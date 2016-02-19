Personality: The Human Potential - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080169460, 9781483153346

Personality: The Human Potential

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Authors: Melvin L. Weiner
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483153346
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 202
Description

Personality: The Human Potential is a collection of psychological studies that reflect some of the author's experiences in analyzing human conflict and suffering. Based on the spirit of psychotherapeutic work whose goal is to uncover the core of the patient's personality, the book explores the major emotional problems of contemporary life, particularly the critical turning-points in people's lives. Its purpose and challenge is to indicate how our underdeveloped and conflicted minds may be better understood and, through understanding, help us to realize our human potentialities. It demonstrates how psychological understanding offers a person a rare, and not often repeated, challenge and opportunity to truly alter the course of his life.

This volume consists of 17 chapters and begins with an introduction to the social and psychological ills of today, laying particular emphasis on the ""signals of decay."" Attention then turns to the emotional development of man from infancy to adulthood in hopes of understanding the roots of our irrationalities and inner conflicts and discovering ways of resolving them. The chapters that follow focus on the concept of repetition compulsion, the behavior of uncommitted people, and problems such as schizophrenia, drug addiction, homosexuality, suicide, sexual problems, and pregnancy and abortion. The book also discusses panic states, marital relationships, antisocial behavior, and how psychology can help resolve the basic roots of an individual's inner conflicts so that he may be freed to fully realize his potentialities. Patients and psychotherapists will find this book extremely helpful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Civilization at the Crossroads

2. Anxiety and the Crises of Life

3. The Repetition Compulsion

4. The Uncommitted

5. Schizophrenia

6. Drug Addiction

7. Suicide

8. Homosexuality

9. Sexual Problems

10. Pregnancy and Abortion

11. Marital Relationships

12. The Broken Home

13. Death of a Parent

14. Panic States and Emergencies

15. The College Dropout

16. Conflict at Work

17. Antisocial Behavior

18. Man's Fate and Individual Responsibility

19. The Place of Psychology in a World of Technology

References

Index


