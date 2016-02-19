Personality: The Human Potential offers substantial discussions on various emotional problems of contemporary life. This book mainly focuses on the crucial problems the adolescents usually face, including the critical turning points in their lives.

Some of the interesting topics featured in this book are how humans think, their potential, and priorities. Human emotional and psychological challenges such as anxiety, frustrations, narcissism, identity, Oedipus complex, homosexuality, and sexual problems are then extensively examined. This book concludes by emphasizing the significance and role of psychology in a world of technology.

This text will be very interesting and helpful to students and experts in the field of psychology, as well as to those whose work involves human counseling, social work, and human rehabilitation.