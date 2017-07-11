Pelvic Pain, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 28-3

This issue focuses on Pelvic Pain. Article topics include: Pelvic Pain-an overview; Anatomy and Physiology of the Pelvic Floor; Office Examination of Neuromuscular Pelvic Pain; Diagnostic Studies for Neuromuscular Pelvic Pain; Pelvic Floor Myofascial Pain and Associated Disorders; Bony and Ligamentous Causes of Pelvic Pain; Coccydynia;Neurogenic Pelvic Pain; Urologic and Gynecologic Sources of Pelvic Pain; Physical Therapy for the Treatment of Pelvic Pain; and more!