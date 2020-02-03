Perspectives in the Development of Mobile Medical Information Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128176573

Perspectives in the Development of Mobile Medical Information Systems

1st Edition

Life Cycle, Management, Methodological Approach and Application

Authors: Pantea Keikhosrokiani
Paperback ISBN: 9780128176573
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 250
Description

Perspectives in the Development of Mobile Medical Information Systems: Life Cycle, Management, Methodological Approach and Application discusses System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) thoroughly, focusing on Mobile Healthcare Information Systems (M-HIS). Covering all aspect of M-HIS development, the book moves from modeling, assessment, and design phases towards prototype phase. Topics such as mobile healthcare information system requirements, model identification, user behavior, system analysis and design are all discussed. Additionally, it covers the construction, coding and testing of a new system, and encompasses a discussion on future directions of the field.

Based on an existing mobile cardiac emergency system used as a real case throughout the chapters, and unifying and clarifying the various processes and concepts of SDLC for M-HIS, this book is a valuable source for medical informaticians, graduate students and several members of biomedical and medical fields interested in medical information systems.

Key Features

  • Presents a system development life cycle that can be used for developing different kinds of systems others than health related and also can be used for educational purposes
  • Includes behavioral studies in the system development life cycle to assist in the design of systems with consideration of users’ behavior, which is even more important for medical systems
  • Uses a real mobile cardiac emergency system as an example for systems development

Readership

medical informaticians, graduate students in medical informatics, systems developers, healthcare policy makers

Table of Contents

1. Overview
2. Mobile Healthcare Information System Requirement
3. Model Identification

PART II ASSESSMENT PHASE
4. Behavioural Intention to Use of Healthcare Information System
5. Success of Healthcare Information System
6. Interpretation

PART III DESIGN PHASE
7. Redefinition of Mobile Healthcare Information System Requirements
8. Feasibility Study
9. Healthcare Information System Analysis
10. Mobile Healthcare Information System Design

PART IV PROTOTYPE PHASE
11. Mobile Healthcare Information System Construction
12. Mobile Healthcare Information System Coding and Testing
13. Mobile Healthcare Information System Evaluation
14. Conclusion and Future Directions in Mobile Healthcare Information System Development Life Cycle

About the Author

Pantea Keikhosrokiani

Pantea Keikhosrokiani is a Senior Lecturer at the School of Computer Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM; Penang, Malaysia). She was a teaching fellow at the National Advanced IPv6 Centre of Excellence (Nav6), USM. She has received her PhD in Service System Engineering, Information System and her master degree in Information Technology from the School of Computer Sciences, USM. She has been graduated in Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Electronics. In her PhD, she has particularly focused on developing and integrating mobile healthcare information systems to provide location-based healthcare monitoring services for patients affected by arrhythmia and hypertension. In addition, she has worked on location-based mobile commerce information system for her master degree. Her articles have been published in distinguished edited books and journals including Elsevier (Telematics & Informatics), Springer (Cognition, Technology, & Work), Taylors and Francis and IGI global, and have been indexed by ISI, Scopus and PubMed. She reviewed papers for conferences and distinguished journals related to information systems, health and medical informatics, business informatics, business informatics, etc. She also has worked as a teaching assistant at the School of Computer Sciences, USM, as part of her duty for the prestigious USM Fellowship, which was granted to her for 3 years. Her areas of interest for research and teaching are Information Systems Development, Database Systems, Health and Medical Informatics, Business Informatics, Location-Based Mobile Applications, Big Data, and Technopreneurship.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer/PhD, School of Computer Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia

