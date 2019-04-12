Primary care clinicians are performing more varied procedures than ever before, and physicians, residents, and students need a comprehensive, authoritative resource that provides trusted information in an easy-to-follow format. Through three outstanding editions, Pfenninger and Fowler’s Procedures for Primary Care has been the go-to reference for step-by-step strategies for nearly every medical procedure that can be performed in an office, hospital, or emergency care facility by primary care providers. This 4th Edition continues that tradition with new section editors, updated illustrations, new chapters, and much more. No other primary care procedure book compares with Pfenninger and Fowler’s breadth and depth of practical, step-by-step content!