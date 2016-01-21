Perception of Pixelated Images
1st Edition
Description
Perception of Pixelated Images covers the increasing use of these images in everyday life as communication, socialization, and commerce increasingly rely on technology. The literature in this book is dispersed across a wide group of disciplines, from perception and psychology to neuroscience, computer science, engineering, and consumer science.
The book summarizes the research to date, answering such questions as, What are the spatial and temporal limits of perceptual discrimination of pixelated images?, What are the optimal conditions for maximizing information extracted from pixelated images?, and How does the method of pixelation compromise or assist perception?
Key Features
- Integrates research from psychology, neuroscience, computer science, and engineering
- Explains how the process of perception works for pixelated images
- Identifies what assists and hinders perception, including the method of pixelation
- Discusses the limits of perception of pixelated images
Readership
Researchers in vision, perception, cognitive neuroscience, computer science, engineering, consumer science
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction: Visual Images and How They Are Dealt With
- Abstract
- 1.1 Digital Images and Sampling
- 1.2 Image Quality Metrics
- 1.3 Neurophysiology of Image Sampling and the Visual Channels
- Chapter 2. Domains of Perception Research Closely Related to the Topic of Pixelation
- Abstract
- 2.1 Processing Spatial Frequency Information by Human Observers
- 2.2 Processing Global and Local Levels of Form
- 2.3 Processing Configuration and Component Features
- Chapter 3. Pixelated Images: An Introduction
- Abstract
- 3.1 The Pixelation Transform and its Basic Effects
- 3.2 What Kind of Images are Typically Pixelated and Why
- 3.3 How a Student or a Layman Can Generate Pixelated Images
- Chapter 4. Unmasking Pixelated Images
- Abstract
- Chapter 5. Explanations of the Perceptual Effects of Image Pixelation
- Abstract
- Chapter 6. Limits and Optima of the Parameters of Pixelated Images for Perception
- Abstract
- 6.1 How Many Pixels Can Carry Useful Information for Correct Discrimination?
- 6.2 How Perception of Pixelated Images Depends on Their Duration
- 6.3 Limitations and Optimizations in the Applied Context of Pixelated Image Perception
- Chapter 7. Combining Image Degradations
- Abstract
- Chapter 8. Perceptual Task Effects
- Abstract
- 8.1 Identification, Recognition, and Discrimination
- 8.2 Spatial Precueing of Covert Attention
- 8.3 Perceiving Emotional Expression, Beauty, and Personality
- 8.4 Perceiving Dynamic Stimuli
- 8.5 Perceiving Visible Speech
- Chapter 9. Pixelated Images Used as Masking Stimuli
- Abstract
- Chapter 10. Effects of Pixelation on the Electrophysiological Signatures of Face Perception
- Abstract
- Chapter 11. Pixelated Images and Art
- Abstract
- Chapter 12. What the Results of Pixelation-Based Studies Have Told Us About the Nature of Perception
- Abstract
- Chapter 13. Conclusions
- Abstract
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 21st January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095058
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128093115
About the Author
Talis Bachmann
Talis Bachmann is a professor in the departments of law and psychology at the University of Tartu in Estonia, specializing in Cognitive and Forensic Psychology. He is also head of the Perception and Consciousness group in the Estonian Center of Behavioral and Health Sciences. He is on the Executive Board of the Union of Estonian Psychologists, and is a member of the Association for Scientific Studies of Consciousness, and Association for Psychological Science. He currently serves on the board of Consciousness and Cognition, was the former co-editor of Acta Universitatis Scientiarum Socialium et Artis Educandi Tallinnensis, and was a former board member on The European Journal of Cognitive Psychology. He is an author of 190 academic publications.
Talis is regarded as one of the leading experts in masking, microgenesis, and perception of pixelated visual images.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tartu, Tartu, Estonia