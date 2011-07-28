PET Imaging of Thoracic Disease, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710492, 9781455712519

PET Imaging of Thoracic Disease, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 6-3

1st Edition

Authors: Drew Torigian Abass Alavi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710492
eBook ISBN: 9781455712519
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th July 2011
Page Count: 168
Description

PET imaging has been used for the assessment of lung cancer for several years for diagnosis, staging, and post-treatment follow up.  Expanded applications are now being used and explored in the imaging of the heart, thoracic vascular disease, and chest wall disorders.  This issue provides an up-to-date review of the uses of PET for oncologic and nononcologic diseases of the thorax. 

About the Authors

Drew Torigian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Abass Alavi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

