene 329
9.5 Properties of Benzene 331
9.6 Structure of Benzene 337
9.7 Aromatic Electrophilic Substitution (Characteristic Aromatic Reaction) 339
9.8 Theory of Reactivity 345
9.9 Directive Influence of Groups in Electrophilic Substitution 347
CHAPTER 10 ARENES
10.1 Introduction 359
10.2 Structure and Nomenclature of Arenes 359
10.3 Isomerism in Arenes 363
10.4 The Aromatic Character (Aromaticity) 364
10.5 Preparation of Arenes 367
10.6 Physical Properties 370
10.7 Chemical Properties 370
10.8 Ortho-Para Ratio in the Formation of Disubstitution Derivatives 378
10.9 Orientation in Disubstituted Benzene (Introduction of a Third Group in Benzene Ring) 380
10.10 Some Individual Members 382
CHAPTER 11 ALKYL HALIDES
11.1 Introduction 393
11.2 Classification 393
11.3 Isomerism in Alkyl Halides 396
11.4 General Methods of Preparation of Alkyl Halides 397
11.5 Polar Nature of Alkyl Halides 402
11.6 Physical Properties 403
11.7 Chemical Properties 404
11.8 Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions 408
11.9 Elimination Reactions 414
11.10 Miscellaneous Reactions 416
11.11 Uses of Alkyl Halides 420
CHAPTER 12 ALCOHOLS
12.1 Introduction 427
12.2 Classification of Alcohols 427
12.3 Isomerism 429
12.4 General Methods of Preparation of Alcohols 431
12.5 Structure of Alcohol 438
12.6 Physical Properties 439
12.7 Chemical Properties 440
12.8 Distinction Between 1°, 2° and 3° Alcohols 452
12.9 Ethylene Glycol 456
12.10 Glycerol (1,2,3-Propanetriol) 465
CHAPTER 13 PHENOLS
13.1 Introduction 483
13.2 Classification and Nomenclature of Phenols 484
13.3 Preparation of Phenols 485
13.4 Physical Properties 487
13.5 Chemical Properties 488
13.6 Uses of Phenol 501
13.7 Distinction Between Alcohols and Phenols 502
13.8 Effects of Phenol on Human Health 502
CHAPTER 14 ETHERS AND EPOXIDES
14.1 Introduction 509
14.2 Nomenclature 510
14.3 Isomerism 511
14.4 Structure of Ethers 512
14.5 Preparation of Ethers 513
14.6 Physical Properties 516
14.7 Chemical Properties 517
14.8 Uses of Ether 519 14.9 Epoxide 519
14.10 Structure of Epoxides 520
14.11 Preparation of Epoxides 520
14.12 Reactions of Epoxides 521
14.13 Physiological Effects of Ethylene Oxide 524
14.14 Acid-Catalysed Cleavage 525
14.15 Base-Catalysed Cleavage 526
14.16 Orientation Cleavage 526
CHAPTER 15 AMINES
15.1 Introduction 533
15.2 Classification of Amines 533
15.3 Structure of Amine 535
15.4 Nomenclature of Amines 535
15.5 Isomerism of Amines 538
15.6 Preparation of Amines 540
15.7 Separation of Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Amines 544
15.8 Physical Properties 546
15.9 Stereochemistry of Amines 547
15.10 Chemical Properties 547
15.11 Distinction Between Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Amines 561
15.12 Tests for Amines 561
15.13 Uses 562
CHAPTER 16 ALDEHYDES AND KETONES
16.1 Introduction 569
16.2 Nomenclature 569
16.3 Isomerism 571
16.4 Structure of Carbonyl Group 572
16.5 Methods of Preparation 573
16.6 Methods of Preparation of Aromatic Aldehydes and Ketones 578
16.7 Physical Properties of Carbonyl Compounds 580
16.8 Chemical Properties of Carbonyl Compounds 581
16.9 Distinction Between Aldehydes and Ketones 596
16.10 Uses of Aldehydes and Ketones 596
CHAPTER 17 CARBOXYLIC ACIDS
17.1 Introduction 605
17.2 Nomenclature of Carboxylic Acids 606
17.3 Isomerism 608 17.4 Structure of Carboxyl Group 609
17.5 Methods of Preparation 610
17.6 Physical Properties of Carboxylic Acids 612
17.7 Chemical Properties 613
17.8 Effect of Substituents on Acidity 620
17.9 Some Commercially Important Carboxylic Acids 622
CHAPTER 18 FUNCTIONAL DERIVATIVES OF CARBOXYLIC ACID
18.1 Introduction 631
18.2 Nomenclature and Isomerism in Acid Derivatives 632
18.3 Preparation and Reactions of Acid Chlorides 635
18.4 Preparation and Reactions of Acid Amides 641
18.5 Preparation and Reactions of Acid Anhydrides 645
18.6 Preparation and Reactions of Acid Esters 648
18.7 Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution 651
18.8 Acidic and Alkaline Hydrolysis of Acid Derivatives 656
CHAPTER 19 ACTIVE METHYLENE COMPOUNDS
19.1 Introduction 667
19.2 Preparation of Malonic Ester 668
19.3 Properties of Malonic Ester 668
19.4 Acetoacetic Ester 677
19.5 Properties of Acetoacetic Ester 678
19.6 Keto–Enol Tautomerism 684
19.7 Relative Stabilities of Keto–Enol Forms 685
19.8 Keto–Enol Tautomerism in Acetoacetic Ester 686
CHAPTER 20 MECHANISM OF ORGANIC REACTIONS
20.1 Introduction 691 20.2 Cleavage of Bond 692
20.3 Types of Reagents 693
20.4 Electronic Effects in Covalent Bonds 694
20.5 Hyperconjugation or No-Bond Resonance 705
20.6 Reaction Intermediates 710
20.7 Classification of Organic Reactions 717
20.8 Substitution Reactions 718
20.9 Addition Reactions 721
20.10 Elimination Reactions 723
20.11 Rearrangement Reactions 724
CHAPTER 21 ELECTROCYCLIC AND SIGMATROPIC REARRANGEMENTS
21.1 Introduction 731
21.2 Stereochemistry of Electrocyclic Reactions 732
21.3 Conrotatory and Disrotatory Motions (Ring-Opening and Ring-Closing Reactions) 735
21.4 Sigmatropic Rearrangement 739
21.5 Classification of Sigmatropic Rearrangements 740
21.6 Suprafacial and Antarafacial Sigmatropic Shift 741
21.7 Cope and Claisen Rearrangement 742
21.8 Migration of Carbon in Sigmatropic Rearrangement 744
CHAPTER 22 BIOMOLECULES
22.1 Introduction 751
22.2 Carbohydrates 751
22.3 Proteins 762
22.4 Enzymes 774
22.5 Nucleic Acids 777
22.6 Lipids 783
Index 793
S.K. Bhasin
He is the corresponding author.