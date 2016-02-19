Personality: The Human Potential - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080171944, 9781483181578

Personality: The Human Potential

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Authors: Melvin L. Weiner
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483181578
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 202
Description

Personality: The Human Potential offers substantial discussions on various emotional problems of contemporary life. This book mainly focuses on the crucial problems the adolescents usually face, including the critical turning points in their lives.

Some of the interesting topics featured in this book are how humans think, their potential, and priorities. Human emotional and psychological challenges such as anxiety, frustrations, narcissism, identity, Oedipus complex, homosexuality, and sexual problems are then extensively examined. This book concludes by emphasizing the significance and role of psychology in a world of technology.

This text will be very interesting and helpful to students and experts in the field of psychology, as well as to those whose work involves human counseling, social work, and human rehabilitation.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Civilization at the Crossroads

Chapter 2. Anxiety and the Crises of Life

Chapter 3. The Repetition Compulsion

Chapter 4. The Uncommitted

Chapter 5. Schizophrenia

Chapter 6. Drug Addiction

Chapter 7. Suicide

Chapter 8. Homosexuality

Chapter 9. Sexual Problems

Chapter 10. Pregnancy and Abortion

Chapter 11. Marital Relationships

Chapter 12. The Broken Home

Chapter 13. Death of a Parent

Chapter 14. Panic States and Emergencies

Chapter 15. The College Dropout

Chapter 16. Conflict at Work

Chapter 17. Antisocial Behavior

Chapter 18. Man's Fate and Individual Responsibility

Chapter 19. The Place of Psychology in a World of Technology

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
202
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181578

