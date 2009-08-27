Pediatric Quality, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712568

Pediatric Quality, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 56-4

1st Edition

Authors: Leonard Feld Shabnam Jain
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712568
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th August 2009
Description

This issue of Pediatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Leonard Feld and Shabnam Jain, reviews the topic of Pediatric Quality. The issue opens by examining the case for quality improvement in pediatrics. Approaches to improve pediatric health care, driving children’s healthcare initiatives, and the future of quality on pediatric practice are examined.

About the Authors

Leonard Feld Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Pediatrics, Carolinas Medical Center; Chief Medical Officer, Levine Children's Hospital, Charlotte, NC

Shabnam Jain Author

