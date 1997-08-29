Perceptual Learning
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Theory
Description
The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work.
Key Features
- Includes computational models of human learning
- Provides contributions from ten leading researchers in the field
- Contains interdisciplinary perspectives on perceptual learning
- Synthesizes research from psychology and computer science
- Focuses on the specific mechanisms that drive perceptual learning
Readership
Researchers and academics in cognitive science.
Table of Contents
R.L. Goldstone, P.G. Schyns, and D.L. Medin, Learning to Bridge Between Perception and Cognition.
J. Hochberg, The Affordances of Perceptual Inquiry: Pictures are Learned from the World, and What that Fact Might Mean about Perception Quite Generally.
R.M. Shiffrin and N. Lightfoot, Perceptual Learning of Alphanumeric-Like Characters.
J. Tanaka and I. Gauthier, Expertise in Object and Face Recognition.
P.D. Eimas, Infant Speech Perception: Processing Characteristics, Representational Units, and the Learning of Words.
T. Regier, Constraints on the Learning of Spatial Terms: A Computational Investigation.
L.B. Smith, M. Gasser, and C.M. Sandhofer, Learning to Talk About the Properties of Objects: A Network Model of the Development of Dimensions.
R. Mikkulainen, J.A. Bednar, Y. Choe, and J. Sirosh, Self-Organization, Plasticity, and Low-level Visual Phenomena in a Laterally Connected Map Model of the Primary Visual Cortex.
V.R. de Sa and D.H. Ballard, Perceptual Learning from a Cross-Modal Feedback.
S. Edelman and N. Intrator, Learning as Extraction of Low-Dimensional Representations. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 393
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 29th August 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125433365
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080863870
About the Serial Editor
Phillippe Schyns
Phillippe Schyns has been a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Glasgow University since 1995. He received his Ph.D. in Cognitive Science from Brown University in 1992, and spent two years at MIT as a postdoctoral fellow in the Brain and Cognitive Science department.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Glasgow, U.K.
Robert Goldstone
Robert Goldstone has been a professor in psychology and cognitive science at Indiana University since 1991. He was the 1991 recipient of the Marquis Award for Most Outstanding Dissertation in Psychology from University of Michigan, the recipient of two American Psychological Association Young Investigator awards for research articles in 1995, and the 1996 recipient of the Chase Memorial Award for Outstanding Young Researcher in Cognitive Science from Carnegie Mellon University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indiana University, Bloomington, U.S.A.
Douglas Medin
Douglas L. Medin is the series editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA
Reviews
Praise for the Series
"A remarkable number of landmark papers... An important collection of theory and data." --Roberta L. Klatzky in CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY