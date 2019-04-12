Pfenninger and Fowler's Procedures for Primary Care - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323476331, 9780323568081

Pfenninger and Fowler's Procedures for Primary Care

4th Edition

Authors: Grant Fowler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476331
eBook ISBN: 9780323568081
eBook ISBN: 9780323567954
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th April 2019
Page Count: 1728
Description

Primary care clinicians are performing more varied procedures than ever before, and physicians, residents, and students need a comprehensive, authoritative resource that provides trusted information in an easy-to-follow format. Through three outstanding editions, Pfenninger and Fowler’s Procedures for Primary Care has been the go-to reference for step-by-step strategies for nearly every medical procedure that can be performed in an office, hospital, or emergency care facility by primary care providers. This 4th Edition continues that tradition with new section editors, updated illustrations, new chapters, and much more. No other primary care procedure book compares with Pfenninger and Fowler’s breadth and depth of practical, step-by-step content!

Table of Contents

Pfenninger & Fowler's Procedures for Primary Care, 4e

Preface

Section 1 - Anesthesia

1. Procedural Sedation and Analgesia

2. Pediatric Sedation

3. Nitrous Oxide Sedation

4. Topical Anesthesia

5. Local Anesthesia

6. Local and Topical Anesthetic Complications

7. Peripheral Nerve Blocks and Field Blocks

8. Oral/Facial Anesthesia

9. Bier Block

10. Epidural Anesthesia and Analgesia

11. Procedures to Treat Headaches

Section 2 - Dermatology

12. Acne Therapy: Surgical Approaches

13. Approach to Various Skin Lesions

14. Cryosurgery

15. Dermoscopy (Epiluminescence Microscopy)

16. Flaps and Plasties

17. Fungal Studies and Scabies: Collection Procedures and Tests

18. Incisions: Planning the Direction of the Cut

19. Laceration and Incision Repair

20. Laceration and Incision Repair: Needle Selection

21. Laceration and Incision Repair: Suture Selection

22. Laceration and Incision Repair: Suture Tying

23. Nail Plate and Nail Bed Biopsy

24. Nail Bed Repair

25. Radiofrequency Surgery (Modern Electrosurgery)

26. Skin Biopsy

27. Skin Grafting

28. Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids

29. Unna Paste Boot: Treatment of Venous Stasis Ulcers and Other Disorders

30. Wart (Verruca) Treatment

31. Pilonidal Cyst and Abscess: Current Management

32. Wood's Light Examination

33. Wound Dressing

34. Maggot Treatment for Chronic Ulcers

Section 3 - Aesthetic Medicine

35. Introduction to Aesthetic Medicine

36. Cosmeceutical Skin Care

37. Gingival Hyperpigmentation

38. Lasers and Pulsed-Light Devices: Hair Removal

39. Lasers and Pulsed-Light Devices: Photofacial Rejuvenation

40. Lasers and Pulsed-Light Devices: Acne

41. Lasers and Pulsed-Light Devices: Skin Tightening

42. Lasers and Pulsed Light Devices: Spider Veins

43. Lasers and Pulsed-Light Devices: Tattoo Removal

44. Lasers and Pulsed-Light Devices: Skin Resurfacing

45. Nonablative Radiowave Skin Tightening with the Ellman S5 Surgitron (The Pelleve Procedure)

46. Epilation of Isolated Hairs

47. Botulinum Toxin

48. Tissue Fillers

49. Microdermabrasion and Dermalinfusion

50. Chemical Peels

51. Photodynamic Therapy

52. Cellulite Treatments

53. Thread Lift Using Barbed Suspension Sutures for Facial Rejuvenation

54. Radiofrequency-Assisted Upper Blepharoplasty for the Correction of Dermatochalasis

55. Body Piercing

Section 4 - Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat

56. Mucocele Removal

57. Chalazion and Hordeolum

58. Tonometry

59. Audiometry

60. Tympanometry

61. Myringotomy and Tympanocentesis

62. Cerumen Impaction Removal

63. Earlobe Repair

64. Nasolaryngoscopy

65. Indirect Mirro Laryngoscopy

66. Tonsillectomy and Adnoidectomy

67. Allergy Testing and Immunotherapy

68. Fine-Needle Aspiration Cytology and Biopsy

Section 5 - Cardiovascular and Respiratory System Procedures

69. Antibiotic Prophylaxis for Prevention Bacterial Endocarditis

70. Office Electrocardiograms

71. Pre-op Evaluation

72. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring

73. Ambulatory Electrocardiography: Holter and Event Monitoring

74. Exercise (Stress) Testing

75. Echocardiography

76. Stress Echo

77. Noninvasive Venous and Arterial Studies of the Lower Extremities

78. Sclerotherapy

79. Ambulatory Phlebectomy

80. Endovenous Vein Closure

81. Pulmonary Function Testing

Section 6 - Gastrointestinal System Procedures

82. Clinical Anorectal Anatomy and Digital Examination

83. Anoscopy

84. High Resolution Anoscopy

85. Anal Fissure/Lateral Sphincterotomy

86. Perianal Abscess Incision and Drainage

87. Office Treatment of Hemorrhoids

88. Removal of Perianal Skin Tags (External Hemorrhoidal Skin Tags)

89. Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

90. Colonoscopy

91. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy

92. PEG Tube Insertion

93. Capsule Endoscopy

94. Esophageal Foreign Body Removal

95. Inguinal Hernia Reduction

Section 7 - Urinary System Procedures

96. Bladder Catheterization

97. Diagnostic Cystourethroscopy

98. Office Testing and Treatment Options for Interstitial Cystitis

99. Suprapubic Catheter Insertion and/or Change

100. Suprapubic Tap or Aspiration

101. Bedside Urodynamic Studies

Section 8 - Male Reproductive System

102. Adult Circumcision

103. Androscopy

104. Dorsal Slit for Phimosis

105. Prostate Massage

106. Prostate and Seminal Vesicle Ultrasonography

107. Self-Injection Therapy for the Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction

108. Vacuum Devices for Erectile Dysfunction

109. Implantable Hormone Pellets for Testosterone Deficiency in Adult Men

110. Sperm Banking

111. Vasectomy

112. Manual Testicular Detorsion

Section 9 - Gynecology and Female Reproductive System

113. Suction Aspiration for Elective and Spontaneous First Trimester Abortion

114. Medical Abortion

115. Emergency Contraception

116. Barrier Contraceptives: Cervical Caps, Condoms, and Diaphragms

117. Fertility Awareness-based Methods of Contraception (Natural Family Planning)

118. Bartholin's Cyst/Abscess: Word Catheter Insertion, Marsupialization

119. Breast Biopsy

120. Pap Smear and Related Techniques for Cervical Cancer Screening

121. Human Papillomavirus DNA Sampling

122. Wet Smear and KOH Preparation

123. Cervical Polyps

124. Colposcopic Examination

125. Cryotherapy of the Cervix

126. Cervical Stenosis and Cervical Dilation

127. Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP) for Treating Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia

