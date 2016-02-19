Personality: The Human Potential
Personality: The Human Potential offers substantial discussions on various emotional problems of contemporary life. This book mainly focuses on the crucial problems the adolescents usually face, including the critical turning points in their lives.
Some of the interesting topics featured in this book are how humans think, their potential, and priorities. Human emotional and psychological challenges such as anxiety, frustrations, narcissism, identity, Oedipus complex, homosexuality, and sexual problems are then extensively examined. This book concludes by emphasizing the significance and role of psychology in a world of technology.
This text will be very interesting and helpful to students and experts in the field of psychology, as well as to those whose work involves human counseling, social work, and human rehabilitation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Civilization at the Crossroads
Chapter 2. Anxiety and the Crises of Life
Chapter 3. The Repetition Compulsion
Chapter 4. The Uncommitted
Chapter 5. Schizophrenia
Chapter 6. Drug Addiction
Chapter 7. Suicide
Chapter 8. Homosexuality
Chapter 9. Sexual Problems
Chapter 10. Pregnancy and Abortion
Chapter 11. Marital Relationships
Chapter 12. The Broken Home
Chapter 13. Death of a Parent
Chapter 14. Panic States and Emergencies
Chapter 15. The College Dropout
Chapter 16. Conflict at Work
Chapter 17. Antisocial Behavior
Chapter 18. Man's Fate and Individual Responsibility
Chapter 19. The Place of Psychology in a World of Technology
