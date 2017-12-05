Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Disorders, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323569941, 9780323569958

Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Disorders, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Authors: Shelly Abramowicz
eBook ISBN: 9780323569958
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323569941
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Table of Contents

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics

Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Disorders

Erratum

Preface: Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Disorders

Development of the Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint

Evaluation of Pain Syndromes, Headache, and Temporomandibular Joint Disorders in Children

Imaging of the Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint

Nonsurgical Management of Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction

Trauma to the Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint

Pediatric Tumors of the Temporomandibular Joint

Congenital Abnormalities of the Temporomandibular Joint

Acquired Abnormalities of the Temporomandibular Joint

Treatment of the Temporomandibular Joint in a Child with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Temporomandibular Joint Reconstruction in the Growing Child

Description

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Disorders, and is edited by Dr. Shelly Abramowicz. Articles will include: Development of the Temporomandibular Joint; Non-surgical Management of Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction; Treatment of the TMJ in a Child with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis; Tumors of the Pediatric TMJ; Trauma to the Pediatric TMJ; Congenital abnormalities of the TMJ; Acquired abnormalities of the TMJ; TMJ reconstruction in the growing child; Evaluation of Pediatric Patient with Temporomandibular Joint Complaints; Management of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis; Pediatric TMJ Radiology; and more!

About the Authors

Shelly Abramowicz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emory Clinic Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery 1365 Clifton Road Building B, Suite 2300 Atlanta, GA

