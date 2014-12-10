Pediatric Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323354493, 9780323354677

Pediatric Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 26-1

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Skalsky
eBook ISBN: 9780323354677
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323354493
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2014
Description

Children with disabilities represent a unique population within pediatrics. Pediatric rehabilitation focuses on maximizing the function and enhancing the lives of children with a wide range of conditions such as cerebral palsy, spina bifida, stroke, brain injury, genetic abnormalities and other developmental disabilities.

Andrew Skalsky Author

Director, Rehabilitation Medicine, Rady Children's Hospital and Health Center; Assistant Professor, Pediatrics, University of California San Diego, San Diego, California

