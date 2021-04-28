PET-Based Novel Imaging Techniques with Recently Introduced Radiotracers, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 16-2

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on PET-Based Novel Imaging Techniques with Recently Introduced Radiotracers and is edited by Drs. Mona-Elisabeth R. Revheim and Abass Alavi. Articles will include: Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen PET in Prostate Cancer: 68Ga/18F labelled; Critical Role of FDG in Hormonally Active Malignancies; Role of Amino-Acid Tracers and FDG in the Diagnosis of Brain Tumors; FACBC/Fluciclovine PET Imaging in Prostate Cancer; Somatostatin PET in NEN: DOTA-peptides + 68Ga/64Cu labelled; Imaging of Insulinoma with PET: DOTA-peptides, Exendin-4 PET/CT; Preclinical Evaluation of TSPO and MAO-B PET Radiotracers in an LPS Model of Neuroinflammation; Molecular Imaging of Movement Disorders; Imaging of Cardiac Amyloidosis; and more!