Perfume Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080993997, 9780080994079

Perfume Engineering

1st Edition

Design, Performance and Classification

Authors: Miguel Teixeira Oscar Rodriguez Paula Gomes Vera Mata Alirio Rodrigues
eBook ISBN: 9780080994079
Paperback ISBN: 9780080993997
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th December 2012
Page Count: 170
Description

Perfume Engineering is a must-have reference for engineers who design any products that require fragrances, such as perfumes, cosmetics, healthcare and cleaning products.

This book provides the reader with practical guidance on perfume design, performance and classification, from its beginnings as a liquid mixture to the vapour phase, by way of odorant dispersion and olfactory perception. It does this through the application of development and validation models to account for fragrance evaporation, propagation and perception.

Readership

Chemical engineers working in the flavour and fragrance market

Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1. A Product Engineering Approach in the Perfume Industry

1.1 The Flavor and Fragrance Market

1.2 From the Idea to Market: Product Engineering

References

Chapter 2. Design of Perfumes

2.1 The Perfumery Ternary Diagram

2.2 Application of the PTD® Methodology: Effect of Base Notes

2.3 The Perfumery Quaternary–Quinary Diagram (PQ2D®)

2.4 Perfumery Octonary System

2.5 Conclusion

References

Chapter 3. Performance of Perfumes

3.1 Fragrance Performance

3.2 The Relevance of the Selection of Fragrance Ingredients

3.3 Evaporation of Fragrance Chemicals

3.4 Diffusion of Fragrances

3.5 Conclusion

References

Chapter 4. Classification of Perfumes–Perfumery Radar

4.1 The Perception of Odors

4.2 Classification of Perfumes

4.3 The Perfumery Radar (PR) Methodology

4.4 Applications of the PR Methodology

4.5 Experimental Validation of the PR Methodology

4.6 Evolution of the PR with Evaporation and Diffusion

4.7 Final Considerations on the PR Methodology

4.8 Conclusion

References

Chapter 5. Looking Ahead

5.1 Unraveling the Sense of Olfaction

5.2 The Role of Perfume Engineering

5.3 Fragrance Performance: Different Routes

5.4 Fragrance Stability

5.5 Integrative Approach for Product Development: The Role of Microeconomics and Planning Strategies

References

Details

About the Author

Miguel Teixeira

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Porto, Portugal

Oscar Rodriguez

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Porto, Portugal

Paula Gomes

Affiliations and Expertise

i-sensis, CTC-Centro Tecnológico do Calçado, Portugal

Vera Mata

Affiliations and Expertise

i-sensis, CTC-Centro Tecnológico do Calçado, Portugal

Alirio Rodrigues

Alirio Rodrigues is Professor of Chemical Engineering at Universidade do Porto and Director of the Laboratory of Separation and Reaction Engineering. He has written over 350 articles on catalysis and reaction engineering and holds six patents. He is a member of the editorial board of several journals (including Adsorption, The Chemical Engineering Journal, Separation Science and Technology, Separation and Purification Technology and International Journal of Chemical Reaction Engineering), and has also edited numerous books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Separation and Reaction Engineering, Associate, Laboratory Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto, Portugal

Reviews

"Researchers at the University of Porto present their perfumery ternary diagram (PTD) methodology as a tool for the prediction and mapping of the odor character of ternary to quaternary mixtures of fragrance ingredients." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2013

Ratings and Reviews

