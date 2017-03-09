Petroleum Production Engineering
2nd Edition
Description
Petroleum Production Engineering, Second Edition, updates both the new and veteran engineer on how to employ day-to-day production fundamentals to solve real-world challenges with modern technology. Enhanced to include equations and references with today’s more complex systems, such as working with horizontal wells, workovers, and an entire new section of chapters dedicated to flow assurance, this go-to reference remains the most all-inclusive source for answering all upstream and midstream production issues.
Completely updated with five sections covering the entire production spectrum, including well productivity, equipment and facilities, well stimulation and workover, artificial lift methods, and flow assurance, this updated edition continues to deliver the most practical applied production techniques, answers, and methods for today’s production engineer and manager.
In addition, updated Excel spreadsheets that cover the most critical production equations from the book are included for download.
Key Features
- Updated to cover today’s critical production challenges, such as flow assurance, horizontal and multi-lateral wells, and workovers
- Guides users from theory to practical application with the help of over 50 online Excel spreadsheets that contain basic production equations, such as gas lift potential, multilateral gas well deliverability, and production forecasting
- Delivers an all-inclusive product with real-world answers for training or quick look up solutions for the entire petroleum production spectrum
Readership
Production engineers; Petroleum engineers; Completion engineers; Drilling engineers; Workover managers; Offshore engineers and managers
Table of Contents
Part I: Well Productivity
Chapter 1. Well Components
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Wellbore
- 1.3 Wellhead
- 1.4 Flowline
- 1.5 Safety Control System
- 1.6 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 2. Properties of Petroleum Fluids
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Properties of Oil
- 2.3 Properties of Natural Gas
- 2.4 Properties of Produced Water
- 2.5 Interfacial Tension
- 2.6 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 3. Reservoir Deliverability
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Vertical Wells
- 3.3 Horizontal Wells
- 3.4 Multilateral Wells
- 3.5 Inflow Performance Relationship
- 3.6 Construction of IPR Curves Using Test Points
- 3.7 Composite IPR of Stratified Reservoirs
- 3.8 Future IPR
- 3.9 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 4. Wellbore Flow Performance
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Single-Phase Liquid Flow
- 4.3 Single-Phase Gas Flow
- 4.4 Multiphase Flow in Oil Wells
- 4.5 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 5. Choke Performance
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Sonic and Subsonic Flow
- 5.3 Single-Phase Liquid Flow
- 5.4 Single-Phase Gas Flow
- 5.5 Multiphase Flow
- 5.6 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 6. Well Deliverability
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Principle of Nodal Analysis
- 6.3 Deliverability of Vertical Wells
- 6.4 Deliverability of Horizontal Wells
- 6.5 Deliverability of Multilateral Wells
- 6.6 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 7. Forecast of Well Production
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Oil Production During Transient Flow Period
- 7.3 Oil Production During Pseudo–Steady Flow Period
- 7.4 Gas Production During Transient Flow Period
- 7.5 Gas Production During Pseudo–Steady-State Flow Period
- 7.6 Production Forecast Through Reservoir Simulation
- 7.7 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 8. Production Decline Analysis
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Exponential Decline
- 8.3 Harmonic Decline
- 8.4 Hyperbolic Decline
- 8.5 Model Identification
- 8.6 Determination of Model Parameters
- 8.7 Illustrative Examples
- 8.8 Summary
- References
- Problems
Part II: Surface and Downhole Equipment
Chapter 9. Well Tubing and Packers
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Wellhead-Tubing-Packer Relation
- 9.3 Tubing Design
- 9.4 Production Packers
- 9.5 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 10. Separation Systems
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Separation System
- 10.3 Dehydration Systems
- 10.4 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 11. Transportation Systems
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Pumps
- 11.3 Compressors
- 11.4 Pipelines
- 11.5 Summary
- References
- Problems
Part III: Well Stimulation and Workover
Chapter 12. Well Problem Identification
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Low Productivity
- 12.3 Excessive Gas Production
- 12.4 Excessive Water Production
- 12.5 Liquid Loading of Gas Wells
- 12.6 Formation Damage
- 12.7 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 13. Acidizing
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Acid Types
- 13.3 Candidate Selection
- 13.4 Acid–Rock Interaction
- 13.5 Sandstone Acidizing Design
- 13.6 Carbonate Acidizing Design
- 13.7 Acid Diversion
- 13.8 Acid Placement Diagnosis
- 13.9 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 14. Hydraulic Fracturing
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Basic Rock Mechanics
- 14.3 Hydraulic Fracture Geometry Overview
- 14.4 Hydraulic Fracture Models
- 14.5 Fracturing Pressure Analysis
- 14.6 Fracturing Materials and Equipment
- 14.7 Fractured Well Productivity
- 14.8 Fracturing Treatment Design
- 14.9 Frac-Pack Treatments
- 14.10 Fracturing Horizontal Wells
- 14.11 Fracturing Treatment Evaluation
- 14.12 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 15. Well Workover
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Types of Workovers
- 15.3 Workover Considerations
- 15.4 Workover Equipment
- 15.5 Engineering Calculations
- 15.6 Summary
- References
- Problems
Part IV: Artificial Lift Methods
Chapter 16. Sucker Rod Pumping
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Pumping System
- 16.3 Polished Rod Motion
- 16.4 Load to the Pumping Unit
- 16.5 Pump Deliverability and Power Requirements
- 16.6 Procedure for Pumping Unit Selection
- 16.7 Principles of Pump Performance Analysis
- 16.8 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 17. Gas Lift
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Gas Lift System
- 17.3 Evaluation of Gas Lift Potential
- 17.4 Gas Lift Gas Compression Requirements
- 17.5 Selection of Gas Lift Valves
- 17.6 Special Issues in Intermittent-Flow Gas Lift
- 17.7 Design of Gas Lift Installations
- 17.8 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 18. Other Artificial Lift Methods
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Electrical Submersible Pump
- 18.3 Hydraulic Piston Pumping
- 18.4 Progressive Cavity Pumping
- 18.5 Plunger Lift
- 18.6 Hydraulic Jet Pumping
- 18.7 Summary
- References
- Problems
Part V: Pipeline Flow Assurance
Chapter 19. Pipeline Precommissioning and Testing
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Pipeline Flooding, Cleaning, and Gauging Operations
- 19.3 Pipeline Hydrotesting and Leak Testing
- 19.4 Pipeline Dewatering, Drying, and Purging
- 19.5 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 20. Gas Hydrate Control
- Abstract
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Hydrate Forming Condition
- 20.3 Hydrate Prevention and Mitigation
- 20.4 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 21. Other Flow Assurance Issues
- Abstract
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Fluid Sampling and Characterizations
- 21.3 Flow Assurance Analysis
- 21.4 Summary
- References
- Problems
Chapter 22. Pipeline Pigging
- Abstract
- 22.1 Introduction
- 22.2 Pigging System
- 22.3 Selection of Pigs
- 22.4 Major Applications
- 22.5 Pigging Procedure
- 22.6 Summary
- References
- Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 780
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 9th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096123
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128093740
About the Author
Boyun Guo
Dr. Boyun Guo is well known for his contributions to the energy industry in multiphase flow in pipe systems and horizontal well engineering. He is currently a Professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the Petroleum Engineering Department and Director of the Center for Optimization of Petroleum Systems (COPS). He has over 35 years of work experience in the oil and gas industry and academia, and has previously worked for Daqing Petroleum Administrative Bureau, New Mexico Tech, New Mexico Petroleum Recovery Research Center, and Edinburgh Petroleum Services. He holds a BS degree in Petroleum Engineering from Daqing Petroleum Institute of China, MS degree in Petroleum Engineering from Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology, and a PhD in Petroleum Engineering from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Dr. Guo has authored over a hundred papers, served on many association committees, and published 10 books of which 9 of those reside with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, USA
Xinghui Liu
Xinghui Liu is currently a Senior Completion Engineering Advisor with a major oil company, specializing in well completion and hydraulic fracturing design in shale and tight unconventional plays. He has over 30 years of work experience, and has previously worked for Halliburton, Pinnacle, RES, Indiana University and PetroChina. He possesses in-depth understanding of hydraulic fracture complexities and characteristics across different shale and tight oil/gas plays, and has provided fracture design and execution with a strong focus on post completion evaluation and optimization via integration of diagnostic technologies including microseismic, tiltmeter, and fiber optic DTS/DAS monitoring in many fields worldwide. He earned several degrees in Petroleum Engineering, including a BS from Daqing Petroleum Institute, an MS from Montana Tech, and a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. He has authored and co-authored numerous technical papers on a variety of subjects including fracture design and optimization, fracture monitoring, fracture performance evaluation, geochemical modeling, acidizing, formation damage control, gravel packing, and Non-Darcy flow analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Completion Engineering Advisor, USA
Xuehao Tan
Xuehao Tan is currently a Senior Modeling and Simulation Engineer specializing on acidizing modeling, temperature simulation in the wellbore and reservoir, applications of coiled tubing and acid fracturing. Previously, he worked for Texas A&M University as a Research Assistant in their Petroleum Engineering department. Xuehao earned a BE in Engineering Mechanics from Tsinghua University, a MS and PhD both in Petroleum Engineering and both from Texas A&M University. He is active in SPE and serves as technical reviewers for several journals related to production engineering. He has published many SPE papers on temperature simulation, acidizing modeling and related topics. Xuehao was awarded the Faculty Award of Excellence from Texas A&M University in 2013.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Modeling Engineer, USA