Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Products for Topical Administration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433336457, 9781483183046

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Products for Topical Administration

1st Edition

Pharmaceutical Monographs

Authors: N. J. Van Abbé R. I. C. Spearman A. Jarrett
Editors: J. B. Stenlake
eBook ISBN: 9781483183046
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 230
Description

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Products for Topical Administration , Volume 9 provides the product characteristics, formulation, and rationale of topical therapeutic preparations.
The book attempts to take the reader logically from the physiological and pathological aspects through to the reasoning behind topical medication. The text discusses such topics as the physiology and structure of the skin; the differential diagnosis of various skin diseases; the theoretical basis of emulsion technology; and the mechanism of percutaneous absorption. Undergraduate students and teachers of pharmacy and allied subjects will find the monograph very useful.

Table of Contents


Contents

1 The Structure and Physiology of the Skin

2 Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Products

Index

