Pesticide Risk Assessment in Rice Paddies: Theory and Practice
1st Edition
Description
Rice is cultivated throughout the world under submerged conditions. The high water requirements and the heavy pesticide load used in rice paddies worldwide have resulted in contamination of associated surface water, such as streams, ditches, rivers and lakes. The uniform risk assessment approach which has been developed for other crops is not applicable to rice paddies, because of the specific conditions applied to rice cultivation. Pesticide Risk Assessment in Rice Paddies: Theory and Practice fills the gap in information on this subject. Written by experts, this book summarizes the methods used for pesticide risk assessment in rice paddies, the limitations and problems encountered and future developments. It also examines the various agronomic, pesticide application and risk assessment approaches used in different rice cultivated zones in Asia, America and Europe and is an essential reference for those working in this area.
Key Features
- The only up-to-date book dealing with pesticide risk assessment in the flooded conditions of rice paddies
- Offers guidelines on the use and application of existing modeling tools, specific for rice cultivation
- Presents the differences and similarities in rice cropping systems and how these relate to pesticide risk assessment
Readership
Scientists and researchers in environmental sciences, ecotoxicologists, people working in regulatory bodies, agronomists, stake-holders and workers in the agrochemical industry.
Table of Contents
Proposed Contents. Chapter 1: Agronomic, pesticide and water management in rice paddies (A. Ferrero). Chapter 2: Regulatory Aspects of pesticide risk assessment (A. Craven). Chapter 3: Water resource contamination in paddy areas (E. Capri). Chapter 4: Ecotoxicological aspects of pesticide risk assessment in rice (J.V. Tarazona). Chapter 5: Pesticide exposure assessment in rice paddies: the lower-tier analysis (R. Jackson, S. Cervelli). Chapter 6: Higher tier exposure assessment in rice paddy areas – a European perspective (D.G. Karpouzas, Z. Miao). Chapter 7: Pesticide exposure assessment in rice paddy areas – an Asian perspective (H. Watanabe, J. Tournebitze). Chapter 8: Pesticide exposure assessment in rice paddy areas – an American perspective (A. Ritter). Chapter 9. Socio-economic assessment of the risk-benefit relationship in rice-cultivating countries(G. Canali).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 3rd October 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080551142
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530875
About the Editor
Ettore Capri
Ettore Capri is at Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Istituto di Chimica Agraria ed Ambientale, Sezione Chimica Vegetale, Piacenza, Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Istituto di Chimica Agraria ed Ambientale, Sezione Chimica Vegetale, Piacenza, Italy
Dimitrios Karpouzas
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Istituto di Chimica Agraria ed Ambientale, Sezione Chimica Vegetale, Piacenza, Italy