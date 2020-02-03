Perspectives in the Development of Mobile Medical Information Systems

Pantea Keikhosrokiani is a Senior Lecturer at the School of Computer Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM; Penang, Malaysia). She was a teaching fellow at the National Advanced IPv6 Centre of Excellence (Nav6), USM. She has received her PhD in Service System Engineering, Information System and her master degree in Information Technology from the School of Computer Sciences, USM. She has been graduated in Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Electronics. In her PhD, she has particularly focused on developing and integrating mobile healthcare information systems to provide location-based healthcare monitoring services for patients affected by arrhythmia and hypertension. In addition, she has worked on location-based mobile commerce information system for her master degree. Her articles have been published in distinguished edited books and journals including Elsevier (Telematics & Informatics), Springer (Cognition, Technology, & Work), Taylors and Francis and IGI global, and have been indexed by ISI, Scopus and PubMed. She reviewed papers for conferences and distinguished journals related to information systems, health and medical informatics, business informatics, business informatics, etc. She also has worked as a teaching assistant at the School of Computer Sciences, USM, as part of her duty for the prestigious USM Fellowship, which was granted to her for 3 years. Her areas of interest for research and teaching are Information Systems Development, Database Systems, Health and Medical Informatics, Business Informatics, Location-Based Mobile Applications, Big Data, and Technopreneurship.