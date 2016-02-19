People: An International Choice: The Multilateral Approach to Population focuses on the United Nations Fund for Population Activities' (UNFPA) international population policy, with emphasis on its multilateral approach to the world population problem. It examines how the UNFPA has tied its population programs with general social and economic progress. The methods that were used in building up the Fund to serve as an honest broker between the developed and the developing countries, as well as its successes and failures in responding to requests for aid, are discussed. This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the UNFPA and its principles with respect to population problems. UNFPA has three quite different constituencies within the United Nations system whose support it needs to remain viable and to develop effective programs: the donors (primarily in the developed world), the recipients (primarily in the developing world), and the organizations carrying out UNFPA-financed programs. Subsequent chapters consider the UNFPA's early population programs and the steps it has taken to address the growing population worldwide, including staff recruitment and fundraising. This monograph should be of interest to those concerned with public sector management, development assistance, and population programs, or with improving international relations.