Perspectives in Creep Fracture is a collection of studies that covers the advances in the analysis of the mechanisms involved in the process of creep fracture. The book presents nine articles that present data and discuss the theoretical advancement in the field. The text first covers the mechanisms leading to fracture in metals and ceramics, and then proceeds to tackling the problem of the nucleation of creep damage. Next, the book details the models for the growth of cracks and voids by diffusion and by plastic processes. The next two chapters deal with the creep fracture of ceramics. In the eighth chapters, the text examines the development and propagation of creep cracks. The last chapter details the theory involved in the propagation of cracks by cavitation. The book will be of great interest to researchers and practitioners of materials engineering, metallurgy, and other fields involved in fracture mechanics.