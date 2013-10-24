Personal Safety and Security Playbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124172265, 9780124172364

Personal Safety and Security Playbook

1st Edition

Risk Mitigation Guidance for Individuals, Families, Organizations, and Communities

Editors: Francis D'Addario
eBook ISBN: 9780124172364
Paperback ISBN: 9780124172265
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th October 2013
Page Count: 148
Description

The Personal Safety and Security Playbook is designed for anyone who may benefit from shared community safety and security responsibilities. Chapters are organized by areas of concern, from personal risk awareness to protection and security considerations for family, home, travel, and work. The guidelines included help the reader recognize personal safety and security hazards, take proactive prevention steps, and react reasonably to danger with beneficial outcomes.

A full chapter of local and national resources for personal security is included at the end of the Personal Safety and Security Playbook.

The Personal Safety and Security Playbook is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.

Key Features

  • Chapters are organized by area of concern and cover everything related to personal safety and security, including protection for the family, home, during travel, and at work
  • Emphasizes that risk awareness, reporting, response, and mitigation are shared community concerns
  • Includes a full chapter of local and national personal security resources

Readership

Security professionals and managers; individuals and families; neighborhood safety groups; and anyone who many benefit from shared community safety and security responsibilities

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

What Is a Playbook?

Introduction

Chapter 1. Preventing and Reporting High-Risk Events

1.1 Overview

1.2 Crime Prevention and Hazard Mitigation

1.3 Conflict Management

1.4 Mediation and Negotiation

1.5 Reporting Crimes and Emergencies

1.6 Victim’s Assistance and Rights

1.7 Using Available Resources

Chapter 2. Personal Protection

2.1 Overview

2.2 At Home

2.3 Domestic Violence

2.4 Obscene, Threatening, Harassing, and Inappropriate Communications

2.5 Stalking Behavior

2.6 If You Live in a Rural Setting

2.7 When You are Driving

2.8 Completing Errands

2.9 Going Out for Entertainment

2.10 When You Travel Out of Town

2.11 Hotel Security

2.12 During the Holidays

2.13 At Work

2.14 Street Solicitors and Panhandlers

Chapter 3. Assault and Sexual Assault

3.1 Overview

3.2 Develop a Personal Strategy

3.3 Reducing Your Risk

3.4 Self-Defense

3.5 Rape

3.6 Date Rape

3.7 High Schools and College Campuses

3.8 Protecting Children

3.9 If You Have Been Assaulted

Chapter 4. Children

4.1 Overview

4.2 Abduction, Kidnapping, and Runaways

4.3 Day Care, Schools, and Playgrounds

4.4 Home Alone: Latchkey Children

4.5 Sexual Assault

4.6 Suicide

4.7 Vandalism

4.8 Weapons

4.9 Drugs

4.10 Away at College

4.11 Gangs

Chapter 5. Home Safety and Security

5.1 Overview

5.2 Home Safety and Security Survey

5.3 Doors and Windows

5.4 Exterior

5.5 Operation Identification

5.6 Neighborhood Watch

Chapter 6. Workplace Safety and Security

6.1 Overview

6.2 Risk Mitigation

6.3 Inappropriate Communications

6.4 Working Before and After Business Hours or On Assignment

6.5 Parking Your Car

Chapter 7. When You Travel

7.1 Overview

7.2 Planning Your Trip

7.3 Automobiles

7.4 Hotel Security

7.5 Airports

7.6 International Travel

7.7 Visiting the United States

7.8 Preparing to Live Outside the United States

Chapter 8. Automobiles

8.1 Overview

8.2 Theft

8.3 When You are Driving

8.4 Parking Your Car

8.5 Carjacking

8.6 Other Hazard Mitigation

Chapter 9. Locks and Alarms

9.1 Overview

9.2 Door Locks

9.3 Window Locks

9.4 Alarm Systems and Security Surveillance

9.5 Selecting an Alarm Company

9.6 Building Codes

Chapter 10. Lighting

10.1 Overview

10.2 General Guidelines

10.3 Residential Lighting

10.4 Security Lighting

Chapter 11. Drug and Alcohol Abuse

11.1 Overview

11.2 Education and Awareness

11.3 In the Workplace

11.4 Children and Other Family Members

11.5 Community Action

Chapter 12. Seniors

12.1 Overview

12.2 General Tips to Increase Your Safety

12.3 At Home

12.4 When You are Walking, Running Errands, or Going Out

12.5 Protecting Your Money and Financial Security

Chapter 13. Fraud

13.1 Overview

13.2 Telephone

13.3 Mail

13.4 Investment Schemes

13.5 Credit Cards and Checking Accounts

13.6 Medical

13.7 Stolen Identity

Chapter 14. Personal Security Resources

14.1 Local Resources

14.2 All-Hazards Preparedness

14.3 Children

14.4 Drugs and Alcohol

14.5 Preventing Bias-Motivated Violence

14.6 Victim Assistance

About the Contributing Editor

About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio

Details

No. of pages:
148
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780124172364
Paperback ISBN:
9780124172265

About the Editor

Francis D'Addario

Francis D'Addario

Francis is a seasoned all-hazards risk mitigation leader for multinational convenience, food and beverage, manufacturing, restaurant, retail, and supply chain operators. He has served as chief security officer for Starbucks Coffee, Hardees Food Systems, and Jerrico Inc. His expertise includes risk diligence, loss prevention and mitigation systems design, as well as contribution analytics.

Francis was named as one of the top 25 "Most Influential People in Security" of 2009 by Security magazine, and was a CSO magazine 2007 Compass Award honoree.

He is also the critically acclaimed author of Not a Moment to Lose…Influencing Global Security One Community at a Time (2010), The Manager’s Violence Survival Guide (1995), and Loss Prevention through Crime Analysis (1989).

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Faculty, Security Executive Council; former Vice President, Partner and Asset Protection, Starbucks Coffee

Reviews

"...this volume concentrates on security to individuals at home and at work under different circumstances...some protective gems are found that are worth considering and sharing with staff." --Security Letter

Ratings and Reviews

