Pediatric Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739394, 9781455744404

Pediatric Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 92-3

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Azarow Robert Cusick
eBook ISBN: 9781455744404
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739394
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th October 2012
Description

A comprehensive review of pediatric surgery for the general surgeon! Topics include pediatric pain management, hernias, hydroceles, and undescended testes, appendectomy, merckel's and intussusceptions, pyloric stenosis, childhood obesity, neonatal bowel obstruction, short gut syndrome and vascular access, abdominal wall reconstruction, gastroesophageal reflux disease, pediatric chest, CDH and protective ventilation strategies, chest wall deformities, congenital and pediatric neck lesions, vascular and lymphatic malformations, pediatric malignancies, teratoma and ovarian lesions, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744404
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455739394

About the Authors

Kenneth Azarow Author

Children's Specialty Physicians, Omaha, NE

Robert Cusick Author

Children's Specialty Physicians, Omaha, NE

