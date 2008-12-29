Peripheral Nerves: Injuries, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705065

Peripheral Nerves: Injuries, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 20-1

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Spinner Christopher Winfree
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705065
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th December 2008
Page Count: 240
About the Authors

Robert Spinner Author

Dr. Robert Spinner is a neurosurgeon in Rochester, Minnesota. He is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital. He received his medical degree from Mayo Medical School and has been in practice for 25 years. He is one of 17 doctors at Mayo Clinic and one of 13 at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital who specialize in Neurological Surgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Christopher Winfree Author

