Performance and Stability of Aircraft - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340631706, 9780080538648

Performance and Stability of Aircraft

1st Edition

Authors: J. Russell
eBook ISBN: 9780080538648
Paperback ISBN: 9780340631706
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd August 1996
Page Count: 294
Description

The performance, stability, control and response of aircraft are key areas of aeronautical engineering. This book provides a comprehensive overview to the underlying theory and application of what are often perceived to be difficult topics.

Initially it introduces the reader to the fundamental concepts underlying performance and stability, including lift characteristics and estimation of drag, before moving on to a more detailed analysis of performance in both level and climbing flight. Pitching motion is then described followed by a detailed discussion of all aspects of both lateral and longitudinal stability and response. It finishes with an examination of inertial cross-coupling and automatic control and stabilization. The student is helped to think in three dimensions throughout the book by the use of illustrative examples. The progression from one degree of freedom to six degrees of freedom is gradually introduced. The result is an approach dealing specifically with all aspects of performance, stability and control that fills a gap in the current literature. It will be essential reading for all those embarking on degree level courses in aeronautical engineering and will be of interest to all with an interest in stability and dynamics, including those in commercial flying schools who require an insight into the performance of their aircraft.

Key Features

  • Ideal for undergraduate aeronautical engineers
  • Three-dimensional thinking introduced through worked examples and simple situations

Readership

Essential reading for aeronautical engineering students. Also of interest to engineering undergraduates studying stability/dynamics and those studying for commercial flying exams

Table of Contents

Performance in Level Flight
Performance - Other Flight Manoeuvres
Introduction to Stability and Control
Elementary Treatment of Pitching Motion
Lateral Static Stability and Control
Revision and Extension of Dynamics
Equations of Motion of a Rigid Aircraft
Longitudinal Dynamic Stability
Longitudinal Response
Lateral Dynamic Stability and Response
Effects of Inertial Cross-Coupling
Introduction to Automatic Control and Stabization

Details

Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
About the Author

J. Russell

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Aeronautics, City University, UK

Reviews

"This is a book that students will like and buy." --The Aeronautical Journal

