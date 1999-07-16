Personality Judgment
1st Edition
A Realistic Approach to Person Perception
Description
Accuracy in judging personality is important in clinical assessment, applied settings, and everyday life. Personality judgments are important in assessing job candidates, choosing friends, and determining who we can trust and rely on in our personal lives. Thus, the accuracy of those judgments is important to both individuals and organizations.
In examining personality judgment, Personality Judgment takes a sweeping look at the field's history, assumptions, and current research findings. The book explores the construct of traits within the person-situation debate, defends the human judge in the face of the fundamental attribution error, and discusses research on four categories of moderators in judgment: the good judge, the judgeable target, the trait being judged, and the information on which the judgment is based.
Spanning two decades of accuracy research, this book makes clear not only how personality judgment has come to its current standing but also where it may move in the future.
Key Features
- Covers 20 years worth of historical, current and future trends in personality judgment
- Includes discussions of debatable issues related to accuracy and error. The author is well known for his recently developed theoy of the process by which one person may render an accurate judgment of the personality traits of another
Readership
Social psychologists and researchers in personality; graduate and advanced undergraduate courses in personality and person perception.
Table of Contents
Preface. Acknowledgments.
Approaching Accuracy: Curiosity and Its Fulfillment. What Is Accuracy? Chapter Organization. The Importance of Accuracy. Three Propositions. Social and Personality Psychology: Separation and Integration. Renewed Research on Accuracy. The Agenda of Accuracy Research and Plan for the Book.
The Very Existence of Personality: Does Personality Exist? The Situational Onslaught. The Response. Do Personality Traits Explain Anything? Personality Reaffirmed.
Error and Accuracy in the Study of Personality Judgment: Evolution of Research on Accuracy and Error. Accuracy in Human Social Judgment. Toward a Rapprochement between Error and Accuracy.
Methodological and Philosophical Considerations: The Lessons of Cronbach. The Criterion Problem. Interjudge Agreement. Behavioral Prediction. General Issues of Design and Analysis. Conclusion.
The Process of Accurate Personality Judgment: The Realistic Accuracy model. The Structure of RAM. Implications of the Realistic Accuracy Model. The Four Steps to Accurate Personality Judgment. Multiple Cues and Multiple Traits. The Goals of RAM.
Moderators of Accuracy: The Good Judge. The Good Target. The Good Trait. Good Information. Interactions among Moderators. Conclusion.
Self-Knowledge: Self-Perception versus Other-Perception. Application of RAM to Self-Judgment.
Prospects for Improving Accuracy: Relevance. Availability. Detection. Utilization. The Judge's Situation. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 16th July 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492063
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122699306
About the Editor
David Funder
David Funder is best known for his research on personality judgment and his recently developed theory of the process by which one person may render an accurate judgment of the personality traits of another.He has also published research on the longitudinal course of personality development, delay of gratification, and attribution theory.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Riverside, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Funder provides a timely, up-to-date, historical examination that is both concise and thorough... Funder presents an excellent exposition of the underlying philosophical issues surrounding accuracy judgements." --CHOICE