Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Disorders, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics
Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Disorders
Erratum
Preface: Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Disorders
Development of the Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint
Evaluation of Pain Syndromes, Headache, and Temporomandibular Joint Disorders in Children
Imaging of the Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint
Nonsurgical Management of Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction
Trauma to the Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint
Pediatric Tumors of the Temporomandibular Joint
Congenital Abnormalities of the Temporomandibular Joint
Acquired Abnormalities of the Temporomandibular Joint
Treatment of the Temporomandibular Joint in a Child with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
Temporomandibular Joint Reconstruction in the Growing Child
Description
This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Disorders, and is edited by Dr. Shelly Abramowicz. Articles will include: Development of the Temporomandibular Joint; Non-surgical Management of Pediatric Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction; Treatment of the TMJ in a Child with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis; Tumors of the Pediatric TMJ; Trauma to the Pediatric TMJ; Congenital abnormalities of the TMJ; Acquired abnormalities of the TMJ; TMJ reconstruction in the growing child; Evaluation of Pediatric Patient with Temporomandibular Joint Complaints; Management of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis; Pediatric TMJ Radiology; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323569958
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323569941
About the Authors
Shelly Abramowicz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emory Clinic Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery 1365 Clifton Road Building B, Suite 2300 Atlanta, GA