Performance of Bio-based Building Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
This book shall provide guidance on the use of bio based building materials (BBBM) with respect to their performance. The book is focusing on BBBM currently present on the European market.
The state of the art is presented regarding material properties, recommended uses, performance expectancies, testing methodology and related standards. Lacks of information and knowledge will be identified. Future research needs are highlighted. Promising developments that could become commercial in the near future are presented as well.
This does not exclude the majority of ‘old and traditional’ BBBM since quite some of them are experiencing a comeback or have never disappeared from the market.
1.1 Bio-based building materials and their role in the modern building sector
1.2 Traditional use and regional differences
1.3 Current issues and challenges related to performance of bio-based building materials
2 Wood-based bio-based building materials
2.1 Wood based products
This section to cover hardwood and softwood and regional differences depending on local supply How international supplies have changed market demand and building techniques
Each sub-chapter should contain:
General description
Notable properties (related to performance)
Applications (historical and –more important- recent examples)
2.1.1 Solid wood
2.1.2 Glulam and cross laminated timber
2.1.3 Panels
2.1.4 Composites
2.2 Wood Derivatives
2.2.1 Bark
2.2.2 Cork
2.2.3 Fibers
2.2.4 Cellulose
2.2.5 Pulp and paper
3 Non-wood-based bio-based building materials
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Flax
3.3 Hemp
3.4 Straw
3.5 Bamboo and Rattan
3.6 Reed
3.7 Palm
4 Non-conventional and emerging bio-based building materials
4.1 Seaweed
4.2 Wool
4.3 Peat
4.4 Grass
4.5 Other
To be determined as the review progresses, based on innovative work within the COST Action and surveying international literature
4.6 Hybrid materials
Review the development of combination of range of bio-based maeterials as well as bio-based materials in combination with non-biobased construction materials (e.g. hempcrete, composite windows)
5 Protection of bio-based materials
The aim of this chapter is to provide an overview of methods available to enhance the properties of bio-based materials. This will only provide a general introduction, since there are a wide range of existing texts on these subjects, and readers will be directed towards these.
5.1 Hazards and potential degrading agents
5.2 Material protection
5.2.1 Preservation techniques
5.2.2 Modification methods
5.2.3 Encapsulation methods
5.3 Building design
5.4 Building maintenance
6 Performance of the bio-based material
Clear description of how ‚performance‘ can be defined and understood. This might be done by considering different viewpoints, e.g. of architects, engineers, end users, academics, biologists, market researcher, etc.
6.1 Function
6.2 Durability
6.3 Moisture
6.4 Aesthetics
6.5 Energy efficiency
6.6 Resistance to fire
Written by an invited guest author from COST FP 1404
6.7 Environmental
6.8 Other
7 Performance requirements as part of the building envelope
7.1 Building physics
7.2 Energy efficiency
7.3 Concept of near zero energy and passive houses
7.4 Impact of in-use conditions
How do people living inside and using the building or constructed asset influence its performance? Effect of ventilation habits, cleaning, maintenance, wear, etc.
7.5 Indoor air quality
Effects of VOC emissions, indoor and outdoor pollutions
8 Performance testing
It is necessary to consider both lab and field tests given the necessity to meet lab testing conditions for traditional standardisation methods used with bio-based materials, and long-term realistic testing according to field trials (which expose materials to real-time hazards, e.g. long term durability studies of CCA treated wood have been running for more than 50 years, so providing wealth of information and helping in comparing/extrapolating lab test results with expected field trials and hence in-use performance)
8.1 Laboratory testing
8.1.1 Bacteria, mould and decay fungi
8.1.2 Insects
8.1.3 Marine borers
8.1.4 Weathering and leaching
8.1.5 Moisture dynamics
8.1.6 Energy performance
8.1.7 Building physics (e.g. moisture transport, thermal conductivity
8.2 Field tests
8.2.1 Bacteria, mould and decay fungi
8.2.2 Insects
8.2.3 Marine borers
8.2.4 Weathering and leaching
8.2.5 Moisture dynamics
8.3 Monitoring of structures and in-service testing
9 Performance of building envelopes
9.1 Building physics
9.2 Energy efficiency
9.3 Concept of near zero energy and passive houses
9.4 Impact of in-use conditions
How do people living inside and using the building or constructed asset influence its performance? Effect of ventilation habits, cleaning, maintenance, wear, etc.
9.5 Indoor air quality
Effects of VOC emissions, indoor and outdoor pollutions
10 Modelling
10.1 Introduction
How modelling can be used as a tool to link testing results to expected service performance and overall service life
10.2 Mould development
10.3 Hygrothermal models
10.4 Decay models
10.5 Thermal and energy efficiency models
10.6 Mechanical performance models
10.7 Others
11 Bio-based building materials meeting current and future requirements
11.1 Introduction
Overview of the demands for improved building performance, and how bio-based materials can help meet these demands now and in the forseeable future.
11.2 Mitigation of climate change and building materials
11.2.1 Environmental assessment of building materials from processing, use and end of life phase
11.2.2 Environmental assessment of buildings
11.2.3 Assessing and managing the risk of climate changes
11.2.4 Health co-benefits of climate change mitigation measures
11.3 Innovative building materials for sustainable growth
11.3.1 Environmental profiles and Eco-labels
11.3.2 Life cycle costing
11.3.3 Circular economy, bio-economy, and low-carbon society
12.4 Future requirements
12 Evaluation and standardisation
12.1 Current situation in Europe
Structured according to ‚performance types as in section 6-5
12.2 Current situation internationally
Structured according to ‚performance types as in section 6-5
12.3 Overview of relevant standards
Structured according to ‚performance types as in section 6-5
12.4 Recent developments
13 Current groups and evaluation committees for bio-based building materials
14 Glossary of terms
Description
Performance of Bio-based Building Materials provides guidance on the use of bio-based building materials (BBBM) with respect to their performance. The book focuses on BBBM currently present on the European market. The state-of-the-art is presented regarding material properties, recommended uses, performance expectancies, testing methodology, and related standards.
Chapters cover both ‘old and traditional’ BBBM since quite a few of them are experiencing a comeback on the market. Promising developments that could become commercial in the near future are presented as well.
The book will be a valuable reference resource for those working in the bio-based materials research community, architects and agencies dealing with sustainable construction, and graduate students in civil engineering.
Key Features
- Takes a unique approach to bio-based materials and presents a broad overview of the topics on relevant areas necessary for application and promotion in construction
- Contains a general description, notable properties related to performance, and applications
- Presents standards that are structured according to performance types
Readership
Graduate students in civil engineering, those working in the bio-based materials research community, architects and agencies dealing with sustainable construction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 7th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009925
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009826
About the Authors
Dennis Jones Author
Dennis Jones, the Chair of COST Action FP1303, has more than 20 years’ experience in wood and bio-based material research and technology. Currently working as a consultant, he is affiliated with Luleå University of Technology in Sweden and the University of Primorska in Slovenia, having previously worked in Sweden, the UK, Denmark and The Netherlands.
Affiliations and Expertise
DJ Timber Consultancy Ltd, UK Luleå University of Technology, Skellefteå, Sweden University of Primorska, Koper, Slovenia
Christian Brischke Author
Christian Brischke is the Vice Chair of COST Action FP1303 and is a researcher at University Göttingen in Germany and has a prolific publication list in areas linked to protection and performance of bio-based materials. He is also active within the International Research Group on Wood Protection, where he is currently a committee member for the group “Test Methodology and Assessment” as well as a member of their Communications Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Göttingen, Germany