Perception of Pixelated Images

Talis Bachmann is a professor in the departments of law and psychology at the University of Tartu in Estonia, specializing in Cognitive and Forensic Psychology. He is also head of the Perception and Consciousness group in the Estonian Center of Behavioral and Health Sciences. He is on the Executive Board of the Union of Estonian Psychologists, and is a member of the Association for Scientific Studies of Consciousness, and Association for Psychological Science. He currently serves on the board of Consciousness and Cognition, was the former co-editor of Acta Universitatis Scientiarum Socialium et Artis Educandi Tallinnensis, and was a former board member on The European Journal of Cognitive Psychology. He is an author of 190 academic publications.

Talis is regarded as one of the leading experts in masking, microgenesis, and perception of pixelated visual images.