Perspectives on Bioinorganic Chemistry, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (K.B. Nolan).
Lithium in biology (J. Bramham).
Ceruloplasmin: the beginning if the end of an enigma (P. Lindley et al.).
The chemistry of rhenium in nuclear medicine (P.J. Blower, S. Prakash).
Macrocyclic polyamines and their metal complexes: a novel type of anti-HIV agent (E. Kimura et al.).
Chemistry of platinum anticancer drugs (J. Arpalahti).
Functional model complexes for dinuclear phospoesterase enzymes (R. Krämer, T. Gajda).
Description
The aim of this series is to provide authoritative reviews in the rapidly expanding area of bioinorganic chemistry. The series will present "state of the art" reviews covering the whole field of bioinorganic chemistry. The present volume is the fourth in the series and covers the topics: lithium in biology, the structure and function of ceroplasmin, rhenium complexes in nuclear medicine, the anti-HIV activity of macrocyclic polyamines and their metal complexes for dinuclear phosphoesterase enzymes.
Readership
For industrialists and researchers in the rapidly expanding area of bioinorganic chemistry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 245
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 1999
- Published:
- 23rd September 1999
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080552088
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762303526
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
R.W. Hay Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St. Andrews
J.R. Dilworth Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Essex
K.B. Nolan Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland