Peripheral Vascular Surgery - 1st Edition

Peripheral Vascular Surgery

1st Edition

Tutorials in Postgraduate Medicine

Editors: Martin Birnstingl
eBook ISBN: 9781483162294
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 460
Description

Peripheral Vascular Surgery aims to provide an updated and authoritative introduction to peripheral vascular surgery. Most arterial and venous diseases appear to be mainly the result, directly or indirectly, of mural deposition of solid material within a rapidly moving stream of blood. The vascular surgeon must therefore have a working knowledge of blood platelet interactions and probable mechanisms of thrombosis. He must also understand both the value and the limitations of present methods of blood flow measurement. This book provides an updated description of these complexities and presents essential basic knowledge that will prove valuable to surgeons and researchers working in this field. This text will be useful for post graduate surgeons, as well as for those in need of a reference useful for doctors in related fields such as general medicine and cardio-thoracic and orthopedic surgery.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Contributors

1 Physiology

2 Hemorrhagic disorders and fibrinolysis

3 Pathology of atherosclerosis, thrombosis and other arterial diseases

4 Hyperlipoproteinaemia and vascular disease

5 The veins

Part 1: Physiology and methods of investigation

Part 2: Varicose veins, deep vein insufficiency and congenital abnormalities

Part 3: Deep vein thrombosis

6 The lymphatic system

7 Arterial embolism

8 Chronic arterial occlusion

9 Cerebro-vascular disease

10 Renal artery disease

11 Surgery of the mesenteric arteries

12 Aneurysms

13 Aortic dissection

14 Arterio-venous fistula

15 Arterial injuries

16 The Raynaud syndrome and cold injury

17 Micro vascular surgery

18 Tumors of blood vessels

19 Amputation in peripheral vascular disease

20 Vascular disease in the tropics


No. of pages: 460
460
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162294

About the Editor

Martin Birnstingl

