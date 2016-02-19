Experimental Psychology, Volume 4: Personality and Arousal: A Psychophysiological Study of Psychiatric Disorder describes a series of overlapping studies carried out over a number of years and using a very wide variety of experimental techniques in both neurotic and psychotic patients. This book is composed of nine chapters. The first five chapters are concerned with neurosis, especially with the detailed examination of Eysenck's theory of dysthymia-hysteria. The succeeding two chapters explore some exploratory studies of psychosis looked at from a similar psychophysiological viewpoint. The remaining chapters propose a theory of psychiatric disorder and some of the implications of this theory for the study of problems in the field of personality that are not directly tackled n previous chapters. This book will prove useful to psychologists, psychiatrists, and research workers who are interested in the field of personality.