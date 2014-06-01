Personnel Protection: Residential Security
1st Edition
Proven Practices
Description
Personnel Protection: Residential Security is a video presentation. Length: 10 minutes.
Executive protection doesn’t end when the executive leaves the office. In Personnel Protection: Residential Security, presenters Jerome Miller and Radford Jones discuss the components of a residential security system. Topics in this 10-minute video presentation of narrated slides include home security and fire alarm systems, safe rooms, personalizing the security program to involve the executive and his or her family, and special considerations for when the residence is a large, wooded, or walled estate. The presenters emphasize the rings of security concept, with each ring designed to detect or deter an attacker.
This presentation is one of 11 modules in the Personnel Protection presentation series, which is designed for companies considering an executive security program or for companies with an executive security program already in place. Other topics in this series include: concepts of executive security; advance procedures; the executive threat assessment profile; kidnapping issues and guidelines; security personnel; security procedures for worksite, aircraft, and vehicle operations; and executive compensation issues, including IRS requirements.
The Personnel Protection presentation series is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- The 10-minute, visual PowerPoint presentation with audio narration format is excellent for group learning
- Covers the minimum protective measures for the executive’s home, plus the added features that can bring residential security to the next level
- Discusses how to personalize the residential security program to better involve the executive and his or her family members
Readership
Mid- to upper-level security executives who are responsible for the hiring and training of executive security personnel; educators who need instructional resources for their use in corporate training programs or in the classroom
Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
- What are Proven Practices?
- Personnel Protection: Residential Security
- A Proven Practices Presentation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 10
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 1st June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128009284
About the Author
Jerome Miller
Jerome Miller is a military veteran with an extensive law enforcement background. He retired from the Detroit Police Department at the rank of commander, having served as the executive in charge of downtown operations. His duties included the design and facilitation of command post exercises and the revision of contingency plans for large scale field operations. His personal awards include the Detroit Police Department Medal of Valor. Miller has a B.S. in criminal justice from Wayne State University and a M.A. in public administration from Central Michigan University.
After his retirement from law enforcement, Miller became the senior manager in charge of international and special security operations for Chrysler Corporation. Among his accomplishments while at Chrysler was the development and implementation of a corporate wide crisis management plan that represented a benchmark for the automotive industry. He has presented the Chrysler crisis management process at the World Conference on Disaster Management, the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual convention, and the American Society of Industrial Security annual convention.
As a recognized expert in the field of critical incident planning and management, Miller has worked with Michigan State University on a Department of Homeland Security grant for the development and facilitation of tabletop exercises involving public and private sector partnerships throughout the United States. He has experience in evaluating executive protection coverage, performing physical security surveys, and conducting highly sensitive internal investigations.
Miller is an alumni member of the executive board of the U.S. State Department’s Overseas Security Advisory Council, which was created by President Reagan to protect corporations and their personnel overseas. He is a former member of the American Society of Industrial Security, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and was the chairman of the Michigan Security Police Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus faculty, Security Executive Council; former consultant, critical incident management - public/private partnership, Michigan State University
Radford Jones
Rad is an instructor in the School of Criminal Justice, Michigan State University. He teaches a master’s level course on public-private partnership issues in emergency planning and response and conducts university community outreach programs on crisis management and asset protection.
Rad retired as the manager of global security & fire protection, Ford Motor Company, where he was responsible for investigations, executive security, security guards, security/fire systems, and crisis management. Prior to joining Ford he had a 20-year career in the U.S. Secret Service.
He directed MSU - Department of Homeland Security grants in critical incident planning and response for communities and business and a law enforcement executive awareness program on weapons of mass destruction. In June 2000, he published the Critical Incident Protocol - A Public and Private Partnership. He has made a number of presentations and written articles on security and crisis management issues.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus faculty, Security Executive Council; academic specialist, School of Criminal Justice, Michigan State University