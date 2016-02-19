Personality and Arousal
1st Edition
A Psychophysiological Study of Psychiatric Disorder
Experimental Psychology, Volume 4: Personality and Arousal: A Psychophysiological Study of Psychiatric Disorder describes a series of overlapping studies carried out over a number of years and using a very wide variety of experimental techniques in both neurotic and psychotic patients. This book is composed of nine chapters. The first five chapters are concerned with neurosis, especially with the detailed examination of Eysenck's theory of dysthymia-hysteria. The succeeding two chapters explore some exploratory studies of psychosis looked at from a similar psychophysiological viewpoint. The remaining chapters propose a theory of psychiatric disorder and some of the implications of this theory for the study of problems in the field of personality that are not directly tackled n previous chapters. This book will prove useful to psychologists, psychiatrists, and research workers who are interested in the field of personality.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. The Theoretical Background
Eysenck's Theory of Personality
The Arousal Interpretation of Eysenck's Theory: a Working Hypothesis
Chapter 2. Arousability and the Sedation Threshold
Introduction
Sedation Threshold in Neurotic and Normal Subjects
Discussion and Conclusions
Summary
Chapter 3. Autonomic and EEG Correlates of Arousal
Some Theoretical Considerations
Description of the Data
Physiological Correlates of Sedation Threshold
Intercorrelation of Autonomic Measures
Correlation of Autonomic and EEG Measures
Conclusions
Summary
Chapter 4. Dysthymia-Hysteria and Psychological Performance
Arousal, Drive, and Excitation-Inhibition
Plan of Investigation
Experimental Findings
Discussion and Conclusions
Summary
Chapter 5. Causal and Descriptive Analysis of Dysthymia-Hysteria
Introduction
Introversion-Extraversion and Dysthymia-Hysteria
The Causal Interaction of Extra version and Neuroticism
Discussion and Conclusions
Summary
Chapter 6. Studies in Psychosis. I. Inter-Group Comparisons
Introduction
Description of Subjects
Experimental Findings
Conclusions
Summary
Chapter 7. Studies in Psychosis. II. Intra-Group Analysis
Introduction
Sedation Threshold and Spiral after-Effect in Psychosis
Autonomic Correlates
Clinical Correlates
Performance Correlates
Discussion
Summary
Chapter 8. Theoretical Integration. I. A Theory of Neurosis and Psychosis
Introduction
Neurophysiological Evidence
A Causal and Descriptive Model of Psychiatric Disorder
Summary
Chapter 9. Theoretical Integration. II. Implications of the Theory for Further Research
Introduction
The Normal Personality
Psychiatric Disorder
Physical Methods of Treatment
Concluding Remarks
Appendix. The Sedation Threshold: Pharmacological Considerations
Some General Factors Influencing Barbiturate Anaesthesia
Selection of an Index of Central Sensitivity
Peripheral Mechanisms
Measurement of the Sedation Threshold
Interpretation
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221380