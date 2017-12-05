Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Disorders, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Disorders, and is edited by Dr. Shelly Abramowicz. Articles will include: Development of the Temporomandibular Joint; Non-surgical Management of Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction; Treatment of the TMJ in a Child with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis; Tumors of the Pediatric TMJ; Trauma to the Pediatric TMJ; Congenital abnormalities of the TMJ; Acquired abnormalities of the TMJ; TMJ reconstruction in the growing child; Evaluation of Pediatric Patient with Temporomandibular Joint Complaints; Management of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis; Pediatric TMJ Radiology; and more!