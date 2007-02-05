Petroleum Production Engineering, A Computer-Assisted Approach

Preface List of Symbols List of Tables List of Figures Part I: Petroleum Production Engineering Fundamentals Chapter 1: Petroleum Production System 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Reservoir 1.3 Well 1.4 Separator 1.5 Pump 1.6 Gas Compressor 1.7 Pipelines 1.8 Safety Control System

1.9 Unit Systems

Summary References Problems Chapter 2: Properties of Oil and Natural Gas 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Properties of Oil 2.2.1 Solution Gas Oil Ratio 2.2.2 Density of Oil 2.2.3 Formation Volume Factor of Oil 2.2.4 Viscosity of Oil 2.2.5 Oil Compressibility 2.3 Properties of Natural Gas 2.3.1 Specific Gravity of Gas 2.3.2 Gas Pseudocritical Pressure and Temperature 2.3.3 Viscosity of Gas 2.3.4 Gas Compressibility Factor 2.3.5 Density of Gas 2.3.6 Formation Volume Factor of Gas 2.3.7 Gas Compressibility Summary References Problems Chapter 3: Reservoir Deliverability 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Flow Regimes 3.2.1 Transient Flow 3.2.2 Steady State Flow 3.2.3 Pseudosteady State Flow 3.2.4 Horizontal Well 3.3 Inflow Performance Relationship (IPR) 3.3.1 IPR for Single (Liquid) Phase Reservoirs 3.3.2 IPR for Two-Phase Reservoirs 3.3.3 IPR for Partial Two-Phase Oil Reservoirs 3.4 Construction of IPR Curves Using Test Points 3.5 Composite IPR of Stratified Reservoirs 3.5.1 Composite IPR Models 3.5.1.1 Single-Phase Liquid Flow 3.5.1.2 Two-Phase Flow 3.5.1.3 Partial Two-Phase Flow 3.5.2 Applications 3.6 Future IPR 3.6.1 Vogel’s Method 3.6.2 Fetkovich’s Method Summary References Problems Chapter 4: Wellbore Performance 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Single-Phase Liquid Flow 4.3 Multiphase Flow in Oil Wells 4.3.1 Flow Regimes 4.3.2 Liquid Holdup 4.3.3 TPR Models 4.3.3.1 Homogeneous-Flow Models 4.3.3.2 Separated-Flow Models 4.4 Single-Phase Gas Flow 4.4.1 The Average Temperature and Compressibility Factor Method 4.4.2 The Cullender and Smith Method 4.5 Mist Flow in Gas Wells Summary References Problems Chapter 5: Choke Performance 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Sonic and Subsonic Flow 5.3 Single-Phase Liquid Flow 5.4 Single-Phase Gas Flow 5.4.1 Subsonic Flow 5.4.2 Sonic Flow 5.4.3 Temperature at Choke 5.4.4 Applications 5.5 Multiphase Flow 5.5.1 Critical (Sonic) Flow. 5.5.2 Subcritical (Subsonic) Flow Summary References Problems Chapter 6: Well Deliverability 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Nodal Analysis 6.2.1 Analysis with the Bottom Hole Node 6.2.1.1 Gas Well 6.2.1.2 Oil Well 6.2.2 Analysis with Wellhead Node 6.2.2.1 Gas Well 6.2.2.2 Oil Well 6.3 Deliverability of Multilateral Well 6.3.1 Gas Well 6.3.2 Oil Well Summary References Problems Chapter 7: Forecast of Well Production 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Oil Production during Transient Flow Period 7.3 Oil Production during Pseudo-Steady Flow Period 7.3.1 Oil Production during Single-Phase Flow Period 7.3.2 Oil Production during Two-Phase Flow Period 7.4 Gas Production during Transient Flow Period 7.5 Gas Production during Pseudo-Steady Flow Period Summary References Problems Chapter 8: Production Decline Analysis 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Exponential Decline 8.2.1 Relative Decline Rate 8.2.2 Production Rate Decline 8.2.3 Cumulative Production 8.2.4 Determination of Decline Rate 8.2.5 Effective Decline Rate 8.3 Harmonic Decline 8.4 Hyperbolic Decline 8.5 Model Identification 8.6 Determination of Model Parameters 8.7 Illustrative Examples Summary References Problems Part II: Equipment Design and Selection Chapter 9: Well Tubing 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Strength of Tubing 9.3 Tubing Design 9.3.1 Tension, Collapse, and Burst Design 9.3.2 Buckling Prevention During Production

9.3.3 Considerations for Well Treatment and Stimulation 9.3.3.1 Temperature Effect 9.3.3.2 Pressure Effect 9.3.3.3 Total Effect of Temperature and Pressure Summary References Problems Chapter 10: Separation Systems 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Separation Systems 10.2.1 Principles of Separation 10.2.2 Types of Separators 10.2.2.1 Vertical Separators 10.2.2.2 Horizontal Separators 10.2.2.3 Spherical Separators 10.2.3 Factors Affecting Separation 10.2.4 Selection of Separators 10.2.4.1 Gas Capacity10.2.4.1 Gas Capacity 10.2.4.2 Liquid Capacity 10.2.5 Stage Separation 10.3 Dehydration Systems 10.3.1 Water Content of Natural Gas Streams 10.3.2 Methods for Dehydration 10.3.2.1 Dehydration by Cooling 10.3.2.2 Dehydration by Adsorption 10.3.2.3 Dehydration by Absorption 10.3.2.3.1 Glycol Dehydration Process 10.3.2.3.2 Advantages and Limitations 10.3.2.3.3 Sizing Glycol Dehydrator Unit Summary References Problems Chapter 11: Transportation Systems 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Pumps 11.2.1 Triplex Pumps 11.2.2 Duplex Pumps 11.3 Compressors 11.3.1 Types of Compressors 11.3.2 Reciprocating Compressors 11.3.3 Centrifugal Compressors 11.4 Pipelines 11.4.1 Flow in Pipelines 11.4.1.1 Oil Flow 11.4.1.2 Gas Flow 11.4.1.2.1 Weymouth Equation for Horizontal Flow 11.4.1.2.2 Weymouth Equation for Non-horizontal Flow 11.4.1.2.3 Panhandle-A Equation for Horizontal Flow 11.4.1.2.4 Panhandle-B Equation for Horizontal Flow 11.4.1.2.5 Clinedinst Equation for Horizontal Flow 11.4.1.2.6 Pipeline Efficiency 11.4.2 Design of Pipelines 11.4.2.1 Wall Thickness Design 11.4.2.1.1 Design Procedure 11.4.2.1.2 Design for Internal Pressure 11.4.2.1.3 Design for External Pressure 11.4.2.1.4 Corrosion Allowance 11.4.2.1.5 Check for Hydrotest Condition 11.4.2.2 Insulation Design 11.4.2.2.1 Insulation Materials 11.4.2.2.2 Heat Transfer Models Summary References Problems Part III: Artificial Lift Methods Chapter 12: Sucker Rod Pumping 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Pumping System 12.3 Polished Rod Motion 12.4 Load to the Pumping Unit 12.4.1 Maximum PRL 12.4.2 Minimum PRL 12.4.3 Counterweights 12.4.4 Peak Torque and Speed Limit 12.4.5 Tapered Rod Strings 12.5 Pump Deliverability and Power Requirements 12.5.1 Effective Plunger Stroke Length 12.5.2 Volumetric Efficiency 12.5.3 Power Requirements 12.6 Procedure for Pumping Unit Selection 12.7 Principles of Pump Performance Analysis Summary References Problems Chapter 13: Gas Lift 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Gas Lift System 13.3 Evaluation of Gas Lift Potential 13.4 Gas Lift Gas Compression Requirements 13.4.1 Gas Flow Rate Requirement 13.4.2 Output Gas Pressure Requirement 13.4.2.1 Injection Pressure at Valve Depth 13.4.2.2 Injection Pressure at Surface 13.4.2.3 Pressure Upstream the Choke 13.4.2.4 Pressure of the Gas Distribution Line 13.4.3 Compression Power Requirement 13.4.3.1 Reciprocating Compressors 13.4.3.1.1 Volumetric Efficiency 13.4.3.1.2 Stage Compression 13.4.3.1.3 Isentropic Horsepower 13.4.3.2 Centrifugal Compressors 13.5 Selection of Gas Lift Valves 13.5.1 Unloading Sequence 13.5.2 Valve Characteristics 13.5.2.1 Pressure Valve 13.5.2.1.1 Unbalanced Bellow Valve 13.5.2.1.2 Balanced Pressure Valve 13.5.2.1.3 Pilot Valve 13.5.2.2 Throttling Pressure Valve 13.5.2.3 Fluid-Operated Valve 13.5.2.4 Combination Valves 13.5.3 Valve Spacing 13.5.4 Valve Selection and Testing 13.5.4.1 Valve Sizing 13.5.4.2 Valve Testing 13.6 Special Issues in Intermittent Flow Gas-Lift 13.7 Design of Gas Lift Installations Summary References Problems Chapter 14: Other Artificial Lift Methods 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Electrical Submersible Pump 14.2.1 Principle 14.2.2 ESP Applications 14.3 Hydraulic Piston Pumping 14.4 Progressive Cavity Pumping 14.4.1 Down Hole PCP Characteristics 14.4.2 Selection of Down Hole PCP 14.4.3 Selection of Drive String 14.4.4 Selection of Surface Driver 14.5 Plunger Lift 14.5.1 Working Principle 14.5.2 Design Guideline 14.5.2.1 Estimate of Production Rates with Plunger Lift 14.5.2.2 GLR and Buildup Pressure Requirements 14.5.2.2.1 Rules of Thumb 14.5.2.2.2 Analytical Method 14.6 Hydraulic Jet Pumping 14.6.1 Working Principle 14.6.2 Technical Parameters 14.6.3 Selection of Jet Pumps Summary References Problems Part IV: Production Enhancement Chapter 15: Well Problem Identification 15.1 Introduction 15.2 Low Productivity 15.2.1 Pressure Transient Data Analysis 15.3 Excessive Gas Production 15.4 Excessive Water Production 15.5 Liquid Loading of Gas Wells 15.5.1 Turner’s Method 15.5.2 Guo et al.’s Method 15.5.2.1 Minimum Kinetic Energy 15.5.2.2 Four-Phase Flow Model 15.5.2.3 Minimum Required Gas Production Rate 15.5.3 Comparison of Turner’s and Guo et al.’s Methods Summary References Problems Chapter 16: Matrix Acidizing 16.1 Introduction 16.2 Acid/Rock Interaction 16.2.1 Primary Chemical Reactions 16.2.2 Dissolving Power of Acids 16.2.3 Reaction Kinetics 16.3 Sandstone Acidizing Design 16.3.1 Selection of Acid 16.3.2 Acid Volume Requirement 16.3.3 Acid Injection Rate 16.3.4 Acid Injection Pressure 16.4 Carbonate Acidizing Design 16.4.1 Selection of Acid 16.4.2 Acidizing Parameters Summary References Problems Chapter 17: Hydraulic Fracturing 17.1 Introduction 17.2 Formation Fracturing Pressure 17.3 Fracture Geometry 17.3.1 Radial Fracture Model 17.3.2 The KGD Model 17.3.3 The PKN model 17.3.4 Three-Dimensional and Pseudo-3D Models 17.4 Productivity of Fractured Wells 17.5 Hydraulic Fracturing Design 17.5.1 Selection of Fracturing Fluid 17.5.2 Selection of Proppant 17.5.3 The Maximum Treatment Pressure 17.5.4 Selection of Fracture Model 17.5.5 Selection of Treatment Size 17.5.6 Production Forecast and NPV Analyses 17.6 Post-frac Evaluation 17.6.1 Pressure Matching 17.6.2 Pressure Build-Up Test Analysis 17.6.3 Other Evaluation Techniques Summary References Problems Chapter 18: Production Optimization 18.1 Introduction 18.2 Naturally Flowing Well 18.3 Gas-Lifted Well 18.4 Sucker Rod-Pumped Well 18.5 Separator 18.6 Pipeline Network 18.6.1 Pipelines in Series 18.6.2 Pipelines in Parallel 18.6.3 Looped Pipelines 18.7 Gas Lift Facility 18.8 Oil and Gas Production Fields 18.8.1 Types of Flow Networks 18.8.2 Optimization Approaches 18.8.2.1 Simulation Approach 18.8.2.2 Optimization Approach 18.8.3 Procedure for Production Optimization 18.8.4 Production Optimization Software 18.8.4.1 ReO 18.8.4.2 HYSYS 18.8.4.3 FAST Piper 18.9 Discounted Revenue Summary References Problems Appendix A: Unit Conversion Factors Appendix B: The Minimum Performance Properties of API Tubing