Perceptual Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433365, 9780080863870

Perceptual Learning

1st Edition

Advances in Research and Theory

Serial Editors: Phillippe Schyns Robert Goldstone Douglas Medin
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125433365
eBook ISBN: 9780080863870
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th August 1997
Page Count: 393
Description

The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work.

Key Features

  • Includes computational models of human learning
  • Provides contributions from ten leading researchers in the field
  • Contains interdisciplinary perspectives on perceptual learning
  • Synthesizes research from psychology and computer science
  • Focuses on the specific mechanisms that drive perceptual learning

Readership

Researchers and academics in cognitive science.

Table of Contents

R.L. Goldstone, P.G. Schyns, and D.L. Medin, Learning to Bridge Between Perception and Cognition.

J. Hochberg, The Affordances of Perceptual Inquiry: Pictures are Learned from the World, and What that Fact Might Mean about Perception Quite Generally.

R.M. Shiffrin and N. Lightfoot, Perceptual Learning of Alphanumeric-Like Characters.

J. Tanaka and I. Gauthier, Expertise in Object and Face Recognition.

P.D. Eimas, Infant Speech Perception: Processing Characteristics, Representational Units, and the Learning of Words.

T. Regier, Constraints on the Learning of Spatial Terms: A Computational Investigation.

L.B. Smith, M. Gasser, and C.M. Sandhofer, Learning to Talk About the Properties of Objects: A Network Model of the Development of Dimensions.

R. Mikkulainen, J.A. Bednar, Y. Choe, and J. Sirosh, Self-Organization, Plasticity, and Low-level Visual Phenomena in a Laterally Connected Map Model of the Primary Visual Cortex.

V.R. de Sa and D.H. Ballard, Perceptual Learning from a Cross-Modal Feedback.

S. Edelman and N. Intrator, Learning as Extraction of Low-Dimensional Representations. Subject Index.

About the Serial Editor

Phillippe Schyns

Phillippe Schyns has been a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Glasgow University since 1995. He received his Ph.D. in Cognitive Science from Brown University in 1992, and spent two years at MIT as a postdoctoral fellow in the Brain and Cognitive Science department.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Glasgow, U.K.

Robert Goldstone

Robert Goldstone has been a professor in psychology and cognitive science at Indiana University since 1991. He was the 1991 recipient of the Marquis Award for Most Outstanding Dissertation in Psychology from University of Michigan, the recipient of two American Psychological Association Young Investigator awards for research articles in 1995, and the 1996 recipient of the Chase Memorial Award for Outstanding Young Researcher in Cognitive Science from Carnegie Mellon University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indiana University, Bloomington, U.S.A.

Douglas Medin

Douglas L. Medin is the series editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA

Reviews

Praise for the Series
"A remarkable number of landmark papers... An important collection of theory and data." --Roberta L. Klatzky in CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

