Pharmaceutical Medicine and Translational Clinical Research covers clinical testing of medicines and the translation of pharmaceutical drug research into new medicines, also focusing on the need to understand the safety profile of medicine and the benefit-risk balance. Pharmacoeconomics and the social impact of healthcare on patients and public health are also featured. It is written in a clear and straightforward manner to enable rapid review and assimilation of complex information and contains reader-friendly features.

As a greater understanding of these aspects is critical for students in the areas of pharmaceutical medicine, clinical research, pharmacology and pharmacy, as well as professionals working in the pharmaceutical industry, this book is an ideal resource.