Pharmaceutical Applications of Dendrimers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128145272

Pharmaceutical Applications of Dendrimers

1st Edition

Editors: Hitesh Kulhari Abhay Singh Chauhan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128145272
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 500
Table of Contents

  1. Dendrimers: Introduction, types and properties
    2. Dendrimers as solubility enhancer or excipient
    3. Dendrimers as therapeutic agent/drug
    4. Biocompatibility and toxicity of dendrimers
    5. Dendrimers as drug delivery carrier
    6. Dendrimers for the delivery of biological drugs
    7. Pharmacokinetic considerations in design of dendrimer-based nanomedicines
    8. Design of dendrimer-based prodrugs
    9. Stimuli-responsive dendrimers in drug delivery
    10. Dendrimer-based targeted drug delivery
    11. Dendrimers in photodynamic therapy
    12. Diagnostic applications of dendrimer based nanovectors
    13. Overview of current clinical status of dendrimer-based formulations

Description

Pharmaceutical Applications of Dendrimers explores the applications of dendrimers in the solubilization of hydrophobic active ingredients, drug delivery, gene delivery, imaging, diagnosis and photodynamic therapy. The book discusses the diagnostic applications of dendrimers, including their use as MRI contrast agents and in the imaging of diseased areas. In addition, the anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antiviral properties of PPI and PAMAM are also covered, along with a discussion on photosensitizers, such as rose Bengal and protoporphyrin IX that have been delivered using PAMAM and PPI dendrimers for the treatment of cancer.

This book is an important research reference for those who want to learn more about the development of dendrimer-based solutions for drug delivery.

Key Features

  • Explores the role of dendrimers in the design of dendritic nanoplatforms for targeted drug and gene delivery systems
  • Discusses the potential of dendrimers in preformulation and formulation development
  • Addresses both clinical and regulatory challenges in the development of dendrimer-based formulations

Readership

Materials scientists and biomedical researchers who are looking to learn more about how dendrimers can be used to create more efficient drug delivery solutions

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128145272

About the Editors

Hitesh Kulhari Editor

Hitesh Kulhari is Assistant Professor at the School of School of Nano Sciences, Central University of Gujarat, India. His research focuses on pharmaceutical formulation development, drug and gene delivery, pharmacokinetics and nanomedicines.

Affiliations and Expertise

Central University of Gujarat, India

Abhay Singh Chauhan Editor

Abhay Singh Chauhan is Assistant Professor, School of Pharmacy at the Medical College of Wisconsin, USA. He was previously Director of Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology at Concordia University, USA. His research is in the area of nanopharmaceuticals.

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Wisconsin, USA

