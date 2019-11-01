Pharmaceutical Applications of Dendrimers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dendrimers: Introduction, types and properties
2. Dendrimers as solubility enhancer or excipient
3. Dendrimers as therapeutic agent/drug
4. Biocompatibility and toxicity of dendrimers
5. Dendrimers as drug delivery carrier
6. Dendrimers for the delivery of biological drugs
7. Pharmacokinetic considerations in design of dendrimer-based nanomedicines
8. Design of dendrimer-based prodrugs
9. Stimuli-responsive dendrimers in drug delivery
10. Dendrimer-based targeted drug delivery
11. Dendrimers in photodynamic therapy
12. Diagnostic applications of dendrimer based nanovectors
13. Overview of current clinical status of dendrimer-based formulations
Description
Pharmaceutical Applications of Dendrimers explores the applications of dendrimers in the solubilization of hydrophobic active ingredients, drug delivery, gene delivery, imaging, diagnosis and photodynamic therapy. The book discusses the diagnostic applications of dendrimers, including their use as MRI contrast agents and in the imaging of diseased areas. In addition, the anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antiviral properties of PPI and PAMAM are also covered, along with a discussion on photosensitizers, such as rose Bengal and protoporphyrin IX that have been delivered using PAMAM and PPI dendrimers for the treatment of cancer.
This book is an important research reference for those who want to learn more about the development of dendrimer-based solutions for drug delivery.
Key Features
- Explores the role of dendrimers in the design of dendritic nanoplatforms for targeted drug and gene delivery systems
- Discusses the potential of dendrimers in preformulation and formulation development
- Addresses both clinical and regulatory challenges in the development of dendrimer-based formulations
Readership
Materials scientists and biomedical researchers who are looking to learn more about how dendrimers can be used to create more efficient drug delivery solutions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145272
About the Editors
Hitesh Kulhari Editor
Hitesh Kulhari is Assistant Professor at the School of School of Nano Sciences, Central University of Gujarat, India. His research focuses on pharmaceutical formulation development, drug and gene delivery, pharmacokinetics and nanomedicines.
Affiliations and Expertise
Central University of Gujarat, India
Abhay Singh Chauhan Editor
Abhay Singh Chauhan is Assistant Professor, School of Pharmacy at the Medical College of Wisconsin, USA. He was previously Director of Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology at Concordia University, USA. His research is in the area of nanopharmaceuticals.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Wisconsin, USA