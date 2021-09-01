Petroleum Related Rock Mechanics, Volume 53
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
- Elasticity
2. Failure mechanics
3. Geological aspects of petroleum related rock mechanics
4. Stresses round boreholes. Borehole failure criteria
5. Elastic wave propagation in rocks
6. Rock models
7. Mechanical properties and stress data from laboratory analysis
8. Mechanical properties and in situ stresses from field data
9. Stability during drilling
10. Solids production
11. Mechanics of hydraulic fracturing
12. Reservoir geomechanics
Description
Engineers and geologists in the petroleum industry will find Petroleum Related Rock Mechanics, Third Edition, to be a powerful resource in providing a basis for rock mechanical knowledge, which can greatly assist in the understanding of field behavior, design of test programs, and the design of field operations. Not only does this text provide specific applications of rock mechanics used within the petroleum industry, it has a strong focus on basics like drilling, production, and reservoir engineering. Assessment of rock mechanical parameters is covered in depth, as is acoustic wave propagation in rocks, with possible link to 4D seismic as well as log interpretation.
Petroleum Related Rock Mechanics, 3e, is updated to include new topics such as formation barriers around cased wells, finite element analysis, multicomponent models, acoustic emissions and elliptical holes. It also includes updated and expanded coverage of shale reservoirs, hydraulic fracturing, and carbon capture and sequestration.
Key Features
- Presents the basic principles behind rock mechanics from leading academic and industry experts
- Provides a guide for engineers and geologists to use while working in the field
- New topics included in this edition: Formation barriers around cased wells, finite element analysis, multicomponent models, acoustic emissions and elliptical holes
Readership
Graduate students and PhD students in earth sciences and energy. Professionals in the petroleum industry (upstream). Petroleum Science courses. CO2 storage, nuclear waste storage industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221952
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Erling Fjar
Erling Fjar has been working at SINTEF Petroleum (formerly IKU Petroleum Research) since 1985, on topics related to rock mechanics and rock acoustics, with applications including borehole stability, sand production, seismic monitoring and logging of mechanical properties. His current position is Chief Scientist. He also holds a part time position as Adjunct Professor in geoscience and petroleum at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. He has a PhD in physics from the same university.
Affiliations and Expertise
SINTEF Petroleum Research and Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway
R.M. Holt
Rune M Holt is Professor at NTNU (Department of Geoscience and Petroleum) and Special Advisor to SINTEF, both in Trondheim, Norway. He holds a PhD in solid state physics from NTNU in 1980. His main area of competence is rock mechanics and rock physics applied to petroleum geoscience and engineering. The work is based on experimental, analytical, and numerical modelling. Focused areas have been shale studies related to overburden characterization for improved interpretation of time-lapse seismic as well as to aspects of borehole stability for drilling and well completion. Further work has been devoted to quantification of coring induced rock damage, both through laboratory experiments with synthetic rocks formed under stress and discrete particle numerical modelling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Norwegian University of Science and Technology and SINTEF Petroleum Research, Trondheim, Norway
A.M. Raaen
Arne Marius Raaen has a Ph.D. (1983) in solid state physics, specializing in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance. He worked at SINTEF from 1984, mainly with rock acoustics and rock mechanics. From 1991 to 2016 he held positions at various offices in Statoil. In Statoil, the main activity was in rock mechanics and related fields, including water injection, and prediction and stress measurements. He has offshore experience from a period as a production engineer, and from offshore supervision of several stress measurement tests. He is presently with SINTEF, in Trondheim, Norway.
Affiliations and Expertise
IKU, Trondheim, Norway
P. Horsrud
Per Horsrud is currently Specialist in Drilling & Well Technology (Rock Mechanics) for Equinor ASA (previously Statoil ASA), located in Trondheim, Norway. He has been with Equinor since 1998. He holds an MS degree in Physics from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim (1977). He has previously held various positions with Rogaland Research Institute, Continental Shelf Institute (IKU), RockMech AS, and SINTEF Petroleum Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist in Drilling and Well Technology (Rock Mechanics) for Equinor ASA (previously Statoil ASA), Trondheim, Norway
