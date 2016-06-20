Pediatrics in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Volume 11
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- Oligoarticular and Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
2. The Juvenile-Onset Spondyloarthritides
3. Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
4. Macrophage Activation Syndrome
5. Assessment tools in JIA
6. Uveitis
7. Functional pain syndromes
8. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, Clinical Manifestations, and Management
9. Neonatal Lupus Syndromes
10. Juvenile Dermatomyositi
11. Localized scleroderma
12. Juvenile Systemic Sclerosis
13. Autoinflammatory Disorders
14. PFAPA
15. Chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis
16. Kawasaki disease
17. Henoch-Schönlein Purpura, Polyarteritis Nodosa, and Other Vasculitides
18. Pediatric antiphospholipid syndrome
19. Behçet's Disease
20. Pediatric granulomatosis/early onset sarcoidosis
21. Acute Rheumatic Fever
22. Lyme borreliosis
23. TNF-Inhibitors in Pediatric Rheumatology
24. Other biological therapies for JIA
25. Physical Therapy Management of Pediatric Rheumatology Conditions
Pediatrics in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Second Edition, provides a good starting point for physicians and scientists new to the field and for anyone looking for the most up-to-date summary of a particular disease. While many questions are answered, many more are raised for which we do not yet have the answers. The book provides inspiration to readers conducting their own research and helps to answer their questions.
The care of children with systemic autoimmune diseases is moving forward at a rapid pace. The systemic autoimmune diseases of childhood have always represented a special problem for the physicians and scientists who care for the affected children and study their diseases. Some conditions, such as Kawasaki disease, are virtually unique to childhood, while systemic lupus erythematosus, progressive systemic sclerosis, and juvenile onset spondyloarthropathies may be thought of as the early onset of the same disease which is seen in adults. The autoinflammatory disorders appear to be of clear genetic origin, accounting for their frequent discovery in childhood. For many other conditions, such as juvenile dermatomyositis, the relationship between the conditions seen in children and that seen in adults is less certain. This book explores these phenomena, giving users a foundation on which to understand certain diseases.
- Includes completely updated chapters and five new chapters
- Explains the differences in systemic autoimmune diseases seen in children vs. those seen in adults
- Covers the latest advances in pathogenesis and clinical management of common conditions seen in pediatric rheumatology practices, benefiting both pediatric and adult rheumatologists, as well as physicians from other specialties
- Brings the reader up-to-date and allows easy access to individual topics in one place
- Provides the latest information available in a format that would give the clinician both a clear understanding of what has been done in the past and a scientific basis for deciding what to do for the next afflicted child in their care
Researchers, clinicians, clinical investigators, pathologists, medical students, and graduate students in the biomedical sciences, as well as basic scientists in such fields as immunology, rheumatology, genetics, cell biology and molecular biology
- No. of pages:
- 606
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 20th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635976
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444635969
Rolando Cimaz Editor
Professor Rolando Cimaz, Universita di Firenze, Osp Meyer Firenze, Italy is Executive Committee Member and cofounder of the Pediatric Rheumatology European Society. He is a member of the American College of Rheumatology, the Italian Society of Pediatrics, the French Society of Pediatric Inflammatory Diseases and the French Society of Pediatric Ortophedics. He is a co-author of more than 120 articles and 150 abstracts, as well as 18 book chapters, all in the field of pediatric rheumatology.
AOU Meyer and University of Florence, Italy
Thomas Lehman Editor
Professor Thomas J.A. Lehman, Chief, Pediatric Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY and professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Sanford Weill Medical College of Cornell University, NY, USA, holds 8 prestigious awards including the James T. Cassidy award of the American Academy of Pediatrics, for excellence in teaching, patient care, and training of the next generation of pediatric rheumatologists.
Chief, Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Hospital for Special Surgery; Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Pediatrics, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, New York