128. Cervical Conization

129. Endometrial Biopsy

130. Hysteroscopy

131. Permanent Female Sterilization (Tubal Ligation)

132. Insertion of ESSURE (Contraceptive Implant)

133. Endometrial Ablation (Roller Ball, Cryoablation, Thermal Balloon)

134. Hysterosalpingography and Sonohysterosalpingography

135. Intrauterine Device (IUD) Insertion and Removal

136. Insertion and Removal of Implanon

137. Pessaries

138. Treatment of Noncervical CONDYLOMATA ACUMINATA

139. Vulvar Biopsy

140. Management of the Adult Victim of Sexual Assault

Section 10 - Obstetrics

141. Postcoital Examination Test

142. Obstetric Ultrasound

143. Cervical Cerclage

144. Amniocentesis

145. External Cephalic Version

146. Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

147. Induction of Labor

148. Amniotomy

149. Fetal Scalp Electrode Applicaton

150. Intrauterine Pressure Catheter Insertion

151. Transcervical Amnioinfusion

152. Intrathecal Analgesia

153. Paracervical Block

154. Pudendal Anesthesia

155. Saddle Block Anesthesia

156. Vaginal Delivery

157. Forceps- and Vacuum-Assisted Deliveries

158. Episiotomy and Repair of the Perineum

159. Symphysiotomy

160. Cesarean Section

161. Culdocentesis (Colpocentesis)

162. Dilation and Curettage

Section 11 - Pediatrics

163. Neonatal Resuscitation

164. Pediatric Arterial Puncture and Venous Minicutdown

165. Umbilical Vessel Catheterization

166. Dorsal Penile and Subcutaneous Ring Block for Newborn Circumcision

167. Newborn Circumcision and Office Meatotomy

168. Pediatric Suprapubic Bladder Aspiration

169. Tonque-Tie Snipping (Frenotomy) for Ankyloglossia

170. Management of Young Female as Possible Victim of Sexual Abuse

Section 12 - Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

171. Musculoskeletal Ultrasound

172. Extensor Tendon Repair

173. Nursemaid's Elbow: Subluxation of the Radial Head

174. Shoulder Dislocations

175. Ankle and Foot Splinting, Casting, and Taping

176. Cast Immobilization

177. Knee Braces

178. Fracture Care

179. Compartment Syndrome Evaluation

180. Joint and Soft Tissue Aspiration and Injection (Arthrocentesis)

181. Trigger-Point Injection

182. Ganglion Treatment

183. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), Phonophoresis, and Iontophoresis

184. Acupuncture

185. Podiatric Procedures

186. Body Fat Analysis

187. NC-Stat System for Office EMGs

188. Muscle Biospy

Section 13 - Urgent Care

189. Burn Treatment

190. Fishhook Removal

191. Foreign Body Removal from Skin and Soft Tissues

192. Incision and Drainage of an Abscess

193. Subungual Hematoma Evacuation

194. Ingrown Toenails

195. Ring Removal from an Edematous Finger

196. Skin Stapling

197. Tick Removal and Prevention of Infection

198. Tissue Glues

199. Topical Hemostatic Agents

200. Corneal Abrasions and Removal of Corneal or Conjunctival Foreign Bodies

201. Slit Lamp Examination

202. Auricular Hematoma Evacuation

203. Reduction of Dislocated Temporomandibular Joint (with TMJ Syndrome Exercises)

204. Removal of Foreign Bodies from the Ear and Nose

205. Management of Epitaxis

206. Peritonsillar Abscess Drainage

207. Management of Tooth Fracture and Reimplantation of an Avulsed Tooth

208. Management of Fecal Impaction

209. Gastrointestinal Decontamination

210. Peritoneal Lavage, Diagnostic

211. Tube Thoracostomy and Emergency Needle Decompression of Tension Pneumothorax

212. Anaphylaxis

213. Prevention and Treatment of Wound Infections

214. Emergency Department and Office Ultrasound

215. Heimlich Maneuver

216. Zipper Injury Management

Section 14 - Hospitalist

217. Nasogastric Tube, Nasoenteric Tube, and Salem Sump Insertion

218. Thoracentesis

219. Paracentesis

220. Bone Marrow Aspiration or Biopsy

221. Lumbar Puncture

222. Tracheal (Endotracheal and Nasotracheal) Intubation

223. Cricothyroidotomy, Transtracheal Catheter Insertion and Tracheostomy

224. Ventilation Management

225. Arterial Puncture and Percutaneous Arterial Line Placement

226. Intraosseous Venous Access

227. Venous Cutdown

228. Central Venous Catheter Insertion

229. Swan-Ganz (Pulmonary Artery) Catheterization

230. Pericardiocentesis

231. Electrical Cardioversion

232. Temporary Pacing

233. Drawing Blood Cultures

234. Blood Products

235. Principles of X-Ray Interpretation

Appendices A to M

Appendix A: Commonly Used Instruments/Equipment

Appendix B: Informed Consent

Appendix C: Latex Allergy Guidelines

Appendix D: Supplier Information

Appendix E: Resources for Learning Procedures

Appendix F: Universal Precautions

Appendix G: Neoplasm, Skin: ICD-9 Codes

Appendix H: Pearls of Practice

Appendix I: The Society of Teachers of Family Medicine Procedural Skills Task Force

Appendix J: Outline of a Comprehensive Operative Note

Appendix K: Algorithms for the Evaluation of Abnormal Pap Smears and Treatment of Colposcopic Findings

Appendix L: Buying Office Equipment

Appendix M: Special Considerations in Geriatric Patients

About the Author

Grant Fowler

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Family Practice & Community Medicine, University of Texas Houston Health Science Center Medical School, Houston, TX

