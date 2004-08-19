Pesticide, Veterinary and Other Residues in Food
1st Edition
Introduction to food toxicology. Part 1 Assessing and managing risks: Genetic susceptibility to dietary carincogens; Assessing the mutagenicity of chemicals in food; The impact of chemical residues: the case of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs); Targeted and rapid methods in analysing residues in food; Good agricultural practice and HACCP systems in the management of pesticides and veterinary residues on the farm. Part 2 Veterinary residues: Assessing the safety of veterinary drug residues; The toxicology of particular veterinary drug residues; The rapid detection of veterinary drug residues; New techniques for the rapid detection of growth promoters in farm animals; The rapid detection of coccidiostat drug residues in farm animals. Part 3 Pesticides: Surveillance for pesticide residues; The rapid detection of pesticide residues; Detecting residues of urea and carbamate pesticides; Detecting fungicide residues; Detecting herbicide residues. Part 4 Other chemical residues in food: Xenostrogens; Dietary estogens; Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs); Dioxins and Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs); Detecting organic contaminants in food: The case of fish; Identifying allergenic proteins in food; Toxicological screening of paper and board packaging; Detecting metal contamination; Mycotoxins: Detection and control.
This wide-ranging text reviews the wealth of recent research on assessing and managing the risks from pesticide, veterinary and other chemical residues in food. After an introductory chapter on the key issues in food toxicology,
Part one covers the assessment and management of risks, with individual chapters on genetic susceptibility to dietary carcinogens, good agricultural practice and HACCP systems, targeted and rapid methods for analysing residues in food and ways of assessing the mutagenicity of chemicals in food. Part two looks at veterinary residues, covering their safety, toxicology and detection. Part three examines pesticides, with chapters on surveillance and detection methods for fungicides and herbicides. In the final part, there are chapters summarising a wide range of other chemical residues in food, from xenostrogens/endocrine disruptors and dietary estrogens to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, dioxins and polychlorinated biphenyls.
Pesticide, veterinary and other residues in food is a standard reference for all those concerned with ensuring the safety of food.
- 704
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2004
- 19th August 2004
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9781855739109
- 9781855737341
An essential reference for anyone concerned with food safety. A wealth of research is contained in this Woodhead publication., South African Food Review
…a valuable resource for all producers of food with contributions from worldwide leading experts in the field., Advances in Food Sciences
The wide-ranging text reviews the wealth of recent research on assessing and managing the risks from pesticide, veterinary and other chemical residues in food., Food Trade Review
David Watson Editor
formerly Food Standards Agency, UK