Peripheral Dopaminergic Receptors contains the proceedings of the Satellite Symposium of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology held in Strasbourg, France, on July 24-25, 1978. The papers explore advances that have been made in understanding peripheral dopaminergic receptors and cover topics organized around five themes: dopamine measurement; structure-activity relationships; peripheral actions of dopamine; effects of dopamine on the kidney; and the physiological role of dopamine in the autonomic nervous system. This volume is comprised of 36 chapters and opens with a discussion on the dopamine vascular receptor, along with its agonists and antagonists. The reader is then introduced to the physiological and clinical implications of free and conjugated dopamine; dopamine-sensitive adenylate cyclase in the renal artery of dogs; dopamine-induced relaxation of isolated dog arteries; and concentration and function of dopamine in normal and diseased blood vessels. The following chapters explore the possible involvement of endogenous substances in the cardiovascular actions of dopamine; the role of dopamine receptors as mediators of the neurogenic vasodilatation by dopaminergic agents; and implications of renal and adrenal dopamine for the role of conjugated dopamine. Studies on the peripheral cardiovascular activity of dopamine in the rat are also presented. This book will be of interest to practitioners in biosciences, pharmacology, physiology, and medicine.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introductory Lecture

The Dopamine Vascular Receptor: Agonists and Antagonists

Dopamine Measurement

Free and Conjugated Dopamine: Physiological and Clinical Implications

Tissue Dopamine Levels as an Indicator of Tyrosine Hydroxylase Activity

A Mass Fragmentographic Assay of Human Plasma Catecholamines

Histochemical and Biochemical Estimations of Dopamine in Postganglionic Autonomic Nerves

Discussion

Structure — Activity Relationship

Structure-Activity and Conformational Requirements for Dopaminergic Agonists: Comparison of Central and Peripheral Dopamine Receptors

Structure-Activity Relationships at Dopaminergic Receptors

Dopamine Congeners derived from the Benzo(f)-Quinoline Ring

Dopamine 3-0-Sulfate, a Direct Precursor of Free Norepinephrine: an Alternative Biosynthetic Pathway

Dopamine-Sensitive Adenylate Cyclase in Canine Renal Artery

Discussion

Peripheral Actions of Dopamine (except Kidney)

Dopamine and Chronic Auriculo-Ventricular Heart-Block in the Unanaesthetized Dog

Discussion

α-and ß-adrenoceptors, But Not Dopaminergic Receptors are Involved in the Positive Inotropic Action of Dopamine in the Rabbit Heart

Discussion

Dopamine-induced Relaxation of Isolated Dog Arteries

In Vitro Study with Semi-rigid Rotameric Conformational Analogs of Dopamine

Effects of Several Central Dopamine Receptor Stimulants on Mesenteric Arterial Blood Flow in Anesthetized Dogs

Vasodilatation produced by Apomorphine in the Hindleg of the Dog

Discussion

Dopaminergic Receptors in the Coronary Arteries

Concentration and Function of Dopamine in Normal and Diseased Blood Vessels

Possible Involvement of Endogenous Substances in the Cardiovascular Actions of Dopamine

Discussion

Species Differences of Dopaminergic Vasodilation in the Intestine

Search for a Serotoninergic Mechanism in the Pharmacological Effects of Dopamine on Motricity in the Isolated Rat Duodenum

Effects of Dopamine on the Cerebral Circulation

Discussion

Dopamine and Autonomic Nervous System

Physiological and Pharmacological Role of the Regulation of Noradrenaline Release by Presynaptic Dopamine Receptors in the Peripheral Nervous System

Discussion

The Inhibitory Neurogenic Effects of N-N-di-n-Propyl Dopamine: a Vascular Dopamine Agonist

Action of Piribedil on Presynaptic Dopamine Receptors at Postganglionic Sympathetic Nerve Terminals

Discussion

Characteristics of Apomorphine Tachyphylaxis

Discussion

Inhibitory Receptors on the Adrenergic Nerve Terminal

Discussion

The Role of a Ca++-Dependent Protein Activator purified from Brain in the Regulation of Dopamine Receptors

Discussion

Evidence that Dopamine Receptors mediate the Neurogenic Vasodilatation by Dopaminergic Agents

Discussion

Role of Dopamine in the Modulation of Norepinephrine Release from the Rat Portal Vein

Selective Prevention of a Bethanechol-Induced Decrements of Histofluorescence in Sympathetic Ganglia

Discussion

Dopamine and the Kidney

Renal Dopaminergic Mechanisms

Discussion

Effect of Dopamine on Renin Release from the Isolated Perfused Rat Kidney

Discussion

Renal and Adrenal Dopamine Balance: Implications for the Role of Conjugated Dopamine

Discussion

L-γ-Glutamyl Dopamine, an Oral Dopamine Prodrug with Renal Selectivity

Regulation of Renal Function by Endogenous Dopamine

Discussion

Studies on the Peripheral Cardiovascular Activity of Dopamine in the Rat

Discussion

Concluding Remarks

Index