Petroleum Economics and Risk Analysis, Volume 69
1st Edition
A Practical Guide to E&P Investment Decision-making
Table of Contents
- Overview
2. Global Markets
3. Gaining Entry
4. Exploration
5. Appraisal
6. Development Planning - basic economics
7. Incorporating project economic risk
8. Finance and Accounting considerations
9. Production
10. Decommissioning
11. Managing the portfolio
Description
Petroleum Economics and Risk Analysis: A Practical Guide to E&P Investment Decision-making is a practical guide to the economic evaluation, risk evaluation and decision analysis of oil and gas projects through all stages of the asset lifecycle, from exploration to late life opportunities. Petroleum Economics and Risk Analysis will help the reader to understand and make decisions with regards to petroleum investment, portfolio analysis, discounting, profitability indicators, decision tree analysis, reserves accounting, exploration and production (E&P) project evaluation, and E&P asset evaluation.
Key Features
- Includes case studies and full color illustrations for practical application
- Topics are arranged to reflect the lifecycle structure, from exploration through to decommissioning
- Demonstrates industry-standard decision-making techniques as applied to the oil and gas industry
Readership
Petroleum economists, petroleum engineers, asset managers, investment bankers
Details
300
- 300
English
- English
© Elsevier 2021
- © Elsevier 2021
1st February 2021
- 1st February 2021
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780128211908
- 9780128211908
Ratings and Reviews
About the Author
Mark Cook
Mark Cook has been in the oil and gas industry since 1981. He spent eleven years with Shell International working as a reservoir engineer in a variety of locations world-wide and has worked on exploration prospect evaluation, field development planning and production operations. After completing an MBA, he left Shell to co-found TRACS International, providing training and consultancy services to the industry, and worked as petroleum engineer and company Director. When TRACS was acquired by AGR Petroleum Services, he managed the UK and Russian Reservoir Management businesses until 2011. He is active in reserves evaluation for clients including international oil companies, small to medium enterprises. Mark has written and delivers a series of training courses in reservoir engineering, risk analysis and petroleum economics. He is co-author of the popular “Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production” textbook, a SPE Distinguished Lecturer and guest lecturer in petroleum engineering at Aberdeen University, Heriot-Watt University and University College Dublin.
Affiliations and Expertise
TRACS International, Aberdeen, Scotland, UK
