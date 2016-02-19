Peripheral Dopaminergic Receptors
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Satellite Symposium of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology, Strasbourg, 24-25 July 1978
Description
Peripheral Dopaminergic Receptors contains the proceedings of the Satellite Symposium of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology held in Strasbourg, France, on July 24-25, 1978. The papers explore advances that have been made in understanding peripheral dopaminergic receptors and cover topics organized around five themes: dopamine measurement; structure-activity relationships; peripheral actions of dopamine; effects of dopamine on the kidney; and the physiological role of dopamine in the autonomic nervous system. This volume is comprised of 36 chapters and opens with a discussion on the dopamine vascular receptor, along with its agonists and antagonists. The reader is then introduced to the physiological and clinical implications of free and conjugated dopamine; dopamine-sensitive adenylate cyclase in the renal artery of dogs; dopamine-induced relaxation of isolated dog arteries; and concentration and function of dopamine in normal and diseased blood vessels. The following chapters explore the possible involvement of endogenous substances in the cardiovascular actions of dopamine; the role of dopamine receptors as mediators of the neurogenic vasodilatation by dopaminergic agents; and implications of renal and adrenal dopamine for the role of conjugated dopamine. Studies on the peripheral cardiovascular activity of dopamine in the rat are also presented. This book will be of interest to practitioners in biosciences, pharmacology, physiology, and medicine.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introductory Lecture
The Dopamine Vascular Receptor: Agonists and Antagonists
Dopamine Measurement
Free and Conjugated Dopamine: Physiological and Clinical Implications
Tissue Dopamine Levels as an Indicator of Tyrosine Hydroxylase Activity
A Mass Fragmentographic Assay of Human Plasma Catecholamines
Histochemical and Biochemical Estimations of Dopamine in Postganglionic Autonomic Nerves
Discussion
Structure — Activity Relationship
Structure-Activity and Conformational Requirements for Dopaminergic Agonists: Comparison of Central and Peripheral Dopamine Receptors
Structure-Activity Relationships at Dopaminergic Receptors
Dopamine Congeners derived from the Benzo(f)-Quinoline Ring
Dopamine 3-0-Sulfate, a Direct Precursor of Free Norepinephrine: an Alternative Biosynthetic Pathway
Dopamine-Sensitive Adenylate Cyclase in Canine Renal Artery
Discussion
Peripheral Actions of Dopamine (except Kidney)
Dopamine and Chronic Auriculo-Ventricular Heart-Block in the Unanaesthetized Dog
Discussion
α-and ß-adrenoceptors, But Not Dopaminergic Receptors are Involved in the Positive Inotropic Action of Dopamine in the Rabbit Heart
Discussion
Dopamine-induced Relaxation of Isolated Dog Arteries
In Vitro Study with Semi-rigid Rotameric Conformational Analogs of Dopamine
Effects of Several Central Dopamine Receptor Stimulants on Mesenteric Arterial Blood Flow in Anesthetized Dogs
Vasodilatation produced by Apomorphine in the Hindleg of the Dog
Discussion
Dopaminergic Receptors in the Coronary Arteries
Concentration and Function of Dopamine in Normal and Diseased Blood Vessels
Possible Involvement of Endogenous Substances in the Cardiovascular Actions of Dopamine
Discussion
Species Differences of Dopaminergic Vasodilation in the Intestine
Search for a Serotoninergic Mechanism in the Pharmacological Effects of Dopamine on Motricity in the Isolated Rat Duodenum
Effects of Dopamine on the Cerebral Circulation
Discussion
Dopamine and Autonomic Nervous System
Physiological and Pharmacological Role of the Regulation of Noradrenaline Release by Presynaptic Dopamine Receptors in the Peripheral Nervous System
Discussion
The Inhibitory Neurogenic Effects of N-N-di-n-Propyl Dopamine: a Vascular Dopamine Agonist
Action of Piribedil on Presynaptic Dopamine Receptors at Postganglionic Sympathetic Nerve Terminals
Discussion
Characteristics of Apomorphine Tachyphylaxis
Discussion
Inhibitory Receptors on the Adrenergic Nerve Terminal
Discussion
The Role of a Ca++-Dependent Protein Activator purified from Brain in the Regulation of Dopamine Receptors
Discussion
Evidence that Dopamine Receptors mediate the Neurogenic Vasodilatation by Dopaminergic Agents
Discussion
Role of Dopamine in the Modulation of Norepinephrine Release from the Rat Portal Vein
Selective Prevention of a Bethanechol-Induced Decrements of Histofluorescence in Sympathetic Ganglia
Discussion
Dopamine and the Kidney
Renal Dopaminergic Mechanisms
Discussion
Effect of Dopamine on Renin Release from the Isolated Perfused Rat Kidney
Discussion
Renal and Adrenal Dopamine Balance: Implications for the Role of Conjugated Dopamine
Discussion
L-γ-Glutamyl Dopamine, an Oral Dopamine Prodrug with Renal Selectivity
Regulation of Renal Function by Endogenous Dopamine
Discussion
Studies on the Peripheral Cardiovascular Activity of Dopamine in the Rat
Discussion
Concluding Remarks
Index
