Petrophysics
3rd Edition
Theory and Practice of Measuring Reservoir Rock and Fluid Transport Properties
Description
Petrophysics: Theory and Practice of Measuring Reservoir Rock and Fluid Transport Properties, Third Edition includes updated case studies, examples and experiments as well as a new chapter on modeling and simulations. It also includes recent advances in wireline logging interpretation methods, effective media models, inversion of resistivity log measurements, dipole acoustic shear and Stoneley wave techniques, Biot-Gassmann models and MRI.
Key Features
- Comprehensive but easy to use
- New case studies, exercises and worked examples
- A 30% update over the second edition
- Techniques for conducting competent quick-look evaluations
- Online component with step-by-step calculations, modeling and simulations, and experiments
Readership
Reservoir engineers, Production engineers, Production managers, Engineering advisors, Reservoir management specialists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction to Mineralogy
Chapter 2. Introduction to Petroleum Geology
Nomenclature
Chapter 3. Porosity and Permeability
Nomenclature
Chapter 4. Formation Resistivity and Water Saturation
Nomenclature
Chapter 5. Capillary Pressure
Nomenclature
Chapter 6. Wettability
Nomenclature
Chapter 7. Applications of Darcy’s Law
Nomenclature
Chapter 8. Naturally Fractured Reservoirs
Nomenclature
Chapter 9. Effect of Stress on Reservoir Rock Properties
Nomenclature
Chapter 10. Reservoir Characterization
Nomenclature
Chapter 11. Fluid–Rock Interactions
Nomenclature
Chapter 12. Basic Well-Log Interpretation
Nomenclature
Appendix. Measurement of Rock and Fluid Properties
Index
About the Author
Djebbar Tiab
Djebbar Tiab is the Senior Professor of Petroleum Engineering at the University of Oklahoma, and Petroleum Engineering consultant. He received his B.Sc. (May 1974) and M.Sc. (May 1975) degrees from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, and his Ph.D. degree (July 1976) from the University of Oklahoma-all in petroleum engineering. He is the Director of the University of Oklahoma Graduate Program in Petroleum Engineering in Algeria. At the University of Oklahoma, he taught fifteen different petroleum and general engineering courses including: well test analysis, petrophysics, oil reservoir engineering, natural gas engineering, and properties of reservoir fluids. Dr. Tiab has consulted for a number of oil companies and offered training programs in petroleum engineering in the USA and overseas. He worked for over two years in the oilfields of Algeria for Alcore, S.A., an association of Sonatrach and Core Laboratories. He has also worked and consulted for Core Laboratories and Western Atlas in Houston, Texas, for four years as a Senior Reservoir Engineer Advisor.
Erle C. Donaldson
Erle C. Donaldson began his career as a pilot plant project manager for Signal Oil and Gas Research in Houston, Texas. Later he joined the U.S. Bureau of Mines Petroleum Research Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, as a project manager of subsurface disposal and industrial wastes and reservoir characterization; when the laboratory was transferred to the U.S. Department of Energy, Dr. Donaldson continued as chief of petroleum reservoir characterization. When the laboratory shifted to private industry for operations, he joined the faculty of the School of Petroleum and Geological Engineering at the University of Oklahoma as associate professor. Since retiring from the university in 1990, he has consulted for various oil companies, universities, and U.S. agencies including: the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Navy Ordinance Center, King Fahd Research Institute of Saudi Arabia, and companies in the U.S., Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia, and Thailand.
Reviews
"Presenting concepts, theories, and lab procedures related to porous rocks and gases, hydrocarbon liquids, and aqueous solutions, this third edition reference (the first was published in 1996, and the second in 2003) has been updated and expanded. Two new chapters on reservoir characterization and on basic well-log interpretation offer the basic introductory material intended as a foundation for further study of the topics. Djebbar (petroleum engineering, U. of Oklahoma) and Donaldson (retired after a long career in public, private, and academic spheres) introduce mineralogy and petroleum geology before covering porosity and permeability, formation resistivity and water saturation, capillary pressure, wettability, applications of Darcy’s Law, naturally fractured reservoirs, and the effect of stress on reservoir rock properties, among other topics." --Reference and Research Book News