Perspectives in Creep Fracture
1st Edition
Description
Perspectives in Creep Fracture is a collection of studies that covers the advances in the analysis of the mechanisms involved in the process of creep fracture. The book presents nine articles that present data and discuss the theoretical advancement in the field. The text first covers the mechanisms leading to fracture in metals and ceramics, and then proceeds to tackling the problem of the nucleation of creep damage. Next, the book details the models for the growth of cracks and voids by diffusion and by plastic processes. The next two chapters deal with the creep fracture of ceramics. In the eighth chapters, the text examines the development and propagation of creep cracks. The last chapter details the theory involved in the propagation of cracks by cavitation. The book will be of great interest to researchers and practitioners of materials engineering, metallurgy, and other fields involved in fracture mechanics.
Table of Contents
Fracture-Mechanism Maps and their Construction for f.c.c. Metals and Alloys
Fracture-Mechanism Maps for Materials which Cleave: f.c.c, b.c.c. and h.c.p. Metals and Ceramics
The Nucleation of Cavities by Plastic Deformation
Non-equilibrium Models for Diffusive Cavitation of Grain Interfaces
Plastic Creep Flow Effects in the Diffusive Cavitation of Grain Boundaries
Creep Fracture in Ceramic Polycrystals — I, Creep Cavitation Effects in Polycrystalline Alumina
Creep Fracture in Ceramic Polycrystals — II, Effects in Inhomogeneity on Creep Rupture
Creep Fracture in Ceramics Containing Small Amounts of a Liquid Phase
The Propagation of Cracks by Cavitation: A General Theory
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190648