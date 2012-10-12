Pediatric Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 92-3

A comprehensive review of pediatric surgery for the general surgeon! Topics include pediatric pain management, hernias, hydroceles, and undescended testes, appendectomy, merckel's and intussusceptions, pyloric stenosis, childhood obesity, neonatal bowel obstruction, short gut syndrome and vascular access, abdominal wall reconstruction, gastroesophageal reflux disease, pediatric chest, CDH and protective ventilation strategies, chest wall deformities, congenital and pediatric neck lesions, vascular and lymphatic malformations, pediatric malignancies, teratoma and ovarian lesions, and more!