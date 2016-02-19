Peripheral Vascular Surgery
1st Edition
Tutorials in Postgraduate Medicine
Description
Peripheral Vascular Surgery aims to provide an updated and authoritative introduction to peripheral vascular surgery. Most arterial and venous diseases appear to be mainly the result, directly or indirectly, of mural deposition of solid material within a rapidly moving stream of blood. The vascular surgeon must therefore have a working knowledge of blood platelet interactions and probable mechanisms of thrombosis. He must also understand both the value and the limitations of present methods of blood flow measurement. This book provides an updated description of these complexities and presents essential basic knowledge that will prove valuable to surgeons and researchers working in this field. This text will be useful for post graduate surgeons, as well as for those in need of a reference useful for doctors in related fields such as general medicine and cardio-thoracic and orthopedic surgery.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
1 Physiology
2 Hemorrhagic disorders and fibrinolysis
3 Pathology of atherosclerosis, thrombosis and other arterial diseases
4 Hyperlipoproteinaemia and vascular disease
5 The veins
Part 1: Physiology and methods of investigation
Part 2: Varicose veins, deep vein insufficiency and congenital abnormalities
Part 3: Deep vein thrombosis
6 The lymphatic system
7 Arterial embolism
8 Chronic arterial occlusion
9 Cerebro-vascular disease
10 Renal artery disease
11 Surgery of the mesenteric arteries
12 Aneurysms
13 Aortic dissection
14 Arterio-venous fistula
15 Arterial injuries
16 The Raynaud syndrome and cold injury
17 Micro vascular surgery
18 Tumors of blood vessels
19 Amputation in peripheral vascular disease
20 Vascular disease in the tropics
