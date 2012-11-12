Periodic Operation of Chemical Reactors
1st Edition
Description
This comprehensive review, prepared by 24 experts, many of whom are pioneers of the subject, brings together in one place over 40 years of research in this unique publication. This book will assist R & D specialists, research chemists, chemical engineers or process managers harnessing periodic operations to improve their process plant performance.
Periodic Operation of Reactors covers process fundamentals, research equipment and methods and provides "the state of the art" for the periodic operation of many industrially important catalytic reactions. Emphasis is on experimental results, modeling and simulation. Combined reaction and separation are dealt with, including simulated moving bed chromatographic, pressure and temperature swing and circulating bed reactors. Thus, Periodic Operation of Reactors offers readers a single comprehensive source for the broad and diverse new subject. This exciting new publication is a "must have" for any professional working in chemical process research and development.
Key Features
- A comprehensive reference on the fundamentals, development and applications of periodic operation
- Contributors and editors include the pioneers of the subject as well as the leading researchers in the field
- Covers both fundamentals and the state of the art for each operation scenario, and brings all types of periodic operation together in a single volume
- Discussion is focused on experimental results rather than theoretical ones; provides a rich source of experimental data, plus process models
- Accompanying website with modelling data
Readership
Chemical engineers and process engineers and researchers. Industrial researchers dealing with process development and improvement and/or process design – these may be chemists, biochemists or chemical or biochemical engineers
Table of Contents
Preface
About the Authors
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Periodic Operation
1.2 Origins of Periodic Operation
1.3 Variables in Periodic Operation
1.4 Cycle Structure in Periodic Operation
1.5 Measuring Improvement
1.6 Inherently Periodic Processes
1.7 Objectives of Periodic Operation
1.8 Strategies in Periodic Operation
1.9 Equipment for Periodic Operation
1.10 Reaction Systems Examined
1.11 New Directions
1.12 A Brief History of the Study of Periodic Operation
Chapter 2. Hydrogenation Processes
2.1 Ammonia Synthesis
2.2 NOx Reduction
2.3 Methanation
2.4 Methanol Synthesis
2.5 Ethylene Hydrogenation
2.6 Aromatics Hydrogenation
2.7 Oscillatory Behavior
Chapter 3. Catalytic Oxidation and Reduction of Gases
3.1 Introduction
3.2 CO Oxidation
3.3 Sulfur Dioxide Oxidation
3.4 Reduction of SO3 by CO Over Platinum
3.5 Reduction of Nitrogen Oxides
3.6 Traveling Waves in Packed Beds
Chapter 4. Partial Oxidation and Dehydrogenation of Hydrocarbons
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Partial Oxidation and Reforming of Methane to Syngas
4.3 Oxidative Coupling of Methane
4.4 Epoxidation
4.5 Propene and Butene Partial Oxidation and Ammoxidation
4.6 Catalytic Dehydrogenation of Propane, Butane and Higher Hydrocarbons
4.7 Maleic Anhydride from Butane
4.8 Anhydrides and Aldehydes from Aromatic Hydrocarbons
4.9 Aromatic Nitriles
Chapter 5. Combustion Systems
5.1 Non-Catalytic Combustion Reactions
5.2 Catalytic Combustion
5.3 Looping Combustion
5.4 Simulated Loop Reactors
Chapter 6. Automotive Exhaust Catalysis
6.1 Internal Combustion Engines
6.2 Modulation of Detoxification Reactions
6.3 Modeling Studies
6.4 Studies on Modulating Automotive Exhaust
6.5 Effect of A/F Modulation on Poisoning and Sintering
6.6 Effects of Irregular A/F Variation
6.7 Lean Burn Spark-Ignited Engines
6.8 Application of NSR to Diesel Exhausts
6.9 Does A/F Modulation Improve Converter Performance?
Chapter 7. Polymerization Under Modulation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Simulation of Polymerization Under Input Modulation
7.3 Experiments on Polymerization Under Input Modulation
7.4 Spontaneous Oscillations
7.5 Saturation of Polymers
7.6 Assessment
Chapter 8. Catalytic Gas-Solid Reactions
8.1 Partial Oxidation and Oxidative Dehydrogenation of Hydrocarbons
8.2 Methane Cracking
8.3 Non-Catalytic Gas-Solid Reactions
8.4 Catalytic Gasification Under Modulation
8.5 Gasification Employing a Circulating Solid Oxygen Carrier
8.6 Combustion in Circulating Fluidized Beds
8.7 Periodic Reaction Switching
Chapter 9. Electrochemical Processes
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Electroplating
9.3 Electroforming
9.4 Anodization
9.5 Electrochemical Machining and Polishing
9.6 Electrowinning and Electrorefining
9.7 Galvanic Cells
9.8 Electrolytic Production of Chemicals
9.9 Applicability of Principles or Practices to Non-Electrochemical Reactions
Chapter 10. Modulation of Biological Processes
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Theoretical Considerations
10.3 Substrate and Flow Rate Modulation
10.4 Dissolved Oxygen Modulation
10.5 Culture Medium Tuning
10.6 Survival in Mixed Cultures
10.7 Stabilization of Recombinant Cell Cultures
10.8 Applications to Immobilized Cells or Enzymes
10.9 Fed-Batch Operations
10.10 Overview
Chapter 11. Miscellaneous Reactions
11.1 Ethyl Acetate from Ethylene and Acetic Acid
11.2 Claus Reaction
11.3 Dehydrogenation of Methanol
11.4 Deamination and Alcohol Dehydration Reactions
11.5 Photocatalytic Degradation of AZO Dyes
11.6 The Minimal Bromate Reaction
11.7 Propanol Dehydrogenation
11.8 Glucose Oxidation
11.9 Overview
Chapter 12. Modulation of Multiple Reactions
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Homogeneous Reactions
12.3 Solids Catalyzed Reactions
12.4 Competitive Reactions
12.5 Methane Homologation
12.6 Oligomerization of Ethene
12.7 Modulation of Multiple Inputs
Chapter 13. Use of Modulation in Mechanistic Studies
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Qualitative Applications
13.3 Quantitative Applications
13.4 Modulation of Light Intensity
13.5 Application of Modulation to the Testing of Rival Models
13.6 Overview
Chapter 14. Evaluation of Periodic Processes
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Nonlinear Frequency Response and Higher Order Frequency Response Functions
14.3 Estimation of the Time Average Performance of Periodic Processes Using Nonlinear Frequency Response Analysis
14.4 Application of Nonlinear Frequency Response Analysis for the Estimation of the Periodic Steady States of Cyclic Processes
14.5 Summary
Chapter 15. Pressure Modulation
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Acceleration of Mass Transfer
15.3 Sonocatalysis
15.4 Periodic Pressure Reduction
15.5 Combined Compression and Reaction
15.6 Application to Rate and Equilibrium Measurements
15.7 Assessment and Research Opportunities
Chapter 16. Temperature Modulation
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Theoretical Studies
16.3 Simulation Studies
16.4 Experimental Studies with Conventional Laboratory Equipment
16.5 Temperature Modulation of Trickle Beds
16.6 Experimental Studies with Microreactors
16.7 Overview and Comments
Chapter 17. Flow Interruption in Trickle Beds
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Steady-State Operation of A Trickle Bed Reactor
17.3 Periodic Operation of Trickle Bed Reactors
17.4 Liquid Flow Modulation with Multiple Reactions
17.5 Hydrodynamics Under Liquid Flow Modulation
17.6 Modeling of the Periodic Operation of Trickle Bed Reactors
17.7 Summary
Chapter 18. Periodic Flow Reversal
18.1 The Heat-Trapping Concept
18.2 Theoretical Aspects
18.3 Oxidation of Volatile Organic Compounds
18.4 Other Applications of Reverse Flow Reactors
18.5 Thermal Reactors
18.6 Endothermic Processes
18.7 Mass Trapping Reactors
18.8 Biofilters
18.9 Miscellaneous Applications
18.10 Commercial Applications
Chapter 19. Control of Periodically Operated Reactors
19.1 Formulation of an Optimal Control Problem for a Periodically Operated Reactor
19.2 Chattering Controls
19.3 Controls for Stirred Slurry and Fluidized Bed Reactors
19.4 Controls for Packed Bed Reactors
19.5 Control of Packed Bed Reactors with Flow-Direction Switching
19.6 Control of Simulated Moving Bed Chromatographic Reactors
19.7 Other Control Schemes for Periodically Operated Reactors
19.8 Comments and Research Needs
Chapter 20. Chromatographic Reactors
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Concept and Types
20.3 General Models
20.4 Cyclic Steady State
20.5 Pulse Chromatographic Reactor
20.6 Countercurrent Moving Bed Chromatographic Reactor
20.7 Continuous Rotating Annular Chromatographic Reactor
20.8 Stepwise, Countercurrent Multi-Stage Fluidized Bed Chromatographic Reactor
20.9 Fixed Bed Chromatographic Reactor With Flow Direction Switching
20.10 Extractive Reactor Systems
20.11 Centrifugal Partition Chromatographic Reactor
Chapter 21. Simulated Moving Bed Chromatographic Reactors
21.1 Operation and Application
21.2 Modeling and Simulation
21.3 Experimental Studies
21.4 Other Reactor Applications of Simulated Moving Beds
Chapter 22. Pressure and Temperature Swing Reactors
22.1 Concepts and Types of Pressure Swing Reactors
22.2 Models for Swing Reactors
22.3 Computational Considerations
22.4 Simulations of Pressure Swing Systems
22.5 Experimental Studies
22.6 Temperature Swing Reactors
22.7 Simulation of Temperature Swing Systems
22.8 Temperature Swing Reactor Networks
22.9 Experimental
22.10 Combined Pressure and Temperature Swing Reactors
22.11 Overview and Assessment
Chapter 23. New Directions—Research and Development Challenges
23.1 Challenges
23.2 New Directions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 12th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123918666
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123918543
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323282130
About the Author
P. L. Silveston
Peter L. Silveston is a Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Waterloo in Canada. Professor Silveston has authored or co-authored three previous books on reactor engineering topics as well as close to 300 research publications. He is a graduate of M.I.T. and the Technical University of Munich (Germany).
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Waterloo in Canada.
R. R. Hudgins
Robert Hudgins is a Professor Emeritus at the University of Waterloo. His research interests are reactor engineering, specifically periodic operation of catalytic reactors, and he has about 250 research publications. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto and Princeton University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus at the University of Waterloo