Permeability Properties of Plastics and Elastomers
4th Edition
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Acknowledgments
- 1: Introduction to Permeation of Plastics and Elastomers
- Abstract
- 1.1. History
- 1.2. Transport of Gases and Vapors Through Solid Materials
- 1.3. Multiple Layered Films
- 1.4. Permeation of Coatings
- 1.5. Permeation and Vapor Transmission Testing
- 2: Introduction to Plastics and Polymers
- Abstract
- 2.1. Polymerization
- 2.2. Copolymers
- 2.3. Linear, Branched, and Cross-linked Polymers
- 2.4. Polarity
- 2.5. Unsaturation
- 2.6. Steric Hindrance
- 2.7. Isomers
- 2.8. Inter and Intramolecular Attractions in Polymers
- 2.9. General Classifications
- 2.10. Polymer Compositions
- 2.11. Polymer Nomenclature
- 2.12. Summary
- 3: Production of Films, Containers, and Membranes
- Abstract
- 3.1. Extrusion
- 3.2. Blown Film
- 3.3. Calendering
- 3.4. Casting Film Lines
- 3.5. Postfilm Formation Processing
- 3.6. Web Coating
- 3.7. Lamination
- 3.8. Skiving [12]
- 3.9. Membrane Production
- 3.10. Molding of Containers
- 3.11. Fluorination
- 3.12. Coatings
- 3.13. Summary
- 4: Markets and Applications for Films, Containers, and Membranes
- Abstract
- 4.1. Barrier Films in Packaging
- 4.2. Containers
- 4.3. Automotive Fuel Tanks and Hoses
- 4.4. Coatings
- 4.5. Gloves
- 4.6. Membranes
- 4.7. Commercial Membrane Separation Processes
- 5: Styrenic Plastics
- Abstract
- 5.1. Polystyrene
- 5.2. Acrylonitrile-Styrene-Acrylate
- 5.3. Styrene-Acrylonitrile Copolymer
- 5.4. Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Copolymer
- 5.5. Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)
- 6: Polyester Plastics
- Abstract
- 6.1. Polycarbonate
- 6.2. Polybutylene Terephthalate
- 6.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate
- 6.4. Liquid Crystalline Polymers
- 6.5. Polycyclohexylene-Dimethylene Terephthalate
- 6.6. Polyethylene Naphthalate
- 6.7. Copolyesters
- 7: Polyimides
- Abstract
- 7.1. Polyetherimide
- 7.2. Polyamide-Imide
- 7.3. Polyimide
- 7.4. Thermoplastic Polyimide
- 8: Polyamides (Nylons)
- Abstract
- 8.1. Polyamide 6
- 8.2. Polyamide 11 (PA 11)
- 8.3. Polyamide 12
- 8.4. Polyamide 46 (PA 46)
- 8.5. Polyamide 66
- 8.6. Polyamide 66/610 (PA 66/610)
- 8.7. Polyamide 6/12 (PA 6/12)
- 8.8. Polyamide 666 (PA 666 or 6/66)
- 8.9. Polyamide 6/69 (PA 6/69)
- 8.10. Amorphous Polyamide (Nylon)
- 8.11. PAA—Polyarylamide
- 8.12. PPA—Polyphthalamide/High Performance Polyamide
- 9: Polyolefins, Polyvinyls, and Acrylics
- Abstract
- 9.1. Polyethylene
- 9.2. Polypropylene
- 9.3. Polybutadiene
- 9.4. Polymethyl Pentene
- 9.5. Cyclic Olefin Copolymer
- 9.6. Ethylene–Vinyl Acetate Copolymer
- 9.7. Ethylene–Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer
- 9.8. Polyvinyl Butyral
- 9.9. Polyvinyl Chloride
- 9.10. Polyvinyl Alcohol
- 9.11. Polyvinylidene Chloride
- 9.12. Polyacrylics
- 9.13. Acrylonitrile–Methyl Acrylate Copolymer
- 9.14. Ionomers
- 10: Elastomers and Rubbers
- Abstract
- 10.1. Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers
- 10.2. Olefinic Thermoplastic Elastomers
- 10.3. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers
- 10.4. Thermoplastic Polyether Block Polyamide Elastomers
- 10.5. Styrenic Block Copolymer Thermoplastic Elastomers
- 10.6. Ethylene Acrylic Elastomers
- 10.7. Bromobutyl Rubber
- 10.8. Butyl Rubber
- 10.9. Chlorobutyl Rubber (Polychloroprene)
- 10.10. Ethylene-Propylene Rubbers
- 10.11. Epichlorohydrin Rubber
- 10.12. Fluoroelastomers
- 10.13. Natural Rubber
- 10.14. Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Copolymer
- 10.15. Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber
- 10.16. Polysiloxane/Silicone Rubber
- 11: Fluoropolymers
- Abstract
- 11.1. Polytetrafluoroethylene
- 11.2. Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene
- 11.3. Perfluoroalkoxy
- 11.4. Hexafluoropropylene, Tetrafluoroethylene, Ethylene Terpolymer
- 11.5. Tetrafluoroethylene, Hexafluoropropylene, Vinylidene Fluoride Terpolymer (THV™)
- 11.6. Amorphous Fluoropolymer—Teflon AF®
- 11.7. Polyvinyl Fluoride
- 11.8. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene
- 11.9. Polyvinylidene Fluoride
- 11.10. Ethylene-Tetrafluoroethylene Copolymer
- 11.11. Ethylene-Chlorotrifluoroethylene Copolymer
- 11.12. Summary
- 12: High Temperature/High Performance Polymers
- Abstract
- 12.1. Polyaryletherketones
- 12.2. Polyphenylene Sulfide
- 12.3. Polysulfone
- 12.4. Polyethersulfone
- 12.5. Polybenzimidazole
- 12.6. Parylene [poly(p-xylylene)]
- 12.7. Polyoxymethylene (POM or Acetal Homopolymer)/ Polyoxymethylene Copolymer (POM-Co or Acetal Copolymer)
- 13: Environmentally Friendly Polymers
- Abstract
- 13.1. Cellophane™
- 13.2. Nitrocellulose
- 13.3. Cellulose Acetate
- 13.4. Ethyl Cellulose
- 13.5. Polycaprolactone
- 13.6. Poly(Lactic Acid)
- 13.7. Poly-3-Hydroxybutyrate
- 13.8. Polyglycolic Acid
- 14: Mutilayered Films
- Abstract
- 14.1. Metalized Films
- 14.2. Silicon Oxide Coating Technology
- 14.3. Cocontinuous Lamellar Structures
- 14.4. Permeation of Multilayered Films
- Appendix I: Conversion Factors
- Appendix II: Reference Fuel Compositions
- Appendix III: Gloves
- Index
Description
Permeability Properties of Plastics and Elastomers, Fourth Edition provides a comprehensive collection of graphical multipoint and tabular data covering the permeation of liquids, vapors, and gases through plastic or polymeric materials, such as films, membranes, and containers.
This updated edition includes an entirely new chapter on sustainable and biodegradable polymers and an extensive introductory section covering fatigue, what it is, how it is measured, and the fundamentals of permeation and permeability properties. Foundational information is also provided on the production of films, containers, membranes, and the markets and applications for these materials.
Key Features
- Presents an essential reference tool: part of the daily workflow of engineers and scientists involved in the plastics industry and product design with plastics
- Helps practitioners gain knowledge of exact permeation rates for liquids, vapors or gases through a range of polymeric materials
- Enables engineers to improve performance of their products where permeability properties are important, from where packages need to be near-hermetically sealed, to where a selectively permeable barrier is required
Readership
Materials development researchers, academics and practitioners such as material engineers/scientists, plastic part designers, process designers and fabricators and large polymer manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2017
- Published:
- 14th October 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478885
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323508599
About the Authors
Laurence McKeen Author
Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA