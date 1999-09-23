Perspectives on Bioinorganic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762303526, 9780080552088

Perspectives on Bioinorganic Chemistry, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: R.W. Hay J.R. Dilworth K.B. Nolan
eBook ISBN: 9780080552088
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762303526
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 23rd September 1999
Page Count: 245
Table of Contents

Preface (K.B. Nolan).

Lithium in biology (J. Bramham).

Ceruloplasmin: the beginning if the end of an enigma (P. Lindley et al.).

The chemistry of rhenium in nuclear medicine (P.J. Blower, S. Prakash).

Macrocyclic polyamines and their metal complexes: a novel type of anti-HIV agent (E. Kimura et al.).

Chemistry of platinum anticancer drugs (J. Arpalahti).

Functional model complexes for dinuclear phospoesterase enzymes (R. Krämer, T. Gajda).

Description

The aim of this series is to provide authoritative reviews in the rapidly expanding area of bioinorganic chemistry. The series will present "state of the art" reviews covering the whole field of bioinorganic chemistry. The present volume is the fourth in the series and covers the topics: lithium in biology, the structure and function of ceroplasmin, rhenium complexes in nuclear medicine, the anti-HIV activity of macrocyclic polyamines and their metal complexes for dinuclear phosphoesterase enzymes.

Readership

For industrialists and researchers in the rapidly expanding area of bioinorganic chemistry.

Details

No. of pages:
245
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080552088
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762303526

About the Editors

R.W. Hay Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St. Andrews

J.R. Dilworth Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Essex

K.B. Nolan Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland

