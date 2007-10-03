Pesticide Risk Assessment in Rice Paddies: Theory and Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444530875, 9780080551142

Pesticide Risk Assessment in Rice Paddies: Theory and Practice

1st Edition

Editors: Ettore Capri Dimitrios Karpouzas
eBook ISBN: 9780080551142
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444530875
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd October 2007
Page Count: 266
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
279.09
237.23
275.00
233.75
165.00
140.25
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
255.00
216.75
240.00
204.00
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Rice is cultivated throughout the world under submerged conditions. The high water requirements and the heavy pesticide load used in rice paddies worldwide have resulted in contamination of associated surface water, such as streams, ditches, rivers and lakes. The uniform risk assessment approach which has been developed for other crops is not applicable to rice paddies, because of the specific conditions applied to rice cultivation. Pesticide Risk Assessment in Rice Paddies: Theory and Practice fills the gap in information on this subject. Written by experts, this book summarizes the methods used for pesticide risk assessment in rice paddies, the limitations and problems encountered and future developments. It also examines the various agronomic, pesticide application and risk assessment approaches used in different rice cultivated zones in Asia, America and Europe and is an essential reference for those working in this area.

Key Features

  • The only up-to-date book dealing with pesticide risk assessment in the flooded conditions of rice paddies
  • Offers guidelines on the use and application of existing modeling tools, specific for rice cultivation
  • Presents the differences and similarities in rice cropping systems and how these relate to pesticide risk assessment

Readership

Scientists and researchers in environmental sciences, ecotoxicologists, people working in regulatory bodies, agronomists, stake-holders and workers in the agrochemical industry.

Table of Contents

Proposed Contents. Chapter 1: Agronomic, pesticide and water management in rice paddies (A. Ferrero). Chapter 2: Regulatory Aspects of pesticide risk assessment (A. Craven). Chapter 3: Water resource contamination in paddy areas (E. Capri). Chapter 4: Ecotoxicological aspects of pesticide risk assessment in rice (J.V. Tarazona). Chapter 5: Pesticide exposure assessment in rice paddies: the lower-tier analysis (R. Jackson, S. Cervelli). Chapter 6: Higher tier exposure assessment in rice paddy areas – a European perspective (D.G. Karpouzas, Z. Miao). Chapter 7: Pesticide exposure assessment in rice paddy areas – an Asian perspective (H. Watanabe, J. Tournebitze). Chapter 8: Pesticide exposure assessment in rice paddy areas – an American perspective (A. Ritter). Chapter 9. Socio-economic assessment of the risk-benefit relationship in rice-cultivating countries(G. Canali).

Details

No. of pages:
266
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080551142
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444530875

About the Editor

Ettore Capri

Ettore Capri is at Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Istituto di Chimica Agraria ed Ambientale, Sezione Chimica Vegetale, Piacenza, Italy

Affiliations and Expertise

Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Istituto di Chimica Agraria ed Ambientale, Sezione Chimica Vegetale, Piacenza, Italy

Dimitrios Karpouzas

Affiliations and Expertise

Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Istituto di Chimica Agraria ed Ambientale, Sezione Chimica Vegetale, Piacenza, Italy

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.