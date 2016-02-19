Percepts, Concepts and Categories - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444887344, 9780080867472

Percepts, Concepts and Categories, Volume 93

1st Edition

The Representation and Processing of Information

Editors: B. Burns
eBook ISBN: 9780080867472
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444887344
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 9th October 1992
Page Count: 692
Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface. Part A: Early Visual Representation and Processing. An Essay on Texture: The Extraction of Stimulus Structure from the Visual Image (E.A. Essock). Commentary (R. Kimchi, M. Goldsmith). The Nature of Selectivity in Early Human Vision (J.T. Enns). Commentary (E.A. Essock). Structure and Process in Perceptual Organization (R. Kimchi, M. Goldsmith). Commentary (J.T. Enns). On Identifying Things: A Case For Context (G.R. Lockhead). Commentary (C.M. Carswell). Part B: Percepts, Concepts, Categories and Development. Structure in the Process of Seeing (T.C. Callaghan). Commentary (L.B. Smith, D. Heise). Perceived Similarity in Perceptual and Conceptual Development: The Influence of Category Information on Perceptual Organization (B. Burns). Commentary (A.F. Smith). Perceptual Similarity and Conceptual Structure (L.B. Smith, D. Heise). Commentary (G.R. Lockhead). Reflecting on Representation and Process: Children's Understanding of Cognition (S.E. Barrett, H. Abdi, J.M. Sniffen). Commentary (D.H. Holden). Part C: Categories, Concepts and Learning. Basic Levels in Artificial and Natural Categories: Are All Basic Levels Created Equal? (M.E. Lassaline, E.J. Wisniewski, D.L. Medin). Commentary (I.D. Nahinsky). Episodic Components of Concept Learning and Representation (I.D. Nahinsky). Commentary (M.E. Lassaline, E.J. Wisniewski, D.L. Medin). Modeling Category Learning and Use: Representation and Processing (D. Billman). Commentary (I.D. Nahinsky). Learning Categories With and Without Trying: Does It Make A Difference? (T.B. Ward, A.H. Becker). Commentary (T.C. Callaghan). Not Just Any Category: The Representation of the Self in Memory (J.F. Kroll, F.M. Deutsch). Commentary (T.B. Ward, A.H. Becker). Part D: Higher-Order Representation and Processing. Perceptual Representations of Choice Alternatives (A.F. Smith). Commentary (S.E. Edgell). The Effects of Representation on the Processing of Probabilistic Information (S.E. Edgell, R.D. Bright, P.C. Ng, T.K. Noonan, L.A. Ford). Commentary (A.F. Smith). Reading Graphs: Interactions of Processing Requirements and Stimulus Structure (C.M. Carswell). Commentary (S.E. Barrett, H. Abdi, J.M. Sniffen). Search Process Versus Pattern Structure In Chess Skill (D.H. Holding). Commentary (D. Billman). Author and Subject Indexes.

Description

The most important distinction derived from the computational view of thought is between structures and processes. So proclaimed Farah and Kosslyn in 1982, arguing that structures and processes cannot be examined in isolation and concluding that converging operations are required to isolate the structure-process pair that can explain a particular finding.

The distinction between structure and process within the study of percepts, concepts and categories is considered in depth in this volume, with penetrating commentaries by fellow authors concluding each chapter.

This interesting format achieves a broad coverage of the various aspects and implications of the structure-process distinction. It affords a salient indication of the diversity of positions as to the description and utility of distinguishing structures and processors. At the same time, it reveals that researchers specializing in areas of study ranging from simple structure and process involved in perceptual organization and texture to complex structure and process associated with reading graphs and chess expertise, do utilize such a distinction in similar ways.

The analysis is organized into four major parts within the book: Early Visual Representation and Processing; Percepts, Concepts, Categories and Development; Categories, Concepts and Learning; and Higher-Order Representation and Processing.

Details

No. of pages:
692
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867472
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444887344

