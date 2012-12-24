Perfume Engineering
1st Edition
Design, Performance and Classification
Description
Perfume Engineering is a must-have reference for engineers who design any products that require fragrances, such as perfumes, cosmetics, healthcare and cleaning products.
This book provides the reader with practical guidance on perfume design, performance and classification, from its beginnings as a liquid mixture to the vapour phase, by way of odorant dispersion and olfactory perception. It does this through the application of development and validation models to account for fragrance evaporation, propagation and perception.
Readership
Chemical engineers working in the flavour and fragrance market
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. A Product Engineering Approach in the Perfume Industry
1.1 The Flavor and Fragrance Market
1.2 From the Idea to Market: Product Engineering
References
Chapter 2. Design of Perfumes
2.1 The Perfumery Ternary Diagram
2.2 Application of the PTD® Methodology: Effect of Base Notes
2.3 The Perfumery Quaternary–Quinary Diagram (PQ2D®)
2.4 Perfumery Octonary System
2.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 3. Performance of Perfumes
3.1 Fragrance Performance
3.2 The Relevance of the Selection of Fragrance Ingredients
3.3 Evaporation of Fragrance Chemicals
3.4 Diffusion of Fragrances
3.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. Classification of Perfumes–Perfumery Radar
4.1 The Perception of Odors
4.2 Classification of Perfumes
4.3 The Perfumery Radar (PR) Methodology
4.4 Applications of the PR Methodology
4.5 Experimental Validation of the PR Methodology
4.6 Evolution of the PR with Evaporation and Diffusion
4.7 Final Considerations on the PR Methodology
4.8 Conclusion
References
Chapter 5. Looking Ahead
5.1 Unraveling the Sense of Olfaction
5.2 The Role of Perfume Engineering
5.3 Fragrance Performance: Different Routes
5.4 Fragrance Stability
5.5 Integrative Approach for Product Development: The Role of Microeconomics and Planning Strategies
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 24th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080994079
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080993997
About the Author
Miguel Teixeira
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Porto, Portugal
Oscar Rodriguez
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Porto, Portugal
Paula Gomes
Affiliations and Expertise
i-sensis, CTC-Centro Tecnológico do Calçado, Portugal
Vera Mata
Affiliations and Expertise
i-sensis, CTC-Centro Tecnológico do Calçado, Portugal
Alirio Rodrigues
Alirio Rodrigues is Professor of Chemical Engineering at Universidade do Porto and Director of the Laboratory of Separation and Reaction Engineering. He has written over 350 articles on catalysis and reaction engineering and holds six patents. He is a member of the editorial board of several journals (including Adsorption, The Chemical Engineering Journal, Separation Science and Technology, Separation and Purification Technology and International Journal of Chemical Reaction Engineering), and has also edited numerous books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Separation and Reaction Engineering, Associate, Laboratory Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto, Portugal
Reviews
"Researchers at the University of Porto present their perfumery ternary diagram (PTD) methodology as a tool for the prediction and mapping of the odor character of ternary to quaternary mixtures of fragrance ingredients." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2013