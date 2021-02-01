COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Petroleum Economics and Risk Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128211908

Petroleum Economics and Risk Analysis, Volume 69

1st Edition

A Practical Guide to E&P Investment Decision-making

Author: Mark Cook
Paperback ISBN: 9780128211908
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

  1. Overview
    2. Global Markets
    3. Gaining Entry
    4. Exploration
    5. Appraisal
    6. Development Planning - basic economics
    7. Incorporating project economic risk
    8. Finance and Accounting considerations
    9. Production
    10. Decommissioning
    11. Managing the portfolio

Description

Petroleum Economics and Risk Analysis: A Practical Guide to E&P Investment Decision-making is a practical guide to the economic evaluation, risk evaluation and decision analysis of oil and gas projects through all stages of the asset lifecycle, from exploration to late life opportunities. Petroleum Economics and Risk Analysis will help the reader to understand and make decisions with regards to petroleum investment, portfolio analysis, discounting, profitability indicators, decision tree analysis, reserves accounting, exploration and production (E&P) project evaluation, and E&P asset evaluation.

Key Features

  • Includes case studies and full color illustrations for practical application
  • Topics are arranged to reflect the lifecycle structure, from exploration through to decommissioning
  • Demonstrates industry-standard decision-making techniques as applied to the oil and gas industry

Readership

Petroleum economists, petroleum engineers, asset managers, investment bankers

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128211908

Ratings and Reviews

About the Author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook has been in the oil and gas industry since 1981. He spent eleven years with Shell International working as a reservoir engineer in a variety of locations world-wide and has worked on exploration prospect evaluation, field development planning and production operations. After completing an MBA, he left Shell to co-found TRACS International, providing training and consultancy services to the industry, and worked as petroleum engineer and company Director. When TRACS was acquired by AGR Petroleum Services, he managed the UK and Russian Reservoir Management businesses until 2011. He is active in reserves evaluation for clients including international oil companies, small to medium enterprises. Mark has written and delivers a series of training courses in reservoir engineering, risk analysis and petroleum economics. He is co-author of the popular “Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production” textbook, a SPE Distinguished Lecturer and guest lecturer in petroleum engineering at Aberdeen University, Heriot-Watt University and University College Dublin.

Affiliations and Expertise

TRACS International, Aberdeen, Scotland, UK

