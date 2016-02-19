People: An International Choice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080210308, 9781483156460

People: An International Choice

1st Edition

The Multilateral Approach to Population

Authors: Rafael M. Salas
eBook ISBN: 9781483156460
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 170
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

People: An International Choice: The Multilateral Approach to Population focuses on the United Nations Fund for Population Activities' (UNFPA) international population policy, with emphasis on its multilateral approach to the world population problem. It examines how the UNFPA has tied its population programs with general social and economic progress. The methods that were used in building up the Fund to serve as an honest broker between the developed and the developing countries, as well as its successes and failures in responding to requests for aid, are discussed. This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the UNFPA and its principles with respect to population problems. UNFPA has three quite different constituencies within the United Nations system whose support it needs to remain viable and to develop effective programs: the donors (primarily in the developed world), the recipients (primarily in the developing world), and the organizations carrying out UNFPA-financed programs. Subsequent chapters consider the UNFPA's early population programs and the steps it has taken to address the growing population worldwide, including staff recruitment and fundraising. This monograph should be of interest to those concerned with public sector management, development assistance, and population programs, or with improving international relations.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1. At the Onset

The Inheritance

The Fund's First Principles

Three Constituencies

2. In the United Nations

Early Programs

Efforts to Become Operational

Transfer of the Fund

3. First Steps

Staff Recruitment

The Fund and the United Nations

Establishing the Fund's Program

UNFPA's Principles and Procedures

Fund Raising: First Stage

Establishment of Advisory Groups

Consultations with the United Nations Organizations

The Program Consultative Committee

Government Forums

4. The Promotional Phase

The Next Programming Stage

Making the Fund Known

At Home on a Plane

5. Institutionalization

Terms of Reference

The Governing Council

6. Building the Structure

Management Approach

Personnel and Personality

Field Staff

7. The Fund's Approach to Assistance

Countries are Sovereign

Marginality of International Assistance

Developing Self-Reliance

Beyond Family Planning

Development and Population

With the Catholics

A Matter of Values

8. The Road through Bucharest

World Population Year

Substantive Role of the News Media

The World Population Conference

9. Taking Stock

Program me Delivery

Major Global Projects

Fund Raising: Second Stage

10. At the Gateway

The Changing Scene

Rhetoric and Understanding

The Programs Today

On Resources

Program Priorities

As We Move

Appendix I Representatives of Governments and Organizations

Appendix II. Former and Present UNFPA Professional Staff in Headquarters and the Field

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
170
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156460

About the Author

Rafael M. Salas

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.