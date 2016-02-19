People: An International Choice
1st Edition
The Multilateral Approach to Population
Description
People: An International Choice: The Multilateral Approach to Population focuses on the United Nations Fund for Population Activities' (UNFPA) international population policy, with emphasis on its multilateral approach to the world population problem. It examines how the UNFPA has tied its population programs with general social and economic progress. The methods that were used in building up the Fund to serve as an honest broker between the developed and the developing countries, as well as its successes and failures in responding to requests for aid, are discussed. This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the UNFPA and its principles with respect to population problems. UNFPA has three quite different constituencies within the United Nations system whose support it needs to remain viable and to develop effective programs: the donors (primarily in the developed world), the recipients (primarily in the developing world), and the organizations carrying out UNFPA-financed programs. Subsequent chapters consider the UNFPA's early population programs and the steps it has taken to address the growing population worldwide, including staff recruitment and fundraising. This monograph should be of interest to those concerned with public sector management, development assistance, and population programs, or with improving international relations.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1. At the Onset
The Inheritance
The Fund's First Principles
Three Constituencies
2. In the United Nations
Early Programs
Efforts to Become Operational
Transfer of the Fund
3. First Steps
Staff Recruitment
The Fund and the United Nations
Establishing the Fund's Program
UNFPA's Principles and Procedures
Fund Raising: First Stage
Establishment of Advisory Groups
Consultations with the United Nations Organizations
The Program Consultative Committee
Government Forums
4. The Promotional Phase
The Next Programming Stage
Making the Fund Known
At Home on a Plane
5. Institutionalization
Terms of Reference
The Governing Council
6. Building the Structure
Management Approach
Personnel and Personality
Field Staff
7. The Fund's Approach to Assistance
Countries are Sovereign
Marginality of International Assistance
Developing Self-Reliance
Beyond Family Planning
Development and Population
With the Catholics
A Matter of Values
8. The Road through Bucharest
World Population Year
Substantive Role of the News Media
The World Population Conference
9. Taking Stock
Program me Delivery
Major Global Projects
Fund Raising: Second Stage
10. At the Gateway
The Changing Scene
Rhetoric and Understanding
The Programs Today
On Resources
Program Priorities
As We Move
Appendix I Representatives of Governments and Organizations
Appendix II. Former and Present UNFPA Professional Staff in Headquarters and the Field
Name Index
Subject Index
