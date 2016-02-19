Perspectives in Creep Fracture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080305417, 9781483190648

Perspectives in Creep Fracture

1st Edition

Editors: M. F. Ashby L. M. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781483190648
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 180
Description

Perspectives in Creep Fracture is a collection of studies that covers the advances in the analysis of the mechanisms involved in the process of creep fracture. The book presents nine articles that present data and discuss the theoretical advancement in the field. The text first covers the mechanisms leading to fracture in metals and ceramics, and then proceeds to tackling the problem of the nucleation of creep damage. Next, the book details the models for the growth of cracks and voids by diffusion and by plastic processes. The next two chapters deal with the creep fracture of ceramics. In the eighth chapters, the text examines the development and propagation of creep cracks. The last chapter details the theory involved in the propagation of cracks by cavitation. The book will be of great interest to researchers and practitioners of materials engineering, metallurgy, and other fields involved in fracture mechanics.

Table of Contents


Fracture-Mechanism Maps and their Construction for f.c.c. Metals and Alloys

Fracture-Mechanism Maps for Materials which Cleave: f.c.c, b.c.c. and h.c.p. Metals and Ceramics

The Nucleation of Cavities by Plastic Deformation

Non-equilibrium Models for Diffusive Cavitation of Grain Interfaces

Plastic Creep Flow Effects in the Diffusive Cavitation of Grain Boundaries

Creep Fracture in Ceramic Polycrystals — I, Creep Cavitation Effects in Polycrystalline Alumina

Creep Fracture in Ceramic Polycrystals — II, Effects in Inhomogeneity on Creep Rupture

Creep Fracture in Ceramics Containing Small Amounts of a Liquid Phase

The Propagation of Cracks by Cavitation: A General Theory

Author Index


Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190648

About the Editor

