Petroleum Related Rock Mechanics, Volume 53

Engineers and geologists in the petroleum industry will find Petroleum Related Rock Mechanics, Third Edition, to be a powerful resource in providing a basis for rock mechanical knowledge, which can greatly assist in the understanding of field behavior, design of test programs, and the design of field operations. Not only does this text provide specific applications of rock mechanics used within the petroleum industry, it has a strong focus on basics like drilling, production, and reservoir engineering. Assessment of rock mechanical parameters is covered in depth, as is acoustic wave propagation in rocks, with possible link to 4D seismic as well as log interpretation.

Petroleum Related Rock Mechanics, 3e, is updated to include new topics such as formation barriers around cased wells, finite element analysis, multicomponent models, acoustic emissions and elliptical holes. It also includes updated and expanded coverage of shale reservoirs, hydraulic fracturing, and carbon capture and sequestration.