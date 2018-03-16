Pet-to-Man Travelling Staphylococci
1st Edition
A World in Progress
Description
Pet-to-Man Travelling Staphylococci: A World in Progress explores Staphylococci, a dangerous pathogen that affects both humans and animals with a wide range of infection states. This bacteria can spread rapidly as a commensal organism in both humans and pets, and is an agent of disease. Staphylococci are potentially highly virulent pathogens which require urgent medical attention. In addition, Staphylococci remain a threat within hospital environments, where they can quickly spread across a patient population. This book explores the organisms' resistance to many compounds used to treat them, treatment failure and multidrug resistant staphylococci, amongst other related topics.
Key Features
- Focuses not only on man and animal staphylococcal diseases, but on the role of shared household in man-to-pet (and vice versa) transmission
- Underlines the importance of professional exposure to mammals (i.e. veterinary and farm personnel) in the establishment of shared colonization's and related diseases
- Highlights the impact of shared staphylococci and virulence determinants in human and veterinary pathology
- Sheds light on the way staphylococci may be recognized in clinical laboratories
Readership
Microbiologists and biotechnologists, virologists, molecular biologists, researchers in infective diseases and public health, veterinarians
Table of Contents
1. Staphylococcal Taxonomy
2. Staphylococcal Ecology and Epidemiology
3. Coagulase-Positive and Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci in Human Disease
4. Coagulase-Positive and Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci Animal Diseases
5. Transfer of Staphylococci and Related Genetic Elements
6. Food-Borne Transmission of Staphylococci
7. The Staphylococcal Coagulases
8. The Staphylococcal Hemolysins
9. The Staphylococcal Panton-Valentine Leukocidin (PVL)
10. The Staphylococcal Exfoliative Toxins
11. Extracellular Proteases of Staphylococcus spp.
12. Staphylococcal Lipases
13. Staphylococcal Bacteriocins
14. Phage-Associated Virulence Determinants of Staphylococcus aureus
15. Diagnostics: Routine Identification on Standard and Chromogenic Media, and Advanced Automated Methods
16. Molecular Identification and Genotyping of Staphylococci: Genus, Species, Strains, Clones, Lineages, and Interspecies Exchanges
17. Methicillin Resistance in Staphylococcus aureus
18. In Vivo Resistance Mechanisms: Staphylococcal Biofilms
19. Autovaccines in Individual Therapy of Staphylococcal Infections
20. Experimental Animal Models in Evaluation of Staphylococcal Pathogenicity
21. Application of Staphylococci in the Food Industry and Biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135488
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135471
About the Editor
Vincenzo Savini
Doctor Clinical Microbiology and Virology, Spirito Santo Hospital, Pescara, Italy
Member of Journal editorial board, Recent Patents on Anti-Infective Drug Discovery
Contributing member of American Society for Microbiology
Affiliations and Expertise
Microbiology and Virology, Spirito Santo Hospital, Pescara, Italy