Pediatrics of Common and Uncommon Species, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 15-2
1st Edition
Authors: Kristine Broome
eBook ISBN: 9781455744466
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739523
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th June 2012
Description
The busy exotic animal practitioner will find this unique issue packed with useful, practical information on the exotic animal pediatrics. The majority of the issue will cover anesthesia, nutrition, chiropracty, and pediatrics in psittacines, reptiles, fish, exotic hoofstock and small mammals.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 11th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744466
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455739523
About the Authors
Kristine Broome Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.