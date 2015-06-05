Peptide and Protein Vaccines, Volume 99
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Peptide Immunotherapy in Vaccine Development: from Epitope to Adjuvant
Hyun Yang and Dong Seok Kim
- The use of liposomes to shape epitope structure and modulate immunogenic responses of peptide vaccines against HIV MPER.
Beatriz Apellániz and José L. Nieva
- Recombinant Lipoproteins as Novel Vaccines with Intrinsic Adjuvant
Pele Chong, Jui-Hsin Huang, Chih-Hsiang Leng, Shih-Jen Liu and Hsin-Wei Chen
- Chemical Platforms for Peptide Vaccine Constructs
Suhas Ramesh, Prabhakar Cherkupally, Thavendran Govender, Hendrik G. Kruger, Fernando Albericio and Beatriz G. de la Torre
- Understanding Amino Acid Mutations in Hepatitis B Virus Proteins for Rational Design of Vaccines and Drugs
Ke Shen, Li Shen, Jing Wang, Zhi Jiang and Bairong Shens
- Perspective of peptide vaccine composed of epitope peptide, CpG-DNA, and liposome complex without carriers
Younghee Lee, Young Seek Lee, Sooyoung Cho and Hyung-Joo Kwon
Description
Published continuously since 1944, the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series has been the essential resource for protein chemists. Each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins. Each thematically organized volume is guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.
Key Features
- Describes advances in application of powerful techniques in a wide bioscience area
- Chapters are written by authorities in their field
- Targeted to a wide audience of researchers, specialists, and students
- The information provided in the volume is well supported by a number of high quality illustrations, figures, and tables
Readership
Researchers and specialists in protein structure and interactions, cancer biology, psychiatry and mass spectrometry. This volume would also be of a great use to students working on projects in these areas.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 5th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028698
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128028278
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Rossen Donev Author
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK