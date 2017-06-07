Permo-Triassic Salt Provinces of Europe, North Africa and the Atlantic Margins

Part I: Salt Tectonics in Time and Space

1. Permo-Triassic basins and tectonics in Europe, North Africa and the Atlantic Margins: A synthesis

2. The Permian and Triassic Chronostratigraphic Scales

3. Late Permian - Early Jurassic Paleogeography of Western Tethys and the World

4. An overview of allochthonous salt tectonics

5. The internal structure of the Zechstein salt and related drilling risks in the northern Netherlands

6. Petroleum systems and play types associated with Permotriassic salt

Part II: Zechstein Basin

7. Palaeogeographic Evolution of Latest Permian and Triassic Salt Basins in Northwest Europe

8. Composition, Tectonics and Hydrocarbon Significance of Zechstein Supergroup Salt on the United Kingdom and Norwegian Continental Shelves: A Review

9. Structure and evolution of the Glueckstadt Graben in relation to the other post-Permian sub-basins of the Central European Basin System

10. The tectonic history of the Zechstein Basin in the Netherlands and Germany

11. Permo-Triassic Evaporites of the Polish Basin and their bearing on the Tectonic Evolution and hydrocarbon system, an Overview

Part III: Atlantic Margins

12. Salt tectonics of the Norwegian Barents Sea and Northeast Greenland shelf

13. A review of Mesozoic-Cenozoic salt tectonics along the Scotian margin, eastern Canada

14. Influence of Salt diapirism on the basin architecture and hydrocarbon prospects of the Western Iberian Margin

15. Salt Tectonics along the Atlantic Margin of NW Africa (Morocco and Mauritania)

16. Salt Tectonics within the offshore Asturian Basin: North Iberian Margin

Part IV: Alpine Folded Belts

17. Salt and strike-slip tectonics as main drivers in the structural evolution of the Basque-Cantabrian Basin, Spain

18. The Southern Pyrenees: a salt-based fold and thrust belt

19. Allochthonous Triassic and Salt Tectonic processes in the Betic-Rif Orogenic Arc

20. The role of the Triassic evaporites underneath the North Alpine foreland

21. The Eastern Alps: multistage development of extremely deformed evaporites

22. Salt Tectonics in the Carnian evaporite basin of the Eastern Balkan-Forebalkan region of Bulgaria

23. The Triassic evaporites in the evolution of the Adriatic Basin

24. The Ionian fold-and-thrust belt in central and southern Albania: a petroleum province involving Triassic evaporites

Part V: North Africa

25. Styles of salt tectonics in central Tunisia: an overview

26. Salt Tectonics in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco

27. Development of an Upper Triassic-Lower Jurassic evaporite basin on the Saharan Platform, North Africa