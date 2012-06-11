Pediatrics of Common and Uncommon Species, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739523, 9781455744466

Pediatrics of Common and Uncommon Species, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 15-2

1st Edition

Authors: Kristine Broome
eBook ISBN: 9781455744466
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739523
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th June 2012
Description

The busy exotic animal practitioner will find this unique issue packed with useful, practical information on the exotic animal pediatrics. The majority of the issue will cover anesthesia,  nutrition, chiropracty, and pediatrics in psittacines, reptiles, fish, exotic hoofstock and small mammals.

About the Authors

Kristine Broome Author

