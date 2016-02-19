Personality and National Character - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080165165, 9781483186771

Personality and National Character

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Experimental Psychology

Authors: R. Lynn
Editors: H. J. Eysenck
eBook ISBN: 9781483186771
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 216
Description

Personality and National Character analyses the underlying factors that contribute to the national character of a people from the point of view of modern psychology. The book focuses mainly in the manifestations of the level of anxiety. Chapters discuss such topics as anxiety and psychosis; suicide and alcoholism; the relation between anxiety and sex; anxiety and economic growth; climatic effects on anxiety; and anxiety and race. Psychiatrists, sociologists, economists, psychologists, and educators will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1. National Differences in Mental Illness and Calorie Intake

Chapter 2. Suicide and Alcoholism

Chapter 3. Anxiety

Chapter 4. Anxiety and Psychosis

Chapter 5. Suicide, Calorie Intake and Alcoholism

Chapter 6. Anxiety in University Students

Chapter 7. Accident-proneness and Aggression

Chapter 8. Atherosclerosis and Coronary Heart Disease

Chapter 9. Duodenal Ulcers and Essential Hypertension

Chapter 10. Tobacco Consumption

Chapter 11. Sex and Celibacy

Chapter 12. Anxiety and Economic Growth

Chapter 13. A Factor-analytic Treatment of the Problem

Chapter 14. Further Instances of the Anxiety Factor

Chapter 15. Some Determinants of National Anxiety Levels

Chapter 16. Climatic Effects on Anxiety

Chapter 17. Anxiety and Race

Chapter 18. A Summary of the Argument

References

Index

Other Titles in the Series in Experimental Psychology

