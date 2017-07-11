Pelvic Pain, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323532532, 9780323532549

Pelvic Pain, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 28-3

1st Edition

Authors: Kelly Scott
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323532532
eBook ISBN: 9780323532549
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th July 2017
This issue focuses on Pelvic Pain. Article topics include: Pelvic Pain-an overview; Anatomy and Physiology of the Pelvic Floor; Office Examination of Neuromuscular Pelvic Pain; Diagnostic Studies for Neuromuscular Pelvic Pain; Pelvic Floor Myofascial Pain and Associated Disorders; Bony and Ligamentous Causes of Pelvic Pain; Coccydynia;Neurogenic Pelvic Pain; Urologic and Gynecologic Sources of Pelvic Pain; Physical Therapy for the Treatment of Pelvic Pain; and more!

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323532532
eBook ISBN:
9780323532549

Kelly Scott Author

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation UT Southwestern Medical Center Dallas, TX

