Petroleum Geology of the South Caspian Basin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884153429, 9780080513744

Petroleum Geology of the South Caspian Basin

1st Edition

Authors: L. Buryakovsky Fred Aminzadeh G.V. Chilingarian
eBook ISBN: 9780080513744
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884153429
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 20th June 2001
Page Count: 464
Description

In this information-packed volume, the authors present mathematical models and analyses for evaluating, assessing, and describing the petroleum geology of the oil-rich South Caspian Sea Basin, including eastern Azerbaijan and western Turkmenistan. Their mathematical models include descriptions of the development and structure of the surrounding geological systems and traps.

Key Features

  • Details the petrophysical properties and interrelationship with reservoir and source rocks
  • Describes how new technology has made it possible to profitably produce off previously useless wells
  • A valuable resource for exploration companies in the area of the South Caspian Basin

Table of Contents

Geology of Azerbaijan and the South Caspian Basin
Mud Volcanoes
Regional Distribution of Oil and Gas
Lithostratigraphic Framework
Onshore Oil and Gas Fields
Offshore Oil and Gas Fields

About the Author

L. Buryakovsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Houston,USA

Fred Aminzadeh

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Petroleum and Electrical Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles

G.V. Chilingarian

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA

Reviews

"...its ability to encourage the generation of new ideas upon which future exploration strategies can be effectively scrutinized, evaluated, and applied by the global oil and gas industry." --Herman H. Rieke, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

"As a result of the decades-long cultural and scientific isolation of the USSR, little English-language literature on the geology of petroleum basins in the former Soviet Union (FSU) is available to Western readers. Therefore the publication of this book describing one of the richest basins in the World, the South Caspian Basin, is welcome." --Journal of Petroleum Geology, July 2002

"This work is refreshing and fundamentally clear in its historical presentation, scientific explanations, and logical organization. It is a must technical source for those who are involved with the exploration and production of the South Caspian Basin hydrocarbons." --Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering

Ratings and Reviews

