Persuasive Technology
1st Edition
Using Computers to Change What We Think and Do
Table of Contents
Foreword by Philip Zimbardo, Ph.D Preface Introduction: Persuasion in the Digital Age Chapter 1: Overview of Captology Chapter 2: The Functional Triad: Computers in Persuasive Roles Chapter 3: Computers as Persuasive Tools Chapter 4: Computers as Persuasive Media: Simulation Chapter 5: Computers as Persuasive Social Actors Cbapter 6: Credibility and Computers Chapter 7: Credibility and the World Wide Web Chapter 8: Increasing Persuasion Through Mobility and Connectivity Chapter 9: The Ethics of Persuasive Technology Chapter 10: Captology: Looking Forward Appendix: Summary of Principles Figure Credits Index About the Author
Description
Can computers change what you think and do? Can they motivate you to stop smoking, persuade you to buy insurance, or convince you to join the Army?
"Yes, they can," says Dr. B.J. Fogg, director of the Persuasive Technology Lab at Stanford University. Fogg has coined the phrase "Captology"(an acronym for computers as persuasive technologies) to capture the domain of research, design, and applications of persuasive computers.In this thought-provoking book, based on nine years of research in captology, Dr. Fogg reveals how Web sites, software applications, and mobile devices can be used to change people's attitudes and behavior. Technology designers, marketers, researchers, consumers—anyone who wants to leverage or simply understand the persuasive power of interactive technology—will appreciate the compelling insights and illuminating examples found inside.
Persuasive technology can be controversial—and it should be. Who will wield this power of digital influence? And to what end? Now is the time to survey the issues and explore the principles of persuasive technology, and B.J. Fogg has written this book to be your guide.
- Filled with key term definitions in persuasive computing Provides frameworks for understanding this domain Describes real examples of persuasive technologies
Applied technologists, interaction designers, academics, technology enthusiasts; designers of technology products such as information appliances, consumer devices, websites, and software applications
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2002
- Published:
- 16th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479941
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558606432
It is rare for books to define a new discipline or fundamentally change how we think about technology and our jobs. This book does all of this. You MUST read this book, whether to grow your business or to teach your children how to overcome manipulation. --Jakob Nielsen, Principal, Nielsen Norman Group Today's technology is used to change attitudes and behavior. This powerful, yet easy-to-read book addresses the issues critically, with insight, and in depth. B.J. Fogg has created an important new discipline, one that is of vital importance to everyone. --Donald A. Norman, Northwestern University, Co-founder, The Nielsen Norman Group Any medium has the potential to do great good or harm. Learn how to use design to intervene and make our interaction with technology more humane. A must read for those who are serious about designing the future. --Clement Mok, Designer and CEO of CMCD
B.J. Fogg Author
B.J. Fogg directs research and design at Stanford University's Persuasive Technology Lab. An experimental psychologist, Dr. Fogg also teaches in Stanford’s Department of Computer Science and School of Education. He holds several patents, and his work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.
Stanford University, Stanford, CA, U.S.A.