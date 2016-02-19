Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Products for Topical Administration , Volume 9 provides the product characteristics, formulation, and rationale of topical therapeutic preparations.

The book attempts to take the reader logically from the physiological and pathological aspects through to the reasoning behind topical medication. The text discusses such topics as the physiology and structure of the skin; the differential diagnosis of various skin diseases; the theoretical basis of emulsion technology; and the mechanism of percutaneous absorption. Undergraduate students and teachers of pharmacy and allied subjects will find the monograph very useful.