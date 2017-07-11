Pelvic Pain, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 28-3
1st Edition
Authors: Kelly Scott
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323532532
eBook ISBN: 9780323532549
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th July 2017
This issue focuses on Pelvic Pain. Article topics include: Pelvic Pain-an overview; Anatomy and Physiology of the Pelvic Floor; Office Examination of Neuromuscular Pelvic Pain; Diagnostic Studies for Neuromuscular Pelvic Pain; Pelvic Floor Myofascial Pain and Associated Disorders; Bony and Ligamentous Causes of Pelvic Pain; Coccydynia;Neurogenic Pelvic Pain; Urologic and Gynecologic Sources of Pelvic Pain; Physical Therapy for the Treatment of Pelvic Pain; and more!
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 11th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323532532
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532549
About the Authors
Kelly Scott Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation UT Southwestern Medical Center Dallas, TX
