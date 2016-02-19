Personality and National Character
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Experimental Psychology
Authors: R. Lynn
Editors: H. J. Eysenck
eBook ISBN: 9781483186771
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 216
Description
Personality and National Character analyses the underlying factors that contribute to the national character of a people from the point of view of modern psychology. The book focuses mainly in the manifestations of the level of anxiety. Chapters discuss such topics as anxiety and psychosis; suicide and alcoholism; the relation between anxiety and sex; anxiety and economic growth; climatic effects on anxiety; and anxiety and race. Psychiatrists, sociologists, economists, psychologists, and educators will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. National Differences in Mental Illness and Calorie Intake
Chapter 2. Suicide and Alcoholism
Chapter 3. Anxiety
Chapter 4. Anxiety and Psychosis
Chapter 5. Suicide, Calorie Intake and Alcoholism
Chapter 6. Anxiety in University Students
Chapter 7. Accident-proneness and Aggression
Chapter 8. Atherosclerosis and Coronary Heart Disease
Chapter 9. Duodenal Ulcers and Essential Hypertension
Chapter 10. Tobacco Consumption
Chapter 11. Sex and Celibacy
Chapter 12. Anxiety and Economic Growth
Chapter 13. A Factor-analytic Treatment of the Problem
Chapter 14. Further Instances of the Anxiety Factor
Chapter 15. Some Determinants of National Anxiety Levels
Chapter 16. Climatic Effects on Anxiety
Chapter 17. Anxiety and Race
Chapter 18. A Summary of the Argument
References
Index
