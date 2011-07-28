PET Imaging of Thoracic Disease, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 6-3
1st Edition
Description
PET imaging has been used for the assessment of lung cancer for several years for diagnosis, staging, and post-treatment follow up. Expanded applications are now being used and explored in the imaging of the heart, thoracic vascular disease, and chest wall disorders. This issue provides an up-to-date review of the uses of PET for oncologic and nononcologic diseases of the thorax.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 28th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455710492
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712519
About the Authors
Drew Torigian Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Abass Alavi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